Albourne

DM/22/1078: Eastwood Farm, Shaves Wood Lane. This application is submitted seeking the discharge of a legal agreement relating to Section 52 relating to planning application AE/009/86 in respect of Eastwood Farm which requires the dwelling to be occupied in conjunction with the use and occupation of the whole of the land as an agricultural unit.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/0596: NCP Ltd, Harlands Road Car Park, Harlands Road, Haywards Heath. The clearance of the site and construction of a building containing 64 residential apartments (48 1-bed, 16 2-bed) with associated access, car parking, landscaping and ancillary works. Photo: Google Maps.

DM/22/1003: Bridge Farm, Cuckfield Road, Burgess Hill. Replacement of existing Horsham stone roof tiles.

DM/22/1020: North Ridge, Brook Street, Cuckfield. Side and roof extension with balcony to first floor rear elevation and roof lights to rear side and front elevations.

Ardingly

DM/22/1095: 12 College Road. First floor rear extension, infill dormer to front elevation and replacement windows.

DM/22/1103: 29 Ardings Close. T6 Oak - Fell tree. Dead oak infected with honey fungus. There is no longer any space between adjacent oaks to replant. T13 Ash - Fell tree. Dying ash. No plan to replant because location is too close to road with future risk to pedestrians and parked cars.

DM/22/1107: Car Parking Area, Ardingly Reservoir, College Road. The installation of 1no. pole and 1no. self powered ANPR camera and solar panel attached to the pole for the purposes of capturing vehicle registrations entering and leaving a busy car park at Ardingly Reservoir. Camera data will be used to monitor the length of vehicle stay and compare against parking terms and conditions (T&Cs) for the car park.

DM/22/1108: Car Parking Area, Ardingly Reservoir, College Road. The installation of 1no. pole with a size A1 sign attached to the pole at the car park entrance. The installation of 5no. poles with a size A1 sign attached on each pole around the periphery of the car park, will detail the T&Cs associated with car park use. Installation of 2no. poles with a size A0 Tariff information sign attached, there will be 2no. Tariff Information signs installed at two key points on-site to ensure that visitors understand how much to pay for the length of their stay.

DM/22/1119: Longacres Croft, Church Lane. Proposed ground floor link extension between existing buildings and enlargement of first floor bedroom.

Bolney

DM/21/4303: Land Adjacent To Roseoak House, Colwood Lane, Warninglid. Change of use and extension of existing building to 5-bed residential dwelling.

DM/22/1082: Pickwell, Buncton Lane. Conversion of ancillary outbuilding (stables) to form a two bedroom holiday cottage.

DM/22/1116: Tyler House Cross, Colwood Lane. Removal of planning condition number 4 relating to planning permission BK/01/01857/FUL.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/0796: Solna, Gloucester Road. Loft conversion with internal alterations, front roof lights and rear dormers and a single storey rear extension (Amended Plans and description 07/04).

DM/22/0876: 26 Cromwell Road. Single storey rear extension to replace existing conservatory with flat roof and lanterns.

DM/22/1018: 42 St Johns Avenue. Proposed 2 storey rear extension. Extension of roof with loft conversion into habitable space (to include roof light windows to side and rear). Remove existing rear conservatory. Remove existing utility room/garage and replace with a single storey side extension.

DM/22/1063: 36 The Ridings. Proposed roof-lights positioned on the approved eastern slope of the new annexe building.

DM/22/1109: Former Royal British Legion Hall, 30 Cyprus Road. Variation to condition 2 relating to planning application DM/21/3067 to allow proposed changes to the approved drawings listed in the condition.

East Grinstead

DM/22/0564: Dutton Homestall Farm, Shovelstrode Lane. Conversion of redundant farm building to a detached three bedroom dwelling (C3) (Resubmission of previously approved DM/20/1076).

DM/22/0832: The Print Room, 6 Middle Row. Change of use from A1 to Sui Generis. Currently a print shop and proposed change to a beauty salon.

DM/22/1089: 57 Campbell Crescent. Demolition of an existing rear conservatory and single storey extension, in favour of a single and a two storey rear extension.

DM/22/1090: Land Adjacent To The Grange, Furze Lane. Erection of a detached dwelling on land adjacent to the Grange, Furze Lane.

DM/22/1101: 18 Garden Wood Road. First floor side extension, single-storey rear extension and change of roof profile to full hipped.

DM/22/1105: 11 Buckhurst Mead. Proposed use of the land for siting a mobile home for use ancillary to the main dwelling and the proposed mobile home.

DM/22/1114: Lyndhurst, Maypole Road. Loft conversion with mansard roof to front, dormers to sides, dormer to rear, raising of ridge line; alterations to rear outbuilding with raising of ridge and dormer window to rear roof slope.

DM/22/1126: 1 Sackville Gardens. T1 Oak - Crown reduce canopy by 3-5m to suitable growth points.

DM/22/1132: 35 Garden House Lane. T1 Beech - Crown reduce just above previous prune points to growth and reduce canopy by 1-2 metres.

DM/22/1141: 22 Manning Close. Ash tree (T1) fell due to ash die back Yew tree (T2) fell due to excessive shading Maple tree (T3) crown reduce by 1.5 - 2m to suitable growth points.

Hassocks

DM/22/0645: 16 Damian Way. First floor extension increasing size of master bedroom. Raising rear part of existing flat roof to garage to facilitate partial conversion. Amended Plans and supporting details received 07.04.2022.

DM/22/1070: 14 Highlands Close. Rear and side ground floor extension.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/0070: Jewson Builders Merchants, 37 Bridge Road. Lean-to extension to rear of warehouse building.

DM/22/0596: NCP Ltd, Harlands Road Car Park, Harlands Road. The clearance of the site and construction of a building containing 64 residential apartments (48 1-bed, 16 2-bed) with associated access, car parking, landscaping and ancillary works.

DM/22/0865: The Physiotherapy Centre, 11 Heath Road. Change of Use of existing detached building from mixed use (D1 physiotherapy practice and C3 residential use) to a single residential dwellinghouse (C3 use class). To include associated fenestration alterations and the construction of a single-storey orangery extension to the rear elevation. Construction of a detached single garage. Associated hard and soft landscaping works.

DM/22/0978: 90 Lewes Road. Installation of solar panel array on SE facing roof slope.

DM/22/1041: 45B Wood Ride. Remove existing detached garage. Erect a two storey side extension and single storey rear extension. Remove existing conservatory and replace with a two storey side extension. Double dormer extension and replacement windows to the west elevation.

DM/22/1093: 4 Wychperry Road. Single storey rear extension.

DM/22/1097: 2 Amberley Close. Replacement conservatory roof.

DM/22/1098: Mid Sussex District Council, Hazelgrove Road Car Park, St Josephs Way. To demolish the existing toilet block and build a new toilet block consisting of a Changing Places Toilet, a male toilet and female toilet.

DM/22/1100: Hathaways, 10A Rothley Chase. (T2) Beech - fell to ground.

DM/22/1123: 2A Quakers Lane. Two storey side extension, driveway and boundary alterations, new dropped kerb, floor plan reconfiguration and all associated works.

DM/22/1154: 5 The Grove. Ash Tree (T1) Reduce by 3 metres .

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/0831: 1 Manor Cottages, Manor Road, Hurstpierpoint. Spruce tree - fell.

DM/22/0915: West Town Farm, Barn 1, Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint. Equestrian riding arena size 20m x 40m for private use.

DM/22/0971: 3 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. 1 x macrocarpa (T1) - remove lowest limb on west side, reduce crown on North side by 1m to give clearance from silver birch, reduce lowest limb on East side by 2m.

DM/22/1046: Land North Of Clayton Wickham Farm, College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Conversion of barn to dwelling and associated buildings works.

DM/22/1075: Hillside, Brighton Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed replacement of side patio doors with new sash window, new single storey side extension and new single storey rear extension.

Lindfield

DM/22/0792: 42A Appledore Gardens. Front garden resurfacing.

DM/22/1056: Milton House, Black Hill. Proposed replacement two storey rear extension (as approved under application DM/21/0485) to include PV panels on the eastern roof slope.

DM/22/1059: Boarsland, 72 High Street. Retrospective painting of front door (change of colour to yellow) and change of door sign.

DM/22/1061: Boarsland, 72 High Street. Retrospective painting of front door (change of colour to yellow) and change of door sign.

DM/22/1087: 40A Appledore Gardens. introduction of a new driveway in place of the front garden to the property using permeable block paving.

DM/22/1118: 20 Finches Park Road. Front and rear extensions.

Lindfield Rural

DM/22/0916: Shamrock Cottage, Gravelye Lane, Lindfield. Two storey rear extension and addition of 2 rooflights to the south and 1 to the north on the first floor roof.

Slaugham

DM/22/0439: Scotland Farm, Hampshire Hill. Proposed conversion of barn into a 3 bedroom dwellinghouse. Revisions to the development approved under DM/18/4663.

West Hoathly

DM/21/3799: Grovelands Farm, Highbrook Lane. Amended Plans received 04.04.2022 - Single storey extension to the existing dwelling and refurbishment works.

DM/21/3800: Grovelands Farm, Highbrook Lane. Amended Plans received 04.04.2022 - Single storey extension to the existing dwelling and refurbishment works.

Worth

DM/20/4297: Kilnwood Cottage, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Proposed two storey side extension. Tree report received (03/02/2022).

DM/22/0953: Herondale House, Cuttinglye Road, Crawley Down. The demolition of the existing property and garaging and erection of a replacement dwelling and garaging.

DM/22/1072: Grange Close, Sandhill Lane, Crawley Down. Two storey side extension comprising garden room and master bedroom ensuite and dressing room.

DM/22/1128: 10 Bracken Close, Copthorne. Conservatory extension.

---