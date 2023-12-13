Mid Sussex elections: have your say on polling place arrangements and districts
Members of the public can now have their say in a consultation that opened on Monday, November 20, and is set to close on Wednesday, January 3.
The council said the public consultation is inviting ‘comments and representations from any interested individual, group or organisation, particularly those with expertise in access for persons with any types of disability’.
All responses should be submitted in writing at forms.midsussex.gov.uk/form-69008/review-of-polling-districts-polling-places-2023-consultation. Find out more at www.midsussex.gov.uk/elections-voting/polling-districts-places-review, email [email protected] or call 01444 477003.
A spokesperson said: “The review considers the number of electors in each polling district and the suitability of current arrangements at polling places across Mid Sussex, as well as the locations to ensure they meet polling requirements and are accessible to all voters, including those with disabilities. Local authorities are required to review their polling districts and polling places for UK parliamentary constituencies at least once every five years.”