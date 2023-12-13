Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of the public can now have their say in a consultation that opened on Monday, November 20, and is set to close on Wednesday, January 3.

The council said the public consultation is inviting ‘comments and representations from any interested individual, group or organisation, particularly those with expertise in access for persons with any types of disability’.

Mid Sussex District Council has announced a review of polling district and polling place arrangements and said members of the public can now have their say in a consultation

All responses should be submitted in writing at forms.midsussex.gov.uk/form-69008/review-of-polling-districts-polling-places-2023-consultation. Find out more at www.midsussex.gov.uk/elections-voting/polling-districts-places-review, email [email protected] or call 01444 477003.