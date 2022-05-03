Albourne

DM/22/1324: 2 Barn Close. Single storey pitched roof extensions to front and rear (Resubmission of DM/21/4275).

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/0742: 58 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed demolition of bungalow and erection of a pair of semi-detached 3 bedroom dwellings, with parking. Photo: Google Maps.

DM/22/0443: Holmsted Farm, Staplefield Road, Cuckfield. Change of use from Agricultural Grain Store to storage use (Class B8) (amended 27.04.2022).

DM/22/1273: Legh Manor, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Repairs to the north facing roof slope over the historic North wing of the house.

DM/22/1359: Eldridge Vale Caravan Park, 100 Valebridge Road, Burgess Hill. English Oak (T24), Scots pine (T38),(T47),(T49),(T83),(T88), and Grey poplar (T55) - all Fell to Ground.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/1091: 49 St Marys Road. Replace 1.8m boundary hedge with 1.8m fencing around property boundary to inclose rear garden. Removing driveway and garage which is currently in rear garden.

DM/22/1188: 3 Alexandra Road. Proposed increase in height of roof to create chalet style dwelling. Proposed side extension with dormer windows and single storey rear extension.

DM/22/1282: Church Walk. Change of use to hold a market on any day of the week on Church Walk, Burgess Hill, for a maximum of 30 stalls.

DM/22/1301: Simpson View, Keymer Road. T4 Ash with dieback - remove. G5 x5 Ash trees with disease- pollard.

DM/22/1306: 15 Bramble Gardens. (T1) Oak - Crown reduce by 1.5m.

DM/22/1342: St Johns Park, Park Road, Opposite Number 74. Tree 00PD - London plane - Crown reduce height and radial spreads back to previous pruning points.

DM/22/1352: Rosedale House, 21B Ferndale Road. 1 x Sycamore to fell at front of property.

DM/22/1363: South Gables, Birchwood Grove Road. Horse chestnut ( T1) - reduce crown by 2m. Ash (T2 and T3) - reduce crown by 2m. Yew (T4) - cut back from utility line to give 0.5m clearance, crown lift on roadside to 5m. Oak (T5) - reduce crown by 2m, crown lift on roadside to 5m.

Bolney

DM/22/1231: Horsmanshoad, Pickwell Lane, Ansty. Conversion of two existing buildings to two dwelling houses comprising one 1-bed and one 2-bed.

Cuckfield

DM/22/1267: 3 Braynesmead Cottages, Whitemans Green. Single storey side extension to outbuilding.

DM/22/1292: 18 Manor Drive. Proposed first floor side extension.

DM/22/1323: 14 Warden Court. Conversion of integral garage into a family room with new double glazed window to match existing.

DM/22/1331: Warden Park School, Broad Street. Proposed single storey Special Support Centre (SSC) and Geography classroom extension, to the existing main building. With associated external works.

DM/22/1341: Car Park, Cuckfield Recreation Ground, High Street. Turkey Oak (tree 0552) - crown reduction in height by 5m, radial spreads by 3m.

East Grinstead

DM/22/0629: Coles Estate Agents, 18 High Street. Combine the existing units and change use from storage to class E. (amended description and plans 25/04).

DM/22/0923: Land To The Rear Of 18-26 Railway Approach. Construction of one 2 bedroom dwelling (Re-submission of DM/21/4241).

DM/22/1096: 12 Heron Place. Sycamore at rear of property - overall crown reduction by no more than 2 metres.

DM/22/1277: 21 Stoneleigh Close. Retrospective application for the erection of an outbuilding in the rear garden.

DM/22/1280: 23 Copthorne Road, Felbridge. New vehicle crossover with associated driveway.

DM/22/1295: 2A Blackwell Road. Demolish existing garage. Erect a two-storey side extension. Erect a single storey front extension. Extend the existing roof and perform a loft conversion with rear rooflight windows. Whole house facade alterations to include new first floor windows to front, right side and rear elevations.

DM/22/1315: 4 Stream Park. 3 x Sycamore, reduce all lateral branches overhanging by 2 meters, leaving lateral length of 5 meters.

DM/22/1319: 9 St Johns Road. Pine (T1) - To remove the lowest limb that is directly overhanging the neighbouring boundary to reduce the encroachment of the tree. All branches will be pruned to appropriate growth points.

DM/22/1330: 4 Langridge Drive. Removal of existing conservatory. Proposed single storey rear extension and conversion of single garage to habitable accommodation.

Hassocks

DM/22/1159: 26 Stanford Avenue. Retrospective application for the demolition of existing conservatory, side extension, and garage and replace with a new single-storey rear and side extensions, with replacement garage.

DM/22/1232: Ham Shaw, Sandy Lane. Erection of a timber single storey granny annexe for ancillary use to the main dwelling.

DM/22/1337: 2 Park Avenue. Ground floor enlargement of existing rear extension to create enlarged kitchen/day room and replacement of existing roof over with flat roof, incorporating flat roof lanterns. 1st floor extension to rear to create additional bedroom.

DM/22/1339: 79 Parklands Road. Proposed loft conversion with rear dormer and front rooflight.

DM/22/1340: 79 Parklands Road. Proposed rear/side single storey extension.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/0697: Land Adjacent To 6 Petlands Road. Lawful Development Certificate to retain the use of land as residential garden.

DM/22/0742: 58 Wivelsfield Road. Proposed demolition of bungalow and erection of a pair of semi-detached 3 bedroom dwellings, with parking.

DM/22/0934: 87 Haywards Road. Removal of existing lean-to structure and garden structure and erection of new single storey rear extension.

DM/22/1102: 30 Wickham Close. Proposed single storey rear extension with a crown roof.

DM/22/1279: Rosewood Cottage, Birch Close. T1 Red Oak crown reduction by 2 meters, T2 Portuguese Laurel general maintenance, G3 3 x Silver Birches to fell, G5 Conifer line cut back to trunks on slab side, G7. Small Plum + 2 x Apple Trees to remove.

DM/22/1299: 10 Haywards Villas. Proposed single storey rear and side extension.

DM/22/1314: 72 Bentswood Crescent. Loft conversion to include rear dormer, two roof windows to front roof (Velux), and a straightening of a barn-style half hip roof to full gable end.

DM/22/1335: 75 Farlington Avenue. Rear dormer loft conversion.

DM/22/1336: 75 Farlington Avenue. Front two storey extension to include porch and wrap around extension.

DM/22/1338: 72 Sydney Road. First floor extension over existing ground floor side outrigger.

Horsted Keynes

DM/22/1171: Lyneham Cottage, Wyatts Lane. Demolition of existing conservatory and proposed single storey building that contains a lounge/office and bedroom.

DM/22/1269: 16 Hamsland. Proposed eco alteration and retrofit to provide first floor accommodation under new roof construction and rear extension over existing conservatory.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/1255: 2 Church Green Cottages, Brighton Road, Hurstpierpoint. Replace rotten wooden upstairs bedroom window and frame with similar wooden window and frame.

DM/22/1294: 146 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed loft extension with installation of rear dormer window, 2 new windows to side elevation and 2 new rooflights to front roof slope, installation of new metal bi-fold doors and projecting bay window seat to rear elevation and erection of garden room to rear garden.

DM/22/1305: Locks Manor, Malthouse Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Oak Tree - reduce by 3-5m all around to natural target pruning points. Tree remaining in height left to 14m and 14m spread.

DM/22/1325: Garden House, South Avenue, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed new detached car port to front forecourt of existing dwelling.

DM/22/1326: Garden House, South Avenue, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed removal of existing rooflight to rear bedroom and formation of new Juliette Balcony with pitched dormer roof.

Lindfield

DM/22/1190: 12 Denmans Close. Single storey garden room side extension.

DM/22/1257: Wincote, 63 High Street. Change windows, doors and internal works.

DM/22/1268: 43 Backwoods Lane. Proposed loft conversion into habitable space. The existing roof is to be extended to a gable end with a flat roof dormer to the rear pitch.

DM/22/1302: Lime Tree Cottage, Chaloner Road. Proposed single storey extension with roof light. relocating existing front door.

Slaugham

DM/22/1289: Grove Place, Cuckfield Lane, Warninglid. Conversion of existing commercial premises to a six bedroom detached dwelling and creation of new access.

DM/22/1290: Boundarys Edge, Cuckfield Lane, Warninglid. Demolition of rear conservatory. Construction of ground floor infill extension with flat roof to rear elevation. Construction of new single garage extension with crown roof to East elevation. All fenestration replaced throughout.

Turners Hill

DM/22/0741: Bonavista, East Street. (Amended description 29.04.2022) Detached two storey ancillary building to create a home office, gymnasium and game room.

Twineham

DM/22/1264: Loxley, Bolney Chapel Road. Demolition of existing 4 bedroom, two-storey detached dwelling and self-contained 1 bedroom flat (C3 use class). Construction of a replacement two-storey detached six bedroom dwelling in the same location. Extension and conversion of existing single-storey 1 bedroom cottage in garden to form a new self-contained 3 bedroom single-storey dwelling. Associated hard and soft landscaping works.

West Hoathly

DM/22/1263: 2 Yew Tree Cottages, Ardingly Road. Proposed rear ground floor extension, with additional first floor rear dormers.

Worth

DM/22/1130: Crawley Down Village Hall, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Conversion and extension of the existing village hall into 6 no. new residential dwellings with associated landscaping and bin and bike stores.

DM/22/1230: 21 Fermandy Lane, Crawley Down. T1 - Yew - reduce by 1m to control size and shape (dead branches over footpath at rear will be removed. T2 - Holly - Reduce height by 2m to help prevent failure and control size. T3 - Leyland Cypress - Reduce height by 2m to help prevent failure and control size (both poor specimens crowded out by T1) T4 - Sycamore (on edge of footpath/Cuttinglye lane) Remove to ground level. Base of tree has previous failure with decay. Poor specimen.

---