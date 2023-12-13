BREAKING

Mid Sussex elections: have your say on polling place arrangements and districts

Mid Sussex District Council has announced a review of polling district and polling place arrangements for elections.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 13th Dec 2023, 10:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Members of the public can now have their say in a consultation that opened on Monday, November 20, and is set to close on Wednesday, January 3.

The council said the public consultation is inviting ‘comments and representations from any interested individual, group or organisation, particularly those with expertise in access for persons with any types of disability’.

The Monday Group pays tribute to founder who passed away at 101

Mid Sussex District Council has announced a review of polling district and polling place arrangements and said members of the public can now have their say in a consultationMid Sussex District Council has announced a review of polling district and polling place arrangements and said members of the public can now have their say in a consultation
Mid Sussex District Council has announced a review of polling district and polling place arrangements and said members of the public can now have their say in a consultation
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All responses should be submitted in writing at forms.midsussex.gov.uk/form-69008/review-of-polling-districts-polling-places-2023-consultation. Find out more at www.midsussex.gov.uk/elections-voting/polling-districts-places-review, email [email protected] or call 01444 477003.

A spokesperson said: “The review considers the number of electors in each polling district and the suitability of current arrangements at polling places across Mid Sussex, as well as the locations to ensure they meet polling requirements and are accessible to all voters, including those with disabilities. Local authorities are required to review their polling districts and polling places for UK parliamentary constituencies at least once every five years.”

Related topics:Mid Sussex District Council