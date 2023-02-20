The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between February 13-17.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/3767: Court Cottage, Brantridge Lane, Staplefield. Proposed two storey side extension to provide additional habitable accommodation. (Revised plans received 07.02.2023).

Ardingly

DM/22/3873: The Armoury, Warninglid Lane, Warninglid. Proposed conversion of the approved annex on the site to a single 2no. bedroom dwellinghouse with associated works. (Amended plans received 1/2 and 7/2 showing corrected red line application site boundary). (Photo: Google Maps)

DM/22/1680: The Gardeners Arms, Selsfield Road. Erection of guest accommodation block with associated parking, infrastructure and landscaping works. (Amended plans received 14.02.2023).

Balcombe

DM/23/0327: To The Front Of 18 And 19 Oldlands Avenue. 3 x lime Trees - Pollard.

DM/23/0425: Glenmore, Deanland Road. Acacia - reduce crown by up to 2.5m.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/2851: 16 Slimbridge Road. The removal of existing detached garage with the erection of a two storey side extension, single storey front and rear extensions with a rear loft conversion. (Amended plans received 12/02).

DM/23/0407: 4 Walnut Close. T1 - 1x Oak - Crown reduce top section of crown to remove die-back only, leaving all live growth. Reduce top corners and lateral growth by no more than 1-1.5m. Tip prune lowest lateral branches to give a height clearance of 5m from ground level. Remove all substantial deadwood.

DM/23/0439: 25 Park Road. T1, T2 and T3 Cypress Leylandi - reduce height by 16 metres.

Cuckfield

DM/23/0424: The Old Cottage, Whitemans Green. Variation of planning condition 2, of reference DM/21/3297, to substitute the previously approved drawings with amended drawings.

Ditchling

SDNP/23/00267/LIS:28 West Street. Removal of staircase and orientation revised.

SDNP/22/06003/HOUS & SDNP/22/06013/LIS: 28 North End. Construction of extension to the rear encompassing existing outbuilding.

SDNP/22/05433/HOUS & SDNP/22/05434/LIS: 8 High Street. Infill existing porch structure with brick, render to match existing, install part glazed cottage exterior entrance door and timber sash window within infilled brick work, replacement of existing crittal window at third floor level with a timber sash window, retrospective erection of a 1.8m close boarded fence with gate, installation of two metal retractable driveway vertical barriers.

East Grinstead

DM/23/0398: Sackville School, Lewes Road. T1 - Oak tree - Reduce crown back to previous reduction points as recommended within tree report (see attached report/photos). T7 - Ash tree - Reduce tree down to crown break (to leave 6m standing stem).

DM/23/0423: FatFace, 5 - 11 London Road. Remove existing badge signage and www.fatface sign and make good to fascia. New signage - Sustainable Fascia letters: face to be 15mm Clear Greencast Acyrlic faced with white matt GL PVC free vinyl. New projecting sign: Double sided sign with 50mm timber border to be repainted.

Hassocks

DM/22/3566: 4 Lagwood Close. Single storey side extension. New bay window to front elevation and change the roof design of the existing front projection. Loft conversion including: roof height increase, change of roof form, three dormer windows to the rear roofslope, three rooflights to the front roofslope and increase in chimney height. (Re-submission of application DM/21/1590). (Revised plans received 09.02.2023) (Revised description agreed 10.02.2023).

DM/22/3677: 33 Kings Drive. Proposed demolition of existing conservatory, single storey rear extension, internal remodelling, loft conversion with roof lights and dormer to the rear. Amended drawings received 09.02.2023 and 15.02.2023 showing rear dormer window removed and showing proposed decked patio to rear.

DM/23/0388: 33 Clayton Avenue. Outbuilding in garden with retaining wall.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/3865: The Coach House, Balcombe Road. Proposed front orangery extension, extend existing first floor flat roof side extension and internal alterations to improve family home. (Amended description and plans received 14th February removing dormer windows.)

DM/23/0241: Flat 1 -30 St Wilfrids Court, Church Road. Removal of planters and supporting structural steel work to front and rear elevations.

DM/23/0380: 104 Haywards Road. Garden Office Building in the front of the property and Driveway Gates.

DM/23/0400: 26 Bridgers Mill. Holly stems - branches overhanging from neighbour - reduce to fence line at height of approximately 2m. Sycamore branches overhanging from neighbour - raise crown to give clearance of 3.5m.

DM/23/0405: 3 Redwood Drive. Oak - reduce up to 1.5 metres from overhanging branches and balance.

DM/23/0422: 28, 30 And 32 Lucastes Avenue. Ash Tree (30 Lucastes Avenue) - Fell. Ash Tree (28 Lucastes Avenue) - Fell. Beech Tree (32 Lucastes Avenue) crownlift by 6m and removal of the lower 3 limbs.

Horsted Keynes

DM/20/4692: Land South Of St Stephens Church, Hamsland. Proposed erection of 30 dwellings (30% affordable). There will be a mix of dwelling types including 1 bed apartments and 2, 3 and 4 bed houses. (Amended plans and additional submission received 27/4) (Further info and plans - Visibility and RSA 8/6, trees 9/6, drainage and FRA 18/6 and location plan 23/6) (Drainage Strategy and Highways Technical Note received 26/8/21 and additional highways, access and ownership information submitted 11/11/21) (Technical note and supporting letter received 14/9/22, Briefing Note on BNG and Reptile Mitigation received 6/2/23).

DM/22/3881: Myrtle Villa, Chapel Lane. Proposed single storey rear kitchen and utility room extension to provide access to garden from living area. Amended plan received 10/2/2023 removing zinc fascia detail and providing a brick parapet.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/0001: Court Bushes Community Hub, Willow Way, Hurstpierpoint. To locate 4 x 20 foot shipping containers on the Court Bushes Community Hub Car Park.

DM/23/0084: St Georges Millennium Garden, Trinity Road, Hurstpierpoint. Holm Oak tree (T28) - Crown Reduction by 1.5m to 2m.

DM/23/0403: 38 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Magnolia Grandiflora - reduce crown by 1 metre.

Lindfield

DM/23/0232: 14 West Common. Single storey side and rear extension with porch extension. Amended plans received 16.02.2023 showing amendments to windows and removal of flue. Description amended to include proposed render finish, timber cladding and replacement windows to dwellinghouse.

DM/23/0452: Land To West Of 1 West View Cottages, Lewes Road. T1 - Willow - re-pollard back to previous pruning points and remove epicormic growth to a height of 4m.

Lindfield Rural

DM/23/0404: Cudwells, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. Proposal to convert an existing outbuilding (B2) into a guest-house (C3) for a private estate.

DM/23/0427: Land To The South Of Scaynes Hill House, Clearwater Lane, Scaynes Hill. 1 x Oak - Remove long lowest limb to approximately 1m from trunk, as intruding too far into garden. 1 x Ash - Dismantle and remove stacking timber in wood, as dying and to grind out stump.

Slaugham

DM/23/0185: 18 Tilgate, Forest Row. Proposed single storey porch to the front of the property and single storey extension to the rear of the property.

Turners Hill

DM/23/0015: Burleigh Oaks Stables, East Street. Replacement agricultural shed (amended Elevations, Floor Plans 15/02 and Block Plan 17/02).

West Hoathly

DM/23/0394: Lower Barn, North Lane. Roof extension to the northern end of the barn. Footprint extension to an existing flat roofed 1930's extension and addition of a first floor above. Partial replacement of existing lean-to on west elevation with a glazed lean-to. Internal alterations within main barn and the existing additions to it. Additions of insulation to the walls and roof of the barn.

DM/23/0395: Lower Barn, North Lane. Roof extension to the northern end of the barn. Footprint extension to an existing flat roofed 1930's extension and addition of a first floor above. Partial replacement of existing lean-to on west elevation with a glazed lean-to. Internal alterations within main barn and the existing additions to it. Additions of insulation to the walls and roof of the barn.

DM/23/0456: West Hoathly Bowls Club, Hook Lane. T1 Oak remove dead and dying lower branches overhanging carpark, T2 Oak remove dead and dying lower branches within carpark.

Westmeston

SDNP/23/00502/LIS: Hayleigh Farmhouse, Streat Lane, Streat. Refurbish and convert attic space to a bedroom.

Wivelsfield

LW/22/0858: 1 Croft Cottages, North Common Road, Wivelsfield Green. Single storey first floor pitched roof extension.

Worth

DM/23/0257: Lake House, Cuttinglye Road, Crawley Down. Proposed alterations to the family home including roof dormer and front extension.

DM/23/0275: Brookside, Snow Hill, Crawley Down. Roof alterations. Existing roof dormer extension reconstructed, and new gable end to south elevation. Changes to south and west elevation. New roof tiles and dormer cladding.

DM/23/0385: 3 Acorn Avenue, Crawley Down. Proposed ground floor rear extension, Loft conversion with hip to gable rear and 2 side dormers.

DM/23/0402: 40 Tiltwood Drive, Crawley Down. Proposed ground floor rear extension, front facade window alterations, first floor side facade bay window addition.

DM/23/0419: Roselea, Sunny Avenue, Crawley Down. Single storey rear and side extension with patio and first floor alteration to reduce rear bedroom window.

