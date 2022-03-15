Mid Sussex District Council plants 250 trees to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The trees will form part of The Queen’s Green Canopy, a network of individual trees, avenues, copses and whole woodlands that have been planted across the UK in honour of the Queen’s 70 years of service.

Mid Sussex District Council vice-chairman Phillip Coote was joined by councillors, MSDC contractors Id Verde, County Tree Surgeons and volunteers on Saturday (March 5) to plant the trees, which were donated by Government software provider Arcus Global.

“It’s wonderful to see so many people across the country planting trees in honour of Her Majesty’s service and the legacy she has built,” said Mr Coote, adding that The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee last month.

MSDC vice-chairman Phillip Coote with Id Verde, County Tree Surgeons and volunteers at Ashenground Woods. Picture: Mid Sussex District Council.

He said: “I’m delighted that Mid Sussex District Council has been able to play a small part in the creation of The Queen’s Green Canopy, which is sure to create a legacy of its own, with every tree planted bringing benefits for people, wildlife and the climate, both now and in the future.”

The saplings are a mixture of British native species like English Oak, Hawthorn, Field Maple and Rowan.

The goal is to enhance and extend the woodland, as well as regenerate the area and allow new habitats to flourish.

Residents can use a dedicated map to view the locations of all the trees planted across the UK in honour of The Queen at www.queensgreencanopy.org.

Mid Sussex District Council is also asking young people up to age 16 to design a Jubilee themed woodland seat, which will be located in Ashenground Woods alongside the trees.

The council said that volunteers at the Burgess Hill Shed craft workshop will use the winning design as inspiration when creating a seat to mark the Platinum Jubilee year.

To enter the competition, residents can email their designs to [email protected]