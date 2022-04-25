Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/1175: Old Mill Cottage, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Single storey side extension and first floor extension with internal alterations. Garage door to be replaced with a double pedestrian doorway.

Ardingly

DM/22/0545: Worth School, Worth Abbey, Paddockhurst Road, Turners Hill. Alterations to the second floor of the main teaching block from a library to 6 no. teaching spaces. Replacement of clerestory windows and all windows to the main teaching block, the addition of new reverse dormer full height windows, the replacement skylights, installation of roof ventilation cowls, and alterations to the entrance of Butler House. (Revised drawings and design and access statement received 19.04.2022). Photo: Google Maps.

DM/22/0547: Shellbrook, High Street. Demolition of existing dwelling and replace with new 4 bedroom dwelling.

Ashurst Wood

DM/22/1192: Wren House, Park Lane. Proposed single storey side extension.

Balcombe

DM/22/1009: Netheroak, Stockcroft Road. Resubmission of proposed new two-storey rear extension to allow completion as per approved planning permission ref. 12/03347/FUL.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/0566: Oakwood House, Oakwood Road. Retrospective application for up to 2m high close boarded fence, part way along side of property.

DM/22/1148: 9 Woolven Close. Garage conversion to Study.

DM/22/1207: 89 Janes Lane. The construction of a single storey side extension 6m from the existing house side wall, 8m from the existing house rear wall and not more than 4m high. The new extension is to be constructed in materials to match the existing house.

DM/22/1208: 4 Withy Bush. Two storey side extension.

DM/22/1240: 215 Chanctonbury Road. Proposed hip-to-gable roof extension with flat roof rear dormer, new Velux roof windows in front roof slope, and proposed single storey flat roof rear extension.

DM/22/1252: 99B Royal George Road. Single storey extension to rear to provide enlarged kitchen/living space.

Cuckfield

DM/22/1241: 8 Brainsmead. Single storey rear extension to replace existing conservatory.

DM/22/1258: 1 Burrell Cottages, Whitemans Green. 6 x Ash to fell to ground level (TP/22/0002).

East Grinstead

DM/22/1065: East Grinstead Rugby Football Club, Saint Hill Road. To carry out the installation of a new floodlighting system to one of the existing pitches at East Grinstead RFC.

DM/22/1191: 2 Holyrood. Proposed single storey rear extension to replace conservatory.

DM/22/1205: 1 Great Field Place. Part conversion of existing garage to create a games room and store area. Formation of new double glazed window opening in existing wall with window details to match existing style of property.

DM/22/1236: Land Between 2 Bellaggio Place And Hillyfield, Hermitage Road. (T8) Ash - fell to ground.

DM/22/1251: Greenways, Sandy Lane. Single storey rear extension, two storey side and front extension with internal alterations.

DM/22/1256: 48 Campbell Crescent. Proposed porch extension and two storey rear extension following approval DM/19/4842, together with replacement of the first floor render finish with composite cladding.

Hassocks

DM/22/1206: 103 Mackie Avenue. Erection of a single storey rear extension and a roof conversion with hip to gable rear roof alteration and flat roof side facing dormers.

DM/22/1215: 31 Church Mead. New pitched roof to an existing ground floor extension and two additions to the roof under Class B.

DM/22/1233: Ham Shaw, Sandy Lane. Use of the land for siting a mobile home for use ancillary to the main dwelling and the proposed mobile home meets the definition of a caravan as set out in the Caravan Sites Act 1968, and as amended in October 2006 (CSA).’.

DM/22/1259: Rosemount, North Bank. Oak T1 - reduce crown on east side by 2m.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/1055: 26 Ashenground Road. Proposed hard standing area to park 2 cars and associated landscaping.

DM/22/1225: 85 Haywards Road. Proposed single storey rear and side extension.

DM/22/1226: Bramble Lodge, Lyoth Lane, Lindfield. Proposed two storey side extension to chalet bungalow including alterations to existing dormers, replacement windows and doors and new car port.

DM/22/1262: 49 Oathall Road. Yew Tree (T1) reduce crown by 1.5m, Holly (T2) - fell.

Horsted Keynes

DM/22/0946: Catstree Cottage, Bonfire Lane. Hazel Tree - Coppice to ground level and remove all Ivy. Hawthorne Coppice to ground level remove all Ivy. Remove a leaning stem that hangs over the driveway from a Hazel Tree (situated to the right of the Hawthorne). Hazel Tree (positioned in front of the garage) Crown reduce by 5m.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/1196: White Horse Inn, Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint. Erection of a farm shop to be sited in the rear garden of the public house (sui generis).

DM/22/1238: The Stables, Pookbourne Lane, Sayers Common. Application for single storey side extension with gabled frontage and zinc roof, serving to amend existing approval under reference DM/21/3783.

Lindfield

DM/21/3691: Malling Priory, 88 High Street. First floor rear extension with internal alterations. AMENDED PLANS received 19/4/2022 changing the first floor rear extension to a projecting full length bay.

DM/21/3693: Malling Priory, 88 High Street. First floor rear extension with internal alterations. AMENDED PLANS received 19/4/2022 changing the first floor rear extension to a projecting full length bay.

DM/21/3695: Malling Priory, 88 High Street. Demolition of existing summer house, erection of single storey rear extension and internal alterations to outbuilding. AMENDED PLANS received 19/04/2022 revising design/fenestration to rear extension.

DM/21/3697: Malling Priory, 88 High Street. Demolition of existing summer house, erection of single storey rear extension and internal alterations to outbuilding. AMENDED PLANS received 19/04/2022 revising design/fenestration to rear extension.

DM/22/0863: 56 Finches Gardens. Rear single storey extension and front single storey porch and toilet extension.

DM/22/1138: 66 Meadow Lane. Single-storey rear and side extension.

DM/22/1203: 10 Woodpecker Chase. Proposed single storey rear extension with flat roof and roof lantern.

DM/22/1224: Quince Tree Cottage, 10 Francis Road. External alterations to add side entrance door, Crittall double glazed metal windows (to match original) and front porch canopy to house, to include replacing former drive brick piers with new gate and picket fence to front with ssociated works including relocating shed.

Lindfield Rural

DM/22/0868: Birchpiece Farms Ltd, Cockhaise Farm, Monteswood Lane, Lindfield. Change of use from Grain storage to Food production, selling and distribution, along with internal alterations.

DM/22/1011: Old Apple Trees, Lyoth Lane, Lindfield. Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of rear single storey extension together with associated external and internal alterations.

DM/22/1163: Holy Well Barn, Keysford Lane, Lindfield. Proposed (linked) extension to existing garaging to provide gym, home working space, and shower, with loft storage space to one end in a mezzanine zone. Minor external alteration to kitchen to replace two small casement windows with double glazed four panel oak framed window.

DM/22/1214: 8 Awbrook Close, Scaynes Hill. Loft conversion with roof extension.

Slaugham

DM/22/1067: Keepers Lodge, High Beeches Lane, Handcross. Changes to existing roof form including increased ridge height, installation of rooflights to front and side and inclusion of 4 flat roof rear dormer windows. Removal of front conservatory and porch. Infilling of rear extensions with flat roof over. Flat roof at rear to be used as roof terrace. Replacement and new windows. Garage conversion with addition of timber cladding to this section of front and side elevations. Replacement of chimney with flue and other associated works.

DM/22/1122: Naylands, Staplefield Road, Slaugham. Conversion and extension of the existing detached Garage and Studio to provide accommodation for a dependent relative. To include related internal alterations and fenestration changes. Associated minor hard and soft landscaping works. Installation of a Ground Source Heat Pump (GSHP) system to provide space heating and hot water for both the house and annexe.

Turners Hill

West Hoathly

DM/22/1223: The Cat Inn, North Lane. Replace existing timber window and repairs as required to the canopy tiled roof above, complete with cornice moulding details.

Worth

DM/22/1004: Tiltwood West, Hophurst Lane, Crawley Down. Demolition of existing extension and construction of a new one-storey extension with sloping roof, canopy, metal framed windows and 2 roof skylights.

DM/22/1121: Hawthorne Cottage, Copthorne Bank, Copthorne. Existing Lawful Development Certificate sought for an existing residential property built in 1996.

DM/22/1228: The Regency Hotel, Old Hollow, Copthorne. Variation of condition no. 3 relating to planning application DM/19/4549 - To include amended plans.

DM/22/1229: The Croft, Furnace Farm Road, Furnace Wood. Erection of 1.8m fence and planting of hedge (part retrospective).

