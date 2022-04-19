Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/1136: Highfields, Brighton Road, Warninglid. Retention of dwellinghouse.

DM/22/1145: 2 Tanners Mead, Staplefield. Single story rear extension infill between existing extension and boundary.

DM/22/1111: Bloomsbury Kitchens, Copthorne Bank, Copthorne. Proposed change of use from office/showroom (Class E) to 2no. apartments (Class C3). Photo: Google Maps.

DM/22/1151: Leigh Manor Farmhouse, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Proposed first floor extension to the north elevation and a new balconette to the south elevation.

Ardingly

DM/22/1079: Old Knowles, Church Lane. Repairs to the stone portions of the roof of the main house.

Ashurst Wood

DM/22/1143: Herries, Cansiron Lane. Proposed single storey side extension.

DM/22/1194: 53 Hammerwood Road. Removal of condition 4 in relation to DM/19/5006.

Balcombe

DM/22/1197: Daleham, Deanland Road. Large number of trees requiring various works as detailed on Arboricultural Report and as shown on map 4421/TR.

Bolney

DM/22/1140: Jeremys Service Station, London Road. Single storey extension to existing forecourt shop building with minor forecourt kerb alterations.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/1150: 24 The Vineries. Oak tree in rear garden - crown reduce and reshape by approximately 1.5m, deadwood and remove epicormic growth from stem up to 1 metre long.

Chailey

LW/22/0182: Banks House, Banks Road, North Chailey. Installation of 2no. rooflights to rear plane of the roof.

LW/22/0188 and LW/22/0243: Wapsbourne Manor, Wapsbourne Manor Farm, Wapsbourne Manor Farm Lane, Sheffield Park, North Chailey. Change of use from a single use residential dwelling to 1no 2 bed self-contained flat and 1no 3 bed HMO comprising internal and external alterations, installation of 3no air source heat pumps and general repairs.

LW/22/0236: Bineham Garden, East Grinstead Road, North Chailey. Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of a replacement dwelling with associated landscaping and woodland management.

Cuckfield

DM/22/0288: 2 Mill Hall Cottages, Whitemans Green. Proposed new porch/lean-to to side of front elevation. Single storey rear extension and demolition of existing conservatory and proposed to be replaced with new single storey rear extension on footprint of conservatory.

DM/22/1048: The Old Vicarage, High Street. Erection of detached, oak-framed pool building following removal of existing timber outbuilding.

East Grinstead

DM/21/4105: 5 - 8A Whitehall Parade, London Road. Conversion of existing retail and cafe space and internal reconfiguration to the third floor to provide 7No flats comprising 5no. one bed & 2no. two bed flats, with access to a terraced area. Bin stores adjacent to access road. AMENDED PLANS received 12/04/2021.

DM/22/0629: Coles Estate Agents, 18 High Street. Combine the existing units and change use from storage to class E. New shopfront design and opening by-folding windows (amended plans 08/04).

DM/22/0674: 23 And 24 Dorset Gardens. 2 x Oak Trees - (1 at number 23 and 1 on the boundary of number 23 and 24) - crown lift by 6m and crown thin by 30%.

DM/22/0890: 9 Green Hedges Avenue. Convert a three bedroom terraced property to 2no. one bedroom flats.

DM/22/1104: 11 Buckhurst Mead. Erection of a timber single storey granny annexe for ancillary use to the main dwelling.

DM/22/1135: 20 Meadowcroft Close. Single storey extension to front elevation, first floor extension to side elevation and garage conversion. Amendment to roof of 1st floor side extension over garage from approval DM/21/1383.

DM/22/1155: 23 Linden Avenue. Single storey rear extension.

DM/22/1158: 22 Farm Close. Single storey extension to front and rear of existing garage and new boundary wall.

DM/22/1164: 15 Manor Road. Proposed demolition of existing conservatory and replace with a single storey rear extension.

Hassocks

DM/22/0791: Mill Nursery, London Road. Proposed demolition of existing buildings and the erection of 3no. four-bedroomed and 1no. four bedroom replacement dwelling with associated parking, amenity space and landscaping. Changes to previously approved application DM/21/0165 including to the red line boundary, the access and the layout, scale and form of the dwellings. (Revised description agreed 13.04.2022).

DM/22/1147: 3 Ewart Close. Proposed two storey side extension.

DM/22/1204: 52 Friars Oak Road. T1 Alder Tree fell.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/0812: 4 Milton Road. Two company names/logos displayed at high level and illuminated by LEDs.

DM/22/1161: 36 Wickham Close. Proposed enlargement of front bathroom extension above porch.

DM/22/1162: 144 Western Road. Convert existing garage into habitable space and erect a two storey rear extension and single storey side extension.

DM/22/1180: 38 Lucastes Lane. Double and single storey rear extension. Single story front/side extension.

DM/22/1185: 36 Rumbolds Lane. Proposed front porch and 4.3m rear extension.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/1186: Goddards Green Substation, Gatehouse Lane, Goddards Green. Application for approval of external appearance of proposed 11kV GRP transformer enclosure.

Lindfield

DM/22/1131: Garage Block Adjacent To 1-3 Pelham Road. Variation of condition 3 (Materials) relating to planning reference DM/20/0785.

DM/22/1137: 22 Pickers Green. Single storey rear extension, first floor rear extension above existing ground floor, first floor side extension and porch canopy.

DM/22/1172: 8 Dukes Road. G1 - Oak, Ash and Lime. Oak - Fell, Ash - remove heavily weighted limb rubbing against Lime tree. Field Maple - pollard front stem to approx 2 metres. T1 - Lime - 15-20% thinning.

Plumpton

LW/22/0242: 9 Chapel Road. Removal of existing rear conservatory and replacement two-storey rear extension with pitched roof, 2no. rear double height windows, 2no. side windows, and single storey front extension to form entrance lobby with 3no. rooflights.

Slaugham

DM/22/1129: 37 The Squires, Pease Pottage. Rear extension to kitchen 2.4 meters. Height at max 3.8 meters. Height at lowest point 2.1 meters. No change to hard standing, drainage or access.

DM/22/1134: 6 Tilgate Forest Row, Pease Pottage. Demolish existing outbuilding, shed and garage for the construction of a new detached garden outbuilding.

Westmeston

LW/22/0240: Little Dobells, Dobells Farm Lane, Ditchling Common. Replacement two storey front extension over existing single storey garage with pitched roof and 2no. side facing windows, 4no. rooflights, and removal of existing front porch and door with replacement front porch and door.

Wivelsfield

LW/22/0224: Clearview, Nursery Lane, Wivelsfield Green. Retrospective Variation of Condition 1 (Plans) relating to approval LW/20/0267 for the alteration to door arrangement to allow for bringing in sheep off the adjacent field and omission of 2no flank doors to simplify the building by reducing the number of openings.

LW/22/0228: 30 Ash Way, Haywards Heath. Single storey rear extension with flat roof and roof lantern.

Worth

DM/22/1064: The Retreat, Shipley Bridge Lane, Copthorne. Erection of a single storey rear extension, extending beyond the rear wall of the original house by 6.84 metres, to a maximum height of 3.10 metres, and the height of the eaves to 2.70 metres.

DM/22/1149: 1 Hawmead, Crawley Down. Proposed rear dormer.

DM/22/1160: 1 Maynard Close, Copthorne. T1 - Lime, (Tilia spp.) - reduce height and lateral branches by up to 4m; reduce 1 main branch overhanging Borers Arm Road by up to 5m; remove basal epicormic shoots; lift crown to crown break, at approximately 8m above ground level.

DM/22/1170: Inglewell, Sandhill Lane, Crawley Down. Double-storey rear extension. External materials to match existing property. Home refurbishment with window replacement. Air source heat pump installation.

DM/22/1182: Stella Maris, Church Road, Copthorne. New porch canopy and garage conversion. Single storey side extension.

DM/22/1220: 2 The Glebe, Copthorne. Red Oak (T1) reduce overhanging branches which encroach towards the bungalow by up to 3 metres or to the nearest growth point. Oak (T2) to remove.

