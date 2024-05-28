Mid Sussex Labour candidate and Blur drummer meets Sir Keir Starmer ahead of charity appearance at Lindfield Village Day
Mr Rowntree, who is also the drummer with the band Blur, met Sir Keir after the Leader of the Opposition delivered the first keynote speech of the 2024 General Election in Lancing on Monday, May 27.
A Mid Sussex Labour spokesperson said the pair discussed Sir Keir’s ‘deep commitment to Sussex’ and his understanding of the local area, as well as how Labour could address the issues in the district.
Mr Rowntree said: “It was great to meet with Sir Keir after his speech, to discuss the challenges facing Mid Sussex, the constituency I am working hard to win for Labour at the General Election. For too long this area has been taken for granted by the Conservatives and it’s clear how seriously Mid Sussex has been let down.”
He said Labour is ‘making huge progress’ in the region and believes that only Labour can provide the stability and security needed to help the local economy thrive.
He said: “We will provide 6,500 new teachers nationwide in key subjects and ensure that no child starts the day hungry through ending tax breaks for private schools. We will rebuild our NHS and cut waiting times, with 40,000 additional appointments every week.”
Mr Rowntree also announced that he will be supporting St Peter and St James Hospice at Lindfield Village Day on Saturday, June 1. Mid Sussex Labour said he will give ‘lightning-fast five-minute drum lessons’ in exchange for a donation to the hospice.
Mr Rowntree said: “I’m pretty sure I can teach anyone to play a basic rock drum beat in five minutes. Worldwide success may take a little longer.”
He added: “I’m delighted to be raising money to help the fantastic work of St Peter and St James, who provide vital care to people with life-limiting illness in our community.”
Louise Wardle, head of fundraising, St Peter & St James, said: “We are again delighted that Dave has chosen to fundraise for St Peter & St James Hospice, and hope that he and all who attend Lindfield Village Day, have a wonderful day.”