Mid Sussex District Council announces more Play Days after success in February half-term
The council said there was a 152 per cent attendance increase this year compared to the same period in 2023.
The Play Days took place in Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill and East Grinstead, and offered free activities for families with children, including a DJ workshop, circus skills, puppet shows, sports skills, and arts and crafts.
MSDC deputy leader Alison Bennett, cabinet member for Communities and Communications, said: “It is fantastic to see such a huge increase in attendance for our beloved Play Days. After the amazing response we got last year, it’s clear that this year is shaping up to be even better!”
The council has now announced there will be more play days in the Easter holidays from 1pm to 3pm. These will be: Thursday, April 4, at Mount Noddy, East Grinstead; Tuesday, April 9, St John’s Park, Burgess Hill; and Thursday, April 11, at Victoria Park, Haywards Heath.
The council is advising visitors to walk, cycle or use public transport, if possible because of limited parking at some locations.
Councillor Bennett said: “With a line-up of free events planned during the school breaks, there’s something for everyone, and we encourage parents to keep an eye on social media and our website for all the details. We’re excited to welcome you to join us for all the upcoming festivities.”