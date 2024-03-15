Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council said the decision was made by a vote of the Full Council on February 28 and reflects the council’s commitment to building ‘a greener, more environmentally conscious community’.

The council added that this also demonstrates its ongoing dedication to sustainable waste management practices.

Visit www.midsussex.gov.uk/123collections to find out more about the trial.

Mid Sussex District Councillor Chris Hobbs, cabinet member for Leisure and Customer Services

Councillor Chris Hobbs, cabinet member for Leisure and Customer Services: “We are so pleased that the food trial has been so well-received and as a result of this positive feedback, we are really excited to announce that we will be extending the programme.”

The food waste trial launched in 2022 and the council said it has delivered ‘promising results’ among participating households. The council now plans to welcome 2,000 more residents to participate so they can benefit from responsible waste management practices. The council said participating households reduced the waste in their bins by a two kilograms per week on average.

Chris Hobbs said: “By taking these proactive measures now, we’re not only improving our environment but are getting ahead of the curve for the forthcoming 2026 legislation on waste management.”