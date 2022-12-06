The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between November 28 and December 2.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/2808: The Grain Store, Holmsted Farm, Staplefield Road, Cuckfield. Change of use of building from B8- storage and distribution to E(g)(ii) - research and development of products or processes. (Amended elevations, planning and ventilation extractions statements received 21.10.2022). Transport Statement received 25.11.2022.

DM/22/3357: Slough Place Farm, Staplefield Road, Cuckfield. Three bay garage and wooden jetty.

DM/22/3524: Broxmead Farm, Broxmead Lane, Cuckfield. Proposed conversion of brick-built barn into 1 no. dwelling.

DM/22/3525: Broxmead Farm, Broxmead Lane, Cuckfield. Proposed conversion of brick-built barn into 1 no. dwelling.

Ardingly

DM/22/1680: The Gardeners Arms, Selsfield Road. Erection of guest accommodation block with associated parking, infrastructure and landscaping works. (Amended plans received 30.11.2022).

Ashurst Wood

DM/22/3628: 23 Hammerwood Road. Proposed two storey side extension.

DM/22/3629: Lavender Cottage, 12 Wellfield. Proposed oak framed porch to front elevation.

DM/22/3636: Suffolks 30 Hammerwood Road. Proposal single storey rear extension.

Balcombe

DM/22/2978: Wellgrove Cottage, Stockcroft Road. Extensions to dwelling, including demolition of storage shed. Amended plans received 01.12.2022 showing design amendments for new front doorway, amended position for nine solar panels and retention of one chimney.

Bolney

DM/21/4303: Land Adjacent To Roseoak House, Colwood Lane, Warninglid. Change of use and extension of existing building to 5-bed residential dwelling (Heritage statement and corrected location/site plan received 21/11/22).

Burgess Hill

DM/22/3604: 19 Cromwell Road. Proposed dormer to be added to existing loft conversion.

DM/22/3615: 76 Royal George Road. Single storey rear extension.

DM/22/3620: 7 Nightingale Lane. Single storey flat roof extension to rear of property with roof lantern and new velux over existing bathroom.

DM/22/3633: 34 Bramble Gardens. Proposal to erect a short stretch of 90cm tall balustrade fence to separate side access path from neighbour's side access path.

DM/22/3643: 16 Alexandra Road. Remove Chimney

DM/22/3654: 19 West Street. Proposed single storey infill extension.

DM/22/3660: 5 Johnson Drive. Oak T30 and T31 reduce crown by 2 - 3 meters to previous pruning points.

DM/22/3666: 10 Shotters. Oak (T1) - Prune eastern lateral spread overhanging the garden of 10, Shotters by approximately 2 metres, back to good growth points.

DM/22/3692: Annexe, Merryfield, Keymer Road. T1 Beech- Crown lift over garden building by 2m. Remove dead wood. T2 English Oak- Reduce in height by approx 2m. Reduce back lateral growth over lawn by approx 1-1.5m to balance and shape.

Cuckfield

DM/22/3497: 53 Glebe Road. (Additional Plan received 30.11.2022) Demolition of existing rear conservatory and erect a new rear single storey extension with roof lights with new deck to rear.

DM/22/3613: Chownesmead Cottage, Chownes Mead Lane. Implementation of extant planning permission DM/19/4164 dated 11 December 2019 has occurred on site by way of the discharge of all pre-commencement planning conditions, by the submission and approval (by the issue of a Building Control Completion Certificate) of a Full Plans Building Regulations application and by the excavation of partial foundations on site and the pouring of concrete to the same, to the satisfaction of Building Control, PRIOE to the permission expiry date of end 10 December 2022.

DM/22/3619: 11 Ruthven Close. Front Store and side extension.

East Grinstead

DM/22/3612: 10 Dormans Park Road. New front porch/extension to hallway. 1st floor extension over garage (which will be converted into habitable accommodation). New 2 storey section to infill behind the garage. Amendments to rear windows. Render finish to be applied where shown on drawings.

DM/22/3621: Oasted House, Lewes Road. Replacement of existing conservatory with single storey rear extension and reinstatement of loggia screens.

DM/22/3630: Acorn Lodge, Turners Hill Road. Proposed infilling of ground floor alcove to form storage area. Extension to 2nd floor dormer to improve bedroom.

DM/22/3682: Garage Block Between 22 And 23 Cavalier Way. Oak Tree ( 02T3) Prune growth away from building structure by 1m and lift the crown to 3.5m.

Hassocks

DM/22/2543: 6 Bonny Wood Road. Proposed two storey rear extension with pitched roof to an existing chalet dwelling. Addition of external insulation to entire dwelling.

DM/22/3605: 9A Stanford Avenue. Proposed single storey extension, garage conversion with associated alterations and new bike/garden store outbuilding.

DM/22/3607: White Lodge, Ockley Lane. Closure of the existing secondary access and the creation of a new secondary access.

DM/22/3624: South Downs Garden Centre, Brighton Road. Proposed erection of a new storage and distribution warehouse associated with the existing garden centre use, with an extension of the existing hard landscaping to the goods yard south of the garden centre.

DM/22/3647: 13 Reed Close. Proposed ground floor rear extension, garage conversion and internal works.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/1055: 26 Ashenground Road. Proposed hard standing area to park 2 cars and associated landscaping.

DM/22/3071: 47 Lucastes Avenue. New gates to the front of the property.

DM/22/3601: HSBC, 38 - 42 South Road. Removal of 1 No. external machine, replaced by 1 No. new external machine. Existing shopfront glazing to be modified for new machine, and finished externally to match existing.

DM/22/3602: HSBC, 38 - 42 South Road. New sign installed above machine, to replace existing sign.

DM/22/3617: 42 The Broadway. Proposed change of use of existing nail bar and beauty salon (Class E Use) to drinking establishment (Sui Generis Use) with associated external alterations and external seating area to the front.

DM/22/3622: Amberley Grange, 74 Lewes Road. On the right side, 2 x Eculyptus reduce trunk to 4 meters and reduce crown to a height of 6 meters. 1 x Beech reduce trunk to 4 meters and reduce crown to a height of 6 meters. On the left hand side, 2 x Wild Cherry reduce trunk to 4 meters and reduce crown to a height of 6 meters and 1 x Willow Tree reduce trunk to 4 meters and reduce crown to a height of 6 meters.

DM/22/3631: 47 Wickham Way. Proposed single storey front extension, first floor side extension (over existing ground floor), roof conversion with front and rear dormers.

DM/22/3632: 68 Gower Road. Proposed dormer loft extension, single-storey rear extension.

DM/22/3639: 23 The Grove. Oak Tree (T1) Raise canopy by 2-3 meters and crown reduce by 2-3 meters.

DM/22/3645: 48 Lucastes Lane. Proposals include an extension to the existing roof above the garage, new velux rooflights and a modification to the rear first floor window.

DM/22/3661: 7 Lucastes Avenue. Maples x 2 reduce height by 5 meters leaving no crown.

DM/22/3665: Hathaways, 10A Rothley Chase. T1 - Oak - Reduce crown by 1.5 - 2 meters. Remove epicormic growth on stem up to the level of crown break.

DM/22/3685: Harlands Barn, Bridgers Mill. T34 Ash - prune back south crown from hospital building to provide 2.5 meters clearance, prune back lower crown from metal utility buildings to provide up to 3m clearance.

Horsted Keynes

DM/22/3627: Greenways, Lewes Road. Proposed rear extension with a crown roof and roof lantern in brick to match existing and patio layout revised.

DM/22/3658: Hinton Lodge, Lewes Road. Erection of a detached single storey garage to the front of the property.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/2676: Plot 1 - 4, The Hub Land South Of A2300 Gatehouse Lane, Goddards Green. Application for approval of reserved matters on Plots 1-4 of landscape, appearance, layout and scale, to provide flexible employment units across use classes B1b, B1c, B2 and B8, with ancillary offices at The Hub, pursuant to permission DM/20/3614. (Amended Plans received on 01/12/2022 showing revised elevational treaments and additional landscpaing information).

DM/22/3618: 2 Berrylands Farm, Sayers Common. Variation of Condition 2 of planning approval DM/21/3831 - To include minor modification to the elevations of the approved extension by substitution of the approved drawings as listed in DM/21/3811, with the proposed amended drawings submitted with this application.

DM/22/3640: 53 College Lane Hurstpierpoint Hassocks West Sussex. Beech Tree (T1)- Fell.

Lindfield

DM/22/2569: Lynn Hatch, 31 High Street. Replace existing garage with larger garage and private workshop. Construction of a single storey rear extension, roof lights to rear main roof, new porch to serve rear entrance, gated entrances to both side accesses to the rear garden and installation of air source heat pump. (amended plans received 16/11).

DM/22/3606: Old Barn Studio, Chaloner Road. Proposed single storey rear extensions.

DM/22/3638: Arden House, 7 Barrington Wood. T1: Horse Chestnut, reduce height by 5 meters and sides by 1 meter to reduce strain on decay pocket located 6 meters up the main stem of tree.

Lindfield Rural

DM/22/3644: Virginia Cottage, Nash Lane, Scaynes Hill. Proposed two storey side extension and single storey rear extension.

DM/22/3657: Long View House, Snowdrop Lane, Lindfield. Construction of a detached garage building to the front of the existing dwelling. Associated hard and soft landscaping works to include remodelling and extension of the driveway and additional planting.

DM/22/3659: Excelsior, Snowdrop Lane, Lindfield. Proposed single storey extension to flank elevation of garage.

Slaugham

DM/22/3608: 19 Horsham Road, Pease Pottage. Erection of part first floor rear extension, alterations to the front court including hardstanding along with alterations to the double storey side extension roof (following approved application ref.DM/21/0445).

West Hoathly

DM/22/3637: 2 Broadfield. Demolition of existing garage and garden shed. Erection of new combined garage and garden shed outbuilding.

DM/22/3684: Sports Pavilion, Hook Lane. Oak Tree (T1 - 07CX) - crown lift to 4m. Ash Tree (T2 - 07D0) - fell to ground level due to ash die-back. Horse Chestnut Tree (T3 - 07D1) - crown lift to 3.5m. Horse Chestnut Tree (T4 - 07D2) - crown lift to 3m. Ash Tree group x 15 (T5 - 07DD) - fell to ground level due to ash die-back.

Worth

DM/22/2151: Crawley Down Village Hall, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Outline application with all matters reserved for the proposed demolition of existing village hall and erection of three bungalows.

DM/22/3539: Woodmans, Copthorne Common, Copthorne. Application for change of use of land to allow for the siting of three glamping pods.

DM/22/3634: Owlswood, Felcot Road, Furnace Wood. 0QXD,and 0QWS Quercus robur - reduce crown by 2m, 0QWN Sorbus aria, 0QWZ Quercus robur, 0QWU and 0QX5 Betula pendula- section fell to ground level, 0QWQ Sorbus aria and 0QW Castanea Sativa - reduce crown by 3m, 0QX3 Fagus sylvatica install Cobra Bracing to alleviate wind loading on compression fork between main stem and stem leaning over property at an approximate height of 10m.

