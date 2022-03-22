Ansty And Staplefield

DM/21/4136: Tanyard Cottage, Brook Street, Cuckfield. Single storey side extension and 2 No. dormers for en-suites. AMENDED PLANS received 17th March 2002 removing one dormer to the rear roof slope and amending the design and scale of the remaining dormer.

DM/22/0785: Meadow Cottage, Rose Cottage Lane, Staplefield. Amendment to approved scheme under application DM/21/4045. Single storey extension to detached dwelling with first floor dormer to bathroom and associated landscape works.

DM/22/0791: Mill Nursery, London Road, Hassocks. Proposed demolition of existing buildings and the erection of 3no. four-bedroomed and 1no. four bedroom replacement dwelling with associated parking, amenity space and landscaping. Minor amendments to the previously approved scheme ref: DM/21/0165. Photo: Google Maps.

Ardingly

DM/22/0716: Great Lywood Farmhouse, Lindfield Road. Removal of a recently added internal wall to restore original internal layout of existing Grade II listed building.

DM/22/0752: Earthingleigh, College Road. Erection of one detached 5 bedroom dwelling and a pair of semi-detached 5 bed dwellings with associated parking and access from College Road.

Balcombe

DM/22/0507: Casteye Barn, Haywards Heath Road. Installation of new window openings; replacement of existing windows; partial conversion of existing garage; in-fill extension to unite the current house and garage. Description amended to include proposed flue to south-western roof slope of the main barn and amended elevations received 11.03.2022, correctly labelled.

DM/22/0842: 1 Foxwells. Single storey rear, side and porch extension. (Re-submission of previously approved DM/21/3836).

DM/22/0894: Hollow How, Stockcroft Road. Demolition of rear lobby and erection of single-storey rear extension.

Bolney

DM/22/0696: Fox Farm, Broxmead Lane. Retrospective application for the construction of basement under approved extension.

DM/22/0766: Old Highlands West, London Road. Conversion of garage to annexe with two storey side extension and porch for elderly dependent relatives.

DM/22/0899: Spring Cottage, Colwood Lane, Warninglid. Proposed double garage on existing driveway.

Burgess Hill

DM/21/4225: Land Off Greenlands Drive. Approval of reserved matters (Appearance, Landscaping and Scale) for 3 dwellings, pursuant to outline planning permission DM/22/0415 (description amended 18.03.2022). Amended plans also received to show Franklands Gardens annotation removed.

DM/22/0780: 3 Inholmes Close. Part front ground floor and first floor extension.

DM/22/0782: 3 Alexandra Road. Change of Use from previously Undesignated to Garden Land.

DM/22/0797: Pollards Farm, Ditchling Road, Ditchling Common. Notification for Prior approval of a change of use from agricultural barn to detached house.

DM/22/0811: Advertisement Display, Keymer Road. Replacement of existing 1no. non-illuminated 48 sheet advertisement billboard with 1no. 48 sheet digital LED advertisement display.

DM/22/0827: 115 Royal George Road. Proposed hip to gable roof enlargement and rear dormer.

DM/22/0828: 115 Royal George Road. Single storey rear and front extension.

DM/22/0886: Public Open Space At Valentine Drive. Tree 000A and 000B English Oaks - reduce crown in height and lateral spreads by 2m for tree 000A and 1m for tree 000B to avoid damage to defective parts by wind loading.

DM/22/0888: Land To The Rear Of 4 Cedar Close. (Tree 0070) English Oak - reduce height and lateral spreads by 2.0m. Current dimensions are - Height 19m Northern canopy spread 6m, Eastern 6m, Southern 7m, Western 7m.

DM/22/0895: Paddocks, Keymer Road. Front porch extension.

DM/22/0905: 37 Kilnwood Avenue. To raise an existing fence line (property borderline) between 37 Kilnwood Avenue and 35 Kilnwood Avenue from 180cm to 240cm.

Cuckfield

DM/22/0826: 8 The Knowle. Demolish existing two bay detached garage and rebuild in same location new two bay detached garage with studio accommodation above as ancillary use to main dwelling and wine cellar.

DM/22/0861: 11 The Highlands. T2 - Ash - Crown reduction of about 1.5-2 m to previous points. Crown thinning to remove upright growth. Works required to maintain tree to a reasonable size and shape, particularly due to its close proximity to property. T3 - Oak - Crown reduction of about 1.5m back to previous points. Works required to maintain tree to a reasonable size and shape, particularly due to its close proximity to a neighbouring property. Also, to balance the growth to align with works. Previously permitted on the south side of the tree. T4 - Ash - Remove. Works required as outlined in the attached report dated 10/3/2022.

East Grinstead

DM/22/0637: Orchard Farm, Holtye Road. Relocation of existing caravan.

DM/22/0830: Barredale Court Lodge, Turners Hill Road. Proposed two storey side extension.

DM/22/0843: Land To The Rear Of 96 Railway Approach. Proposed two storey, one bedroom dwelling.

DM/22/0866: Land At Rear 69 Woodbury Avenue. G1 Ash - remove to ground level due to Ash die back.

DM/22/0891: Land Rear 34 Benchfield Close. T1 Sycamore - Fell.

Hassocks

DM/22/0791: Mill Nursery, London Road. Proposed demolition of existing buildings and the erection of 3no. four-bedroomed and 1no. four bedroom replacement dwelling with associated parking, amenity space and landscaping. Minor amendments to the previously approved scheme ref: DM/21/0165.

DM/22/0859: 7 Parkside. T10 - Horse Chestnut - Lop tree to approximately 9m in line with neighbouring tree (T7, T8) at 5 Parkside. Several Horse Chestnuts in Parkside have snapped and fallen recently during storms and wish to prevent this happening to this tree.

Haywards Heath

DM/20/0965: Braydells, Hurstwood Lane. Erection of a 3 storey detached dwelling house and garage; landscaping; and diversion of drainage ditch. (Additional drainage details submitted 15/6/20).

DM/22/0695: 45B Wood Ride. Erection of one detached property with detached garaging and associated surface parking on land adjacent to 45B Wood Ride, Haywards Heath.

DM/22/0730: Chandos Lodge, 50 Paddockhall Road. Proposed loft conversion. Single storey rear extension. Two storey rear infill extension between existing structures. Removal of existing detached garage.

DM/22/0763: 40 Lucastes Avenue. Replacement of all the windows on the back of the property only - to include anthracite grey aluminium frames. Change kitchen window to a doorway. Smooth rendering to cover pebble dash at ground floor only, to match front.

DM/22/0803: Collingwood Batchelor, Unit 34 And 35, The Orchards. Amendments to fenestration.

DM/22/0805: Red Cross Hall, 29 Paddockhall Road. Variation of condition 2 relating to DM/18/4841.

DM/22/0814: Clarkes Stationers, 106 - 108 South Road. To confirm that the additional works to Flat A and Flat E which were associated with the change of use of the first floor from commercial space to residential flats (Ref: DM/16/0390 and 12/01253/FUL), and were completed more than four years ago are now lawful.

DM/22/0816: 15 Orchard Way. Proposed two storey extension to north east elevation, attached garage, enlarged front dormer.

DM/22/0829: 25 Lucastes Avenue. Alterations to facade, entrance and roof including dormer to rear and rooflights to front, replacement of windows and reconfiguration of rear elevation. Provision of new Air Source Heat Pump.

DM/22/0839: 3 Rushwood Close. Proposed two storey rear extension and side window.

DM/22/0841: Land Adj. To 47 Wivelsfield Road. Proposed construction of a new 2no. bedroom dwelling.

DM/22/0847: 16 Sheppeys. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/22/0850: 15 Portsmouth Lane, Lindfield. Proposed 2 storey side extension, single storey rear extension. New gables over existing dormers and new porch canopy.

DM/22/0858: 2 Bramber Close. Variation of condition no. 2 relating to planning application DM/21/3193 to allow for revised drawings due to the proposed rear extension to be reduced at ground floor to prevent the requirement of a build over of an existing drain.

DM/22/0860: Tennis Courts, Victoria Park, South Road. Proposal is to retain the existing timber framed clubhouse with minor elevational changes to incorporate new windows and doors.

DM/22/0870: 82 New England Road. Proposed two storey rear extension over existing and front elevation dormer window.

DM/22/0875: Unit 1, 1 Clair Road. Proposed fascia signs, totem signage, projector signs, signage to windows, car park direction signpost.

DM/22/0878: Silverdene, 20 Fox Hill Village. Heightened tiled roof over existing flat roof and new front dormer windows.

DM/22/0881: Martlet Manor, Butlers Green Road. Oak Tree (T74) - Fell to 10m monolith. Ash (T75) - Fell to ground level. Beech (T87) - Fell to ground level. Willow (T90) - Crown lift to give 3m clearance over car park. Willow (T91) - Fell to ground level.

DM/22/0889: 57 Haywards Road. Demolition of existing conservatory, ground floor bathroom ‘lean to’ and bay window to side and rear of existing house. To be replaced with proposed pitched roof single storey extension with associated internal alterations, landscape and drainage works.

DM/22/0910: Highwood, 10 Paddockhall Road. Norway maple (T1) - fell. Hazel group (T2) - coppice. Strawberry tree (T3) - remove left hand stem leaning on wall, reduce remainder of crown by 1.5m. Yew (T4) - remove branches overhanging from no 8 Paddockhall road Hazel group (T8) - coppice.

Horsted Keynes

DM/22/0882: Westleigh, Sugar Lane. Twin rear Dormers.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/0640: Land To The North Of Lyndon, Reeds Lane, Sayers Common. Hybrid application consisting of: a) Full application for 37 one, two, three and four bedroom dwellings (including 30% affordable housing), associated infrastructure, landscaping, pedestrian and vehicular access from Reeds Lane and the demolition of Lyndon. b) Outline application for 2 three bedroom self/custom build plots.

DM/22/0790: 23 Fairfield Crescent, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed front dormer.

DM/22/0848: 108 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed loft conversion with rear dormer and 3 front rooflights.

DM/22/0851: 46 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Cherry (T1) - fell. Apple (T2) - reduce height to 3m.

DM/22/0854: 16 Trinity Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed single storey side extension.

DM/22/0883: Wickham Lodge, 35 Wickham Hill, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey front and rear extension with change to the garage roof to pitched.

DM/22/0896: Cowdrays, Policemans Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Partial demolition of existing conservatory to replace glazing and add a tiled roof.

DM/22/0903: 64 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. 1x Eucalyptus Gunnii - Pollard main stems to a height of 2.5 meters, Reduction of crown approximately by 5.8 meters.

Lindfield

DM/22/0681: 18 Denmans Lane. Proposed loft conversion and forward extension of hall.

DM/22/0770: The Oak Tree Cottage, 1 Pelham Road. Reduce mature oak tree by 2/3 meters deadwood and thin canopy by 20%.

DM/22/0849: The Clock House, 171 High Street. Repair of existing roof including replacement roof tiles and felting to match existing, repointing of existing chimney stacks and pots.

Lindfield Rural

DM/22/0729: 27 William Allen Lane, Lindfield. First floor side extension over garage to create additional bedroom and internal alterations at first floor.

DM/22/0783: Costells, Church Road, Scaynes Hill. Single storey kitchen extension to rear, adaptation of existing windows and internal alterations.

DM/22/0809: Old Cudwells Barn, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. Variation of Condition No: 2 of planning permission DM/21/0965 to amend the approved plans.

DM/22/0862: White Gables, 5 Gravelye Close, Lindfield. Demolition of existing conservatory and the erection of a singe-storey rear extension and the internal remodelling of the house.

West Hoathly

DM/22/0536: Moatlands, Vowels Lane. Conversion of existing Garages into a five bedroom house.

DM/22/0665: Hazelmere, 9 Hilltop Road. Two log cabin type outbuildings in rear garden, first for the storage of garden equipment and second, for use as a home office.

DM/22/0704: Piplye Barn, Chilling Street, Sharpthorne. Roof finish changes to existing main house and to the existing garage block to match plain clay tiles on recent extension.

DM/22/0869: Feldwicke, Ardingly Road. Installation of a chemical free swimming pool. with Dark Liner and solar heating cover. Deck seating area.

Wivelsfield

LW/22/0168: Land To The North Of Clearview, Nursery Lane, Wivelsfield Green. Certificate of Lawful Use/Dev (Existing) - To regularise the existing barn.

Worth

DM/22/0356: Kilnwood Cottage, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Proposed two-storey North-East extension in place of existing, with internal alterations and changes to the existing first floor windows at the rear.

DM/22/0493: 25 Tiltwood Drive, Crawley Down. (T1) Beech Fell as close to ground level as possible. (T2) Oak - Remove major deadwood and diseased wood 25mm in diameter, overhanging garden. Reduce and re-shape by 2-3m. (T3) Sweet Chestnut - Fell as close to ground level as possible.

DM/22/0679: 18 Abergavenny Gardens, Copthorne. Cypress (T2, T3, T4, T5) - Crown reduction by 0.3m and crown thinning by 30%.

DM/22/0802: Smugglers Cottage, Snow Hill, Crawley Down. Proposed detached garage/carport at the front-side (northeast) of the property.

DM/22/0846: Lashmere Farm, Copthorne Common, Copthorne. Proposed loft conversion with dormer on the rear elevation and velux windows on the front.

DM/22/0857: Copthorne Golf Club, Borers Arms Road, Copthorne. T2- Red oak - Reduce height to 8m and lateral growth to 4m on E and S aspects. Remove dead wood but retain all epicormic growth on trunk. T6- Red oak - Re-pollard to original height of 9m. T7- Red oak - Re-pollard to original height at 9m. T9- Red oak - Reduce crown height to 5m and reduce lateral spread to approximately 5m from the trunk. T10- Red oak - Reduce crown height by 5m to circa 15m and reduce lateral growth to approximately 5m from trunk.

DM/22/0864: 11 Calluna Drive, Copthorne. Reduction of (T1) oak tree by up to 3 metres and thinning out of canopy.

DM/22/0867: Palmers Autocentre Tyres, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Outline application for the demolition of all existing buildings on-site, currently used for MOT/Garage/Tyre centre (B1/B2 Sui Generis), to be replaced with 5 dwellings (Residential C3) and associated parking.

