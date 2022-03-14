Albourne

DM/22/0118: The Old School, Church Lane. Timber framed outbuilding to be open at ground floor for the storage of garden machinery, equipment and logs with a habitable roof space with dormer windows for use as a home office / study with a retrospective change of use of part of land to side and rear of the property serving eastern driveway with front gate and parking area to within the residential curtilage (amended description 25/02, Tree Protection Plan and Full Application Form received 08/03).

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/0732: Rear Of 62-68 Folders Lane, Burgess Hill. Replacement of existing dwelling at 64 Folders Lane and development to provide a mix of 17 one, two, three, and four bedroom dwellings (Use Class C3), new access and associated infrastructure. Photo: Google Maps.

DM/22/0499: Dillions, Tanyard Lane, Staplefield. Proposed vineyard ancillary building providing office, sampling/tasting, packing storage and machinery workshop/store, and the Installation of a Klargester septic tank.

DM/22/0678: Cuckfield Golf Course, Staplefield Road, Cuckfield. Change of use of land to storage in association with golf club and proposed erection of an storage barn for equipment and vehicles incorporating staff welfare facilities.

DM/22/0820: Land Adjacent To 1 Tanners Mead, Staplefield. Scots Pine Ref: 0A4G - remove down to a 5m habitat pole to retain for wildlife. Scots pines ref: 07Z4, 07Z3 - section fell down as close to ground level as possible.

Ardingly

DM/22/0750: Little Strudgates, Paddockhurst Lane, Balcombe. Renovation of existing dwelling. Works include upgrading the thermal and sustainability profile of the building, a roof top extension. A bay window to the rear of the property, window openings and demolition of single story toilet extension and tool shed.

Balcombe

DM/22/0236: 18 And 19 Oldlands Avenue. 3x Lime tree to pollard back to previous points.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/0239: Land Off Maple Drive. The erection of a new Church and Community Facility including all associated external works forming car, motor cycle and cycle parking and associated hard and soft landscaping.

DM/22/0736: 92 Royal George Road. Proposed flat roof rear dormer extension and proposed roof window to front roof slope.

DM/22/0737: 33 The Vineries. Two storey side extension.

DM/22/0774: 6 Oakroyd Close. Dormer and roof light to front elevation.

East Grinstead

DM/21/2449: Pumphouse Farm, Holtye Road. Infill extension between two outbuildings east of Pumphouse Farm. Description amended 11.03.2022 as follows: New roof covering to part of the existing southern outbuilding (former milking barn) to the east of Pumphouse Farm as part of an application to Wealden District Council for an infill extension and roof extensions to two existing outbuildings for use as a domestic timber workshop, storage and log store.

DM/22/0377: The Pavilion, 1A Pavilion Way. Erection of 2 storey attached dwelling with basement.

DM/22/0520: 12 The Sayers. Proposed single storey flat roof side extension.

DM/22/0535: 9 Rockdene Close. Two-storey side extension and demolition of conservatory.

DM/22/0605: 13 Mill Way. Demolition of Existing Garage, Proposed 2 Storey Extension to Side and Front.

DM/22/0718: Land Rear Of 61 Crawley Down Road, Felbridge. Development to provide a mix of 20, two, three and four bedroom dwellings with access obtained through adjoining site (as approved under DM/20/1078) with associated landscaping and infrastructure.

DM/22/0734: 27 Charlwoods Road. Alterations; loft conversion consisting of rear dormer on main roof with front facing rooflights and further dormer on rear outrigger of house.

DM/22/0738: West Street Baptist Church, West Street. Resubmission of lapsed consent for the demolition and replacement of the front porch building with a new entrance area to the church. Changes to the side hall roof shape and alteration side hall elevation along with internal changes to the side hall. Addition of amendments to previous consents - new internal staircase to replace existing. Amendment to the design of the north end of the proposed new addition.

DM/22/0740: Cluney, Hackenden Lane. Proposed single storey rear extension to replace conservatory.

DM/22/0743: Beaulieu, Brooklands Way. First floor rear extension.

DM/22/0744: 22 Blackwell Farm Road. Install porch to front of property.

DM/22/0749: 8 Greenhurst Drive. Single storey rear extension and garage conversion.

DM/22/0777: Warren Oaks, 29A Springfield. Single storey front extension.

DM/22/0786: 17 York Avenue. T1 Scots Pine - reduce over-extended lateral branches by 1-1.5m to help prevent branch failure.

Hassocks

DM/22/0751: Land North Of Clayton Mills. Construction of a sales pod with associated parking and landscaping (Planning permission sought for a temporary 12 month period).

DM/22/0753: 73 Lodge Lane. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension with associated alterations.

DM/22/0778: 1 Five Oaks Way. Single story utility room side extension.

DM/22/0779: 24 Kings Drive. Demolish existing garage and erect a single storey rear extension.

DM/22/0825: 57 Lodge Lane. Reducing Popular beyond old pollard point and creating a new pollard point at a major union approximately 5 meters up.

Haywards Heath

DM/21/3202: Shangri La, Queens Road. Demolition of existing property and the construction of two 3 bedroom residential dwellings, access, parking and landscaping. Amended drawings to show reduction in first floor accommodation and depth to the northern side of plot 1, and landscaping (received on 01.03.2022).

DM/22/0496: Shell Birch, 5 Lewes Road. Demolition of the existing sales building, removal of existing pumps, removal of one existing entrance crossover to the north of the site. Proposed new sales building, 3no. new pumps, new car care facilities, new vents/stack, relocation of petrol interceptor, new bin store, car parking, landscaping and associated works.

DM/22/0596: NCP Ltd Harlands Road Car Park, Harlands Road. The clearance of the site and construction of a building containing 64 residential apartments (48 1-bed, 16 2-bed) with associated access, car parking, landscaping and ancillary works.

DM/22/0712: 11 Park Road. Replacement single storey side extension.

DM/22/0733: Land At Rogers Farm, Fox Hill. Erection of 20 dwellings with associated amenity/garden, landscaping and access/parking arrangements.

DM/22/0735: 24 Wickham Way. First floor rear extension.

DM/22/0745: 9 - 11 Delaware Road. Variation of Condition 3 of DM/21/4175 to allow the premises to be open for trade and business between the hours of 07:30-19:00.

DM/22/0767: 65 Western Road. Loft conversion incorporating rear dormer and raising of ridge and internal works.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/0534: Hornsdene Farm House, Pookbourne Lane, Sayers Common. Demolition of agricultural outbuilding (cow shed) and erection of new triple bay garage and one bedroom annex.

DM/22/0666: Alders Farm, Brighton Road, Hurstpierpoint. Notification for Prior approval to convert the existing barn into a residential dwelling, The internal layout is arranged with primary accommodation on the eastern and western elevations and an open plan living / dining area between. All habitable rooms will have new windows / external doors.

DM/22/0711: Barn Southwest Of Pakyns House, Bullfinch Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Change of use of an agricultural building at Bullfinch Lane into a dwelling.

Lindfield

DM/21/4096: Boarsland, 72 High Street. Proposed timber sliding driveway access gate. Description amended to include new wall and fence that has been erected adjacent to proposed gate with amended plans received 04.03.2022.

DM/22/0710: Lynn Hatch, 31 High Street. Windows to entire property to be replaced with double glazing. Windows are to match closely in appearance the style and profiles of existing in same white finish.

DM/22/0755: Red Lion, 60 High Street. 1x T1 Ash Reduce to approximately 6 metres, as shown in attached photo. 1x T2 Holly Cut back to neighbour’s telephone lines.

DM/22/0772: Townlands, Rear Of 143 High Street. T1 Sycamore (located behind the garages): fell. G1 Group of Sycamore (located behind the garages): raise the canopies above the garages by 2.0m. G2 Group of holly (amongst the Douglas Fir): reduce by 1.5m (previous pruning points.

DM/22/0810: The Barn, Hickmans Lane. Magnolia reduce by up to 1 metre and shape crown by up to half a metre in height.

DM/22/0835: Saxon Gate, 1A Linden Grove. G1- 4 x Yew trees, reduce trees by 1 metre all over, general maintenance to keep shape. T1- Magnolia reduce by 1 metre all over, general maintenance & tidy.

Lindfield Rural

DM/22/0722: Great Walstead School, East Mascalls Lane, Lindfield. Change existing timber cladding to new cedar cladding and new timber framed canopy and decking.

Slaugham

DM/21/3959: Lydhurst Estate, Warninglid Lane, Warninglid. Change of use and conversion of estate buildings from Residential to D2 (Assembly and leisure) and A3 (Restaurants and cafes). The new uses that are being proposed are: Entrance, Reception, Restaurant, Club room, Cookery school, Wellness centre, Treatment rooms, Yoga studio, Gym, Craft centre, Offices, Staff facilities, Visitor holiday let accommodation, Maintenance yard, External swimming pools, Children’s play area and Kids club. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION received 7th March 2022 concerning an updated transport assessment, arboricultural impact assessment, further details on the ‘dutch barn’ holiday let accommodation, swimming pools and indicative details on the children’s play area.

DM/22/0756: The Old Rectory, Staplefield Road. Remodelling of kitchen wing, removal of bay window and lantern, repositioning of back door, new south porch and various internal and external alterations.

DM/22/0757: 4 Woodlands Edge, Handcross. Single storey rear extension.

Turners Hill

DM/22/0741: Bonavista, East Street. Detached single storey ancillary building to create a home office, gymnasium and game room.

West Hoathly

DM/22/0569: 1A Hoathly Hill. A temporary hardstanding to allow for site access for building works on the proposed house, application ref. DM/21/2237. The access would require the temporary removal of a portion of the bank and hedge. Both will be reinstated once the construction works are completed, and the hardstanding will be removed.

Worth

DM/22/0154: The Dairy, Shepherds Farm, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Alterations to dwelling including new single storey elements, new outbuilding and external landscaping. Additional plans received 7 March 2022 showing elevations for extensions facing into the internal courtyard.

DM/22/0200: 5 Hazel Close, Crawley Down. Kitchen extension and conversion of garage.

DM/22/0493: 25 Tiltwood Drive, Crawley Down. (T1) Beech Fell as close to ground level as possible. (T2) Oak - Remove major deadwood and diseased wood 25mm in diameter, overhanging garden. Reduce and re-shape by 2-3m. (T3) Sweet Chestnut - Fell as close to ground level as possible.

DM/22/0725: 8 Larches Way, Crawley Down. Rear dormer loft conversion with roof light windows to front elevation.

---