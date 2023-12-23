Mid Sussex MP calls for people to work for Royal Mail after highlighting staffing and delivery issues in Haywards Heath

A Mid Sussex MP is calling for more people to work at Royal Mail after visiting the Haywards Heath Royal Mail team.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mims Davies said she received a number of ‘very concerned enquiries’ from her constituents about the frequency of postal deliveries and the Royal Mail Haywards Heath Sorting office.

She said she decided to visit to see the situation for herself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MP said: “As hearsay was being fuelled by local TV coverage and social media. My constituents are worried and frustrated at the lack of insight to what is happening.”

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies visited the Royal Mail team in Haywards Heath

She said she met customer operations manager Steve Groombridge on Thursday, December 14.

Ms Davies said: “We got straight to the point; it’s obvious staffing is an issue. It was explained they have multiple vacancies and yet no one is coming forward to fill these roles. I was assured every effort has been put into recruitment but, far from being a local issue, nationally it’s a problem. Haywards Heath has been hit particularly hard, they were down 23 staff members to cover the 56 rounds after Covid and have sadly still not fully re bounded to the numbers they need.

"The Royal Mail, like other businesses, has had to evolve and where primary letters were previously their main delivery function, this has been swiftly overtaken by online shopping and bulky parcels, which now make up the larger share of their daily workload. Sorting large objects, in a dated building has its own challenges in Haywards Heath but other sites do have more space. Their priority is getting the delivery done and with the usual Christmas uplift and seasonal sickness, this has added its own pressures. The Royal Mail are committed to deliver to every address, unlike delivery companies that can cherry pick the areas they cover.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MP said that during her visit she was struck by the number of years’ service each of the ‘posties’ had and their ‘steely determination’ to do the best job possible under difficult circumstances.

She said: “It was obvious from our conversation, it’s not the service this committed and dedicated team want their customers to receive, but each one of the men and women I met are doing their very best to support our community, getting post out to all and aiming for every other day on uncovered rounds, while still having to prioritise signed for, next date delivery etc. I was I awe of the work they do and was reminded by Steve the average age for a Postie was 51 years old. This is a physical and challenging role at any age.

“So, this is a loud and encouraging call to arms to come work for the Royal Mail. It’s a great way to get fit, lots of fresh air and the opportunity to get out into our beautiful county and make a real difference to people’s lives: jobs.royalmailgroup.com.”