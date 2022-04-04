Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/1054: Highweald Wine Estate, Deaks Lane, Cuckfield. Use of land and buildings at the Highweald Wine Estate, Deaks Lane, Cuckfield for vineyard and winery tours by, and the associated sale of wine to, visiting members of the public.

DM/22/1024: The Lodge, Staplefield Road, Cuckfield. Two storey side extension and internal alterations.

DM/22/0981: Land Adj. To Toybox Nursery, Coombe Hill Road, East Grinstead. Outline application for 5no dwellings with all matters reserved except for access. Photo: Google Maps.

Ashurst Wood

DM/22/0979: 1 Woods Hill Lane. Single storey rear extension and porch to front and side.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/1001: 34 Condor Way. Front porch extension.

DM/22/1002: 54 Denham Road. Front porch, side garage wrap around rear extension.

DM/22/1006: 17 Station Road. Internal alteration to ground floor space, rear (South) extension to existing first floor to form office space, conversion including new dormers to existing roof space at the rear (South) to form bedroom and en-suite serving existing residential flat and new rear stairway access to first floor office.

DM/22/1062: Willow House, 17 Silverdale Road. T1 Yew - Fell to ground level.

DM/22/1074: 19 Crescent Road. T1 Oak and T2 Oak crown lift by 3-4 Metres then reducing lowest branches by 1-2 Metres.

Bolney

DM/22/0548: Horsmanshoad Farm, Pickwell Lane, Ansty. Construction of a detached storage and workshop building. Associated hard and soft landscaping works.

DM/22/1039: Nyes Hill House, Wineham Lane. Demolish existing attached garage. Proposed single storey rear extension, single storey porch extension and 2 storey side extension.

Cuckfield

DM/22/0685: Cuckfield Lawn Tennis Club, Cuckfield Recreation Ground, High Street. Proposal for two rigid double sided signs at each of two entrances.

DM/22/1048: The Old Vicarage, High Street. Erection of detached, oak-framed pool building following removal of existing timber outbuilding.

East Grinstead

DM/21/3538: Woodland Campsite, Evergreen Farm, West Hoathly Road. Retain the use of land as a caravan and campsite at Evergreen Farm. (Revised Statutory Declaration received 01.04.2022).

DM/22/0824: 31 The Old Convent. Erection of a single detached garage.

DM/22/0921: Tower Car Sales, Tower Close. Variation to Condition 16 relating to DM/21/3534. Revised plans submitted to accommodate changes (see application form for details).

DM/22/0981: Land Adj. To Toybox Nursery, Coombe Hill Road. Outline application for 5no dwellings with all matters reserved except for access.

DM/22/0988: 26 Gleave Close. To demolish an existing single storey building (an adapted conservatory) to the rear of the property and replace with a single storey extension combined with the conversion of the existing attached garage into a habitable space. To alter and replace the existing garage roof to suit new internal layout.

DM/22/1028: Unit 5 And 6 Charlwoods Industrial Estate, Charlwoods Road. Extension to Unit 5 and installation of external fire escape to Unit 6 and revised parking layout.

DM/22/1038: 7 College Close. Removal of existing conservatory, part single part double side and rear extension.

DM/22/1068: Flat 1, Daledene, Lewes Road. Birch Tree (T1)- Reduce Crown by approx 2 meters, to leave lateral branches of approx 5 meters and height approx 6 meters. Sycamore (T2) cut back overhang lateral branches by approx 2 meters.

Hassocks

DM/22/1019: 1 Hurst Road. Demolition of existing conservatory. Roof conversion with front and rear dormers to create a first floor, front first floor extension and side gables. Two Juliette balconies to front elevation at first floor level. (The new proposals for this application are an amendment to previous application DM/22/0343).

DM/22/1046: Clayton Wickham Farmhouse, Belmont Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Conversion of barn to dwelling and associated buildings works.

Haywards Heath

DM/20/0965: Braydells, Hurstwood Lane. Erection of a 3 storey detached dwelling house and garage; landscaping; and diversion of drainage ditch. (Additional drainage details submitted 15/6/20) (Viability Review received 03/02/21).

DM/22/0983: 24 Bentswood Road. Demolition of existing sunroom, single storey rear extension and annexe in the garden ancillary to the main dwelling, together with associated internal and external alterations.

DM/22/0999: 24 Bentswood Road. Creation of a rear dormer together with all associated internal and external alterations.

DM/22/1023: 86 Penland Road. Removal of existing conservatory and construction of new single storey rear extension.

DM/22/1030: 110 Penland Road. First floor side extension, single storey rear extension and replacement front porch.

DM/22/1032: 5 Lucastes Avenue. Oak tree - remove 3 branches overhanging rear garden of 15 Wychperry Road.

DM/22/1033: 34 Lucastes Road. Pine trees x5 - reduce by 2-3 metres off tops of trees.

Horsted Keynes

DM/22/1012: Brightlands, Lewes Road. Replace existing conservatory with single storey extension with associated internal alterations.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/1021: 58 Wickham Hill, Hurstpierpoint. Demolition of existing single storey outbuilding connected to garage, enclosure of exterior passage way between garage and house with addition of 2 no. roof lights, And erection of single storey pitched roof extension with steps in to the rear garden.

DM/22/1037: 1 Springbank Cottages, Langton Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Construction of 2 storey side extension, with associated internal alterations. Demolition of existing rear lean to porch. Replacement of all existing windows.

DM/22/1043: 50 Weald Close, Hurstpierpoint. Ground floor single storey extension. First floor extension over existing kitchen. (changes to roofline).

Lindfield

DM/22/0922: 17 Brook Lane. First floor front and rear extensions.

DM/22/1056: Milton House, Black Hill. Proposed PV Panels to be positioned on the approved eastern slope of the new extension.

Lindfield Rural

DM/22/0809: Old Cudwells Barn, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. Variation of Condition No: 2 of planning permission DM/21/0965 to amend the approved plans.

Slaugham

DM/22/0583: 1 West Park Road, Handcross. Proposed new garage, front entrance porch, and widening of the drive.

DM/22/0836: Portwood Cottages, The Street, Warninglid. Installation of underground LPG tank.

DM/22/1014: Truckers Ghyll, Horsham Road, Handcross. Variation of planning condition 3 of reference DM/21/0444 to replace wording of condition 3 regarding the tiles.

Worth

DM/20/4297: Kilnwood Cottage, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Proposed two storey side extension. Tree report received (03/02/2022).

