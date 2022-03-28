Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/0721: Sunnyside, Bolney Road, Ansty. Variation of Condition 2 relating to DM/21/1744 to replace floor plans and elevations.

DM/22/0813: Ansty Village Centre, Deaks Lane, Ansty. Variation of condition 1 relating to planning reference DM/16/4609 to allow for revised plans for amended car parking provision.

DM/22/0269: Strip Of Village Green Adj. To Bowers Place, Crawley Down. Change of Use from Village Green to Public Highway footpath and verge to allow the construction of nineteen Public Parking Spaces. (Arboricultural impact assessment, method statement and tree protection plan received 11.02.2022) (Road Safety Audit received 07.03.2022) (Amended plan received 15.03.2022). Photo: Google Maps.

Ardingly

DM/22/0917: Royal Botanic Gardens Kew, Wakehurst Place, Selsfield Road. Erection of two temporary portable cabin structures within the existing staff car park to provide educational and welfare facilities in connection with Wakehurst.

Ashurst Wood

DM/22/0959: 136 Maypole Road. Proposed two storey and single storey rear extension.

Balcombe

DM/22/0957: The Coach House, The Old Rectory, Mill Lane. Single storey extension to front to include new porch and increase existing bedroom area. Singe storey glazed garden room to the rear of Annexe building.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/0732: Rear Of 62-68 Folders Lane. Replacement of existing dwelling at 64 Folders Lane and development to provide a mix of 17 one, two, three, and four bedroom dwellings (Use Class C3), new access and associated infrastructure (additional statements received 22-03-2022).

DM/22/0950: 30 Pinehurst. Single storey rear extension and first floor side extension and material changes.

DM/22/0956: 12 Meeds Road. Roof over hang to the front of the property to protect mobility scooter from rain and provide a charging place.

Bolney

DM/22/0157: Bolney Park Farm, Broxmead Lane. Conversion of barn with associated works to create a two bedroom dwelling along with alterations to adjacent stable buildings. (Location Plan and Sustainability Statement received 09.03.2022. Corrected plans received 09.03.2022 and 22.03.2022).

DM/22/0912: Spring Cottage, Colwood Lane, Warninglid. Detached garage on existing garden, with new vehicle access from road and hardstanding.

Cuckfield

DM/22/0781: The Gallery Dental Practice, The Chapel, Broad Street. Variation of condition 3 of planning application 10/02486/COU - Change of hours for existing dental practice from 08:00hrs to 18:00hrs Monday to Friday, to Monday - Friday 08:00hrs - 19:00hrs, Saturday 08:00hrs - 13:00hrs, closed Sundays.

East Grinstead

DM/21/4172: 24 Lowdells Close. Installation of a front dormer, front roof light windows and rear Velux roof balconies and the conversion of attic space to form habitable accommodation (amended description and plans 18/03).

DM/22/0452: 30 Buckhurst Way. 1x Oak Tree - to reduce crown by 1-1.5m.

DM/22/0806: Dunelm, Lingfield Road. To install a high quality acoustic fence between Dunelm and Magellan House. The approximate length will be 25 meters. The proposed fence shall be 3500 mm in height and 150 - 200mm thick incorporating several acoustic mediums.

DM/22/0911: Fonthill Chapel, Saint Hill Road. Proposed French doors to rear elevation and 2no. rooflights to rear roof slope.

DM/22/0914: 2 Lynton Park Avenue. Single storey front extension.

DM/22/0918: 10 The Old Convent. Construction of stud walls to split single bedroom into two.

DM/22/0926: 134 Charlwoods Road. Single storey rear extension.

DM/22/0933: 13 Oakhurst Gardens. Proposed addition of a bedroom and en-suite in the loft space with the addition of a hip to gable design and a rear dormer.

DM/22/0947: 6 Saint Hill Green. Single storey rear extension.

DM/22/0955: Orchard House, The Feld. Single storey side extension. New glass windows and roof to existing conservatory.

DM/22/0965: Vittoria Cottage, 3 Saint Hill. Conversion of existing garage to habitable accommodation; and provision of additional windows and enlargement of bedroom 3 with ensuite facility.

Hassocks

DM/22/0884: 15 Downs View Road. New rear single storey extension, new first floor dormer, new rear patio and internal alterations.

DM/22/0942: 17 Damian Way. Proposed single storey extension to the side and rear of the property.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/0860: Tennis Courts, Victoria Park, South Road. Proposal is to retain the existing timber framed clubhouse with minor elevational changes to incorporate new windows and doors.

DM/22/0937: 38 Summerhill Close. Demolition of existing conservatory. Construction of single storey rear and side extension.

DM/22/0938: 31 Wood Ride. Proposal to convert the loft with a hip to gable and dormer.

DM/22/0951: 4 Lucas Way. T1 Bay -reduce by 5m, T2 Yew - reduce by 3m, T3, T4,T5,T6 - remove x4 Portugese Laurel, T7 Ash reduce as by 10m, T8 Oak - reduce by 5m, T9 Maple reduce by 5m, T10 Holly reduce by 5m.

DM/22/0952: 43 Greenhill Way. Convert and extend existing garage to create additional bedroom and shower room with improved accessibility and revised external storage space.

DM/22/0960: 19 Fairford Close. T1 Monkey Puzzle - Reduce crown height by approximately 2 to 2.5 metres.

DM/22/0963: 201 Hoblands. Alterations to existing rear projection, part garage conversion, reconstruction of front porch.

DM/22/0964: 73 Kents Road. Proposed single storey extension to the rear of the house.

Horsted Keynes

DM/22/0232: Little Oddynes Farm, Cinder Hill Lane. The levelling of the land behind and to the side of the new agricultural building.

DM/22/0973: The Ravenswood Hotel, Horsted Lane, Sharpthorne. Retrospective application for an acoustic fence.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/21/2459: 3 Highfield Drive, Hurstpierpoint. Two storey rear extension with first floor Juliette balconies, single storey rear extension, front porch and part garage conversion into a habitable room. (Description amended and revised plans received 20.01.2022 and 04.03.2022).

DM/22/0628: Wickham Place, Wickham Drive, Hurstpierpoint. Removal of bay window and replace with hardwood door and double glazed side lights. Install oak frame open porch onto existing house.

DM/22/0919: 9 Marchants Road, Hurstpierpoint. Partial demolition of existing workshop to rear of detached garage. Construction of a two-storey extension to the rear and side elevations. Construction of a single-storey Porch/WC extension to the front and side elevations. Associated hard and soft landscaping works.

DM/22/0962: 111 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Willow - raise crown by 5 metres and reduce lateral branches on south side by 1 metre.

DM/22/0969: 100 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Oak Tree (T1) - reduce crown by up to 2 metres.

Lindfield

DM/22/0928: Linden Chalet, Lewes Road. Proposed single storey log cabin/office.

DM/22/0972: 24 Finches Park Road. 1x Hornbeam (T10) Lift Crown by 5 metres from ground level and reduce crown by 2 meters.

Lindfield Rural

DM/22/0904: Penrose House, Knoll Place, Lindfield. Replace existing driveway with a new extended driveway. Proposed single storey wood framed double berth car part to the front of the property.

DM/22/0970: 11 Sorrel Close, Lindfield. Erection of single garage.

Slaugham

DM/22/0731: 7 Long Lane, Handcross. Convert half of the internal garage area into living space and utility area.

DM/22/0852: 17 The Hemsleys, Pease Pottage. Proposed ground floor single storey extension to the rear of the house.

West Hoathly

DM/22/0925: 1 Highcroft Cottages, Station Road, Sharpthorne. Two storey side extension and new window to rear.

DM/22/0967: 23 Hamsey Road, Sharpthorne. Proposed loft conversion, dormer roof extension and outbuilding.

DM/22/0968: 23 Hamsey Road, Sharpthorne. Proposed single storey side/rear extension and two storey side extension. Replace existing roof tiles with composite slate roof tiles.

Worth

DM/22/0200: 5 Hazel Close, Crawley Down. Single storey rear extension and conversion of garage to habitable accommodation. (Revised description agreed 24.03.2022).

