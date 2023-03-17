Mid Sussex District Council (MSDC) approved its Corporate Plan and Budget for 2023/24 at a meeting of Full Council on Wednesday, March 1.

The council said it will progress several key investment projects, including improvements in four parks and play areas and the delivery of more temporary housing.

The projects will also include building a new centre for outdoor sports to the west of Burgess Hill.

The council said high levels of inflation ‘present considerable financial challenges for the public sector’ so they are working to maintain financial stability and attract investment into Mid Sussex.

MSDC leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards said: "Work to build our new Centre for Outdoor Sport in Burgess Hill is due to start later this year."

MSDC leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards said: “Our council has spent millions of pounds since 2020 to keep our key services going, particularly our much-valued leisure centres. However, now is a time we can be positive about the future because, through careful decision making and sound financial management, this is the first budget post covid where we’re not having to draw on reserves to support our day-to-day work.

“We are delivering a budget where Council Tax rises by less than the Government’s cap, that includes additional support for people on low incomes and continues to invest in our local services.”

The council said it will invest in expanding its kerbside garden waste collections subscription service, helping more people recycle green waste conveniently. The council added that there is a waiting list for the service so investment would let an extra 7,500 residents benefit from fortnightly garden waste collections. The capacity of the bulky waste service will also be increased to tackle fly-tipping.

The council said the budget includes increases to some fees and charges to help offset the rising cost of providing Council services. Council Tax will increase by 2.75 per cent (£4.95 for the average Band D property).

Councillor Ash-Edwards said: “We are also helping people who fall on hard times to get back on their feet through our homelessness prevention work and by building new temporary accommodation at Swan Mead in East