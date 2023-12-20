She said: “I am beyond thrilled to announce the winner of my Christmas Card Competition for 2023 is Billy from Headway Sussex. A huge congratulations to Billy for his hard work and fantastic design.”

Ms Davies' card always features a design from residents and she sends it to businesses and friends across the district and beyond, including to the Prime Minister .

She said: “A huge well done to our runners up too and everyone at Headway who take part in the art therapy class for their fantastic designs. It was truly incredibly hard to choose a winner as they were all so impressive. I am so delighted with their entries. Headway supported my dad after his brain injury, and I was thrilled to give their Art Therapy group a project to showcase their amazing talents to the Prime Minister, local residents, businesses and colleagues.”