The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between November 14-18.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/2967: The Old Vicarage, Brantridge Lane, Staplefield. Part retrospective application for retention of two no. mobile stables, improvement to track to east of the WSCC Playing Field to Brantridge Lane, parking and turning area at end of existing field access track.

DM/22/3454: The Forge, Cuckfield Road, Staplefield. Demolition of 6 livery and ancillary buildings and erection of 3 commercial Class E(g) and B8 units.

DM/22/1384: Land Adj. To Cookhams, Top Road, Sharpthorne. Erection of 13 dwellings and associated new access and other works. (Amended plans received 15.11.2022 - amendments to layout and design). (Photo: Google Maps)

DM/22/3464: Naldred Farmhouse, Borde Hill Lane. Construction of new driveway following blocking of existing access. Replacement of metal gate with new timber gate.

Ashurst Wood

DM/22/3139: Suffolks, 30 Hammerwood Road. Proposal for existing crossover to be widened for two driveways.

DM/22/3327: 13 Maypole Road. Proposed dropped kerb.

Balcombe

DM/22/3481: Land Adjacent To Balcombe House, London Road. Variation of condition 2 of planning approval DM/21/4235 - to allow amendments to the size and elevations of plots 6 and 12.

DM/22/3482: Church Lodge, London Road. T1 - Yew -Taxus baccata - remove two branches growing towards and touching porch of church prior to remedial building work required. Reduce overhanging branches by up to 2m to give clearance to church building.

Bolney

DM/22/2677: Blue Cedars, Jeremys Lane. Proposed front, rear and side extensions with new rooflights and dormers. Garage extension with widened driveway and automated gates. Amended Plans received 11.11.2022.

DM/22/3404: The Old Post Office, The Street. Replacement of former shopfront with bay window, new off-street parking arrangement, new rear porch and conversion of attic space.

DM/22/3492: 1, 2 And 3 Marylands. Variation to condition 20 relating to planning application DM/21/4281, revising the approved hard and soft landscape general arrangement layout to include additional pedestrian footpaths and an off-road sub-station vehicular access.

DM/22/3506: Tyler House, Cross Colwood Lane. Proposed swimming pool and wellness facilities.

DM/22/3507: Tyler House, Cross Colwood Lane. Erection of garage for householder use.

DM/22/3509: Tyler House, Cross Colwood Lane. Proposed annexe to principal residence.

DM/22/3513: Pine End House, The Street. Single storey rear extension to create garden room and enlarge existing kitchen.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/3264: Wintons Fishery, Folders Lane. Demolition of existing rental office unit 1B, and proposed single storey, 60sqm office space to provide new updated office facilities for a growing business.

DM/22/3361: 67 Chanctonbury Road. Proposed front elevation dormer and rear/side 2nd floor extension.

DM/22/3425: Trees To The Rear Of 27 And 28 The Maltings. T2 & TG1 as per the uploaded report - English Oak - reduce height and crown spread by 10metres. Ash / Beech Tree group - fell.

DM/22/3439: Burnbank, Gloucester Road. Proposed installation of 3no conservation grade rooflights.

DM/22/3440: Primrose, Gloucester Road. Proposed installation of 3no conservation grade rooflights.

DM/22/3444: 5 Wisden Avenue. Demolition of existing car port and construction of garage on existing footprint.

DM/22/3446: 20 Nye Road. Proposed single storey rear extension to provide open plan kitchen dining room.

DM/22/3488: 17 The Warren. Proposed garage conversion with front window.

DM/22/3493: 6 Hammonds Gardens. Ash - (T1) Crown thin by 20%- Oak (t2) Reduce back by 2-3 metres.

DM/22/3495: 123 Orchard Road. Front porch and single storey rear extension.

DM/22/3517: 19 Sycamore Drive. Proposed single storey rear extension. Loft Conversion with two new dormer windows to the rear elevation and three roof lights to the front.

DM/22/3518: 18 Hazel Grove. Oaks x3 - Reduce crown by 3 metres and thin by 30%.

DM/22/3529: Oakside, 60 Folders Lane. Proposed full-width extension that goes no greater than 4 metres from the primary elevation intended to be a single-storey build made from materials that match the existing building. The proposal intends to open up the rear of the property to create a larger open-plan Living/Dining/Kitchen.

Cuckfield

DM/22/3497: 53 Glebe Road. Demolition of existing rear conservatory and erect a new rear single story extension with roof lights with new deck to rear.

DM/22/3543: Mercers, High Street. T1 cherry tree - fell. T2 Beach tree - crown thinned by up to 25%, and any branches in undesirable proximity to our neighbours roofs reduced.

East Grinstead

DM/22/3443: Fircroft, Yew Lane. Proposal for a two-bay garage.

DM/22/3461: 6 Millfield Close. Proposed two storey side to rear extension.

DM/22/3471: 15 Newton Avenue. Construction of a rear dormer window.

DM/22/3477: 22 Campbell Crescent. Proposed garage conversion to an existing double storey side extension. Internal alterations.

DM/22/3483: 32 West Hill. Proposed single storey rear extension extending beyond the rear wall of the original house by 4.00m, to a maximum height of 2.70m and the height of the eaves to 3.10m.

DM/22/3499: 47 Mindelheim Avenue. Proposed garage conversion.

DM/22/3500: 7 Frith Park. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/22/3514: 21 Elm Drive. Proposed loft conversion with rear dormer.

DM/22/3536: 12A Railway Approach. Demolition of existing garage/storage block and erection of 2-storey block comprising 2no. garages, 1no. Studio unit and 1no. 2-bedroom unit, with Refuse Stores.

Hassocks

DM/22/3187: 65 Downs View Road. Demolish existing front porch, garage and rear extension. Erect a new front porch, side and rear wrap around double storey extension and enlarged raised terrace at the rear. Amended plans received 12.11.2022 showing depth of the raised terrace increased from 3 to 4 metres.

DM/22/3369: Parklands Road Allotment Site. Erection of 60 sheds, size 1.8 x 1.2m, on allotment site (Revision to planning permission 12/00578/FUL to allow increase from 40 sheds).

DM/22/3394: Garden Cottage, 2A Damian Way. Removal of existing single garage and erection of 3 bedroom bungalow at land to the rear of 9 Newlands Close. (Amendments to previously approved DM/20/1642).

DM/22/3503: Age Concern Hassocks And District Ltd, The Pauline Thaw Centre, Dale Avenue. Relocation of Hassocks Village Market to the Pauline Thaw Centre car park.

DM/22/3510: 17 The Close. Removal of conservatory and replacement with a single storey rear extension, terrace and canopy.

DM/22/3527: 11 Badger Close. Proposed rear extension.

Haywards Heath

DM/21/3898: 3 - 15 The Broadway. Demolition of existing buildings and redevelopment to provide mixed use development of Class E commercial units and 37no. units of Retirement Living Accommodation with associated communal facilities, parking and landscaping. (Amended plans received 17th October 2022 showing a revised design and additional supporting information). (Amended location plan and certificate of ownership received 17th November 2022).

DM/22/3403: Caprinos Pizza, 50 The Broadway. Variation of condition 3 of HH/150/87 to allow for changes to opening times, 11:00am to 3:00 am (Monday to Sunday).

DM/22/3445: 49 Barnmead. Erection of a single storey rear extension extending beyond the rear wall of the original house by 4.40m, to a maximum height of 3.90m and the height of the eaves to 3.90m.

DM/22/3490: Vail House, Gower Road. Construction of one additional storey to create 3No. new dwelling units - 3 x two bedroom flats with associated refuse, storage and cycle parking.

DM/22/3515: 11 Sherwood Drive. Proposed two storey side extension.

DM/22/3516: 15 Portsmouth Lane, Lindfield. Proposed two storey side extension, single storey rear extension. New roof over existing dormers and new porch canopy. (Previously approved under DM/22/2160).

DM/22/3520: Pennington House, Franklands Village. T40 and T41 Common Hornbeam and Mountain Ash- reduce trees back from neighbouring property by 2-3 metres. T42 Common Hornbeam - reduce and shape by 2 metres, T43 Norway Maple fell in sections and treat stump.

DM/22/3537: 45 Barnmead. Proposed side kitchen extension , porch and garage conversion.

Horsted Keynes

DM/22/3479: Freshfields, Monteswood Lane. Replace modern outbuilding with a small barn (Amendment to approval DM/19/0769).

DM/22/3480: Freshfields, Monteswood Lane. Replace modern outbuilding with a small barn (Amendment to approval DM/19/0774).

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/2973: Fourwinds, College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. 1.5 storey side extension. (one full floor with rooms in the roof space). Amended plans received 16.11.2022 to show design amendments to the proposed extension.

DM/22/3505: 24 Kemps, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed new dwelling. Amendments to existing dwelling to include new pitched dormers to front and rear, removal and repositioning of existing windows and incorporating attached store in kitchen.

DM/22/3523: 18 The Grange, Hurstpierpoint. Lawful Development Certificate application for a flat roof dormer extension to the rear of the house with a non-protruding balcony which has sliding doors to the bedroom.

DM/22/3553: 156 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Horse Chestnut - fell.

Lindfield

DM/22/3358: 42 Hickmans Lane. Proposed front elevation dormer and first floor extension.

DM/22/3393: 33 Meadow Drive. Demolish existing garage and erect a single storey extension to side front and rear.

DM/22/3416: Pear Tree Cottage, Old Place, High Street. Demolish existing detached garage. Proposed rear and side extension and replace existing glazing with Heritage double glazed units and addition of an Air Source Heat Pump.

DM/22/3457: Pear Tree Cottage, Old Place, High Street. Demolish existing detached garage. Proposed rear and side extension and replace existing glazing with Heritage double glazed units and addition of an Air Source Heat Pump.

DM/22/3459: Bay Pond Cottage, 8 High Street. Repair and restore existing timber framed 2 bed cottage. Demolish existing rear extension and replace with part two storey and single storey extension. (Renewal of Planning Permission DM/19/3738).

DM/22/3540: Highway Land To Side Of 11 Portsmouth Lane And From Side Of 9 Portsmouth Lane To Outside 5 Birchen Lane, Haywards Heath. Lime trees x9 to side of 11 Portsmouth Lane, and Lime trees x9 from side of 9 Portsmouth Lane to outside 5 Birchen Lane - Crown lift approximately 6m over carriageway, crown lift approx 5m all other aspects, remove epicormic and basal growth, clear growth from any wires and lamp columns.

West Hoathly

DM/22/2827: Wildgoose Stables, Selsfield Common. Upgrade of an access track on an existing track at Wildgoose Stables, Selsfield Common to serve Wildgoose Units A-E (Amended plans and statement received 02.11.2022. Revised description agreed 15.11.2022).

DM/22/3449: 2 Marlpit Road, Sharpthorne. Removal of existing car port and and garage. Erection of single storey side/rear extension.

DM/22/3467: Courtlands Farm, Chilling Street, Sharpthorne. Removal of two spans of High Voltage (HV) overhead line, pole 613595 and 3 stays highlighted in yellow on the proposal plan and the installation of three stays to existing poles as shown in red on the proposal plan.

DM/22/3485: Fountain Cottage, North Lane. (T1) Mature Malus - Fell.

Worth

DM/22/3452: Oak Lodge, Borers Arms Road, Copthorne. Proposed entrance gates and new boundary fencing to front garden.

DM/22/3463: 4 Burleigh Way, Crawley Down. (Amended Description 16/11/2022) Proposed two storey side extension, proposed two storey rear extension and single storey rear extension. Proposed basement under rear extension and lowering of ground floor level by 330mm.

DM/22/3530: 27 Knowle Drive, Copthorne. Erection of 2 detached No. 3 bed dwellings and associated landscaping following the demolition of the existing dwelling.