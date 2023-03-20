The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between March 13 and 17.

Balcombe

DM/23/0633: Little Colliers Cottage, Mill Lane. Vary condition 2 relating to planning reference DM/22/2110 to allow for revised plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/0657: Stumble Cottage, Oldlands Avenue. Two storey side extension, new porch to front elevation, demolition of existing garage and erection of new garage.

DM/22/0596: NCP Ltd Harlands Road Car Park, Harlands Road, Haywards Heath. The clearance of the site and construction of a building containing 64 residential apartments (48 1-bed, 16 2-bed) with associated access, car parking, landscaping and ancillary works. (Financial Appraisal Supporting Statement received 5/5/22) (Amended Plans received 7th March 2023). (Photo: Google Maps)

DM/23/0668: Half Moon Inn, Haywards Heath Road. To reinstate an existing wall following a road traffic accident along with alter to the concrete base to the external hard standing (used for seating for the pub) to brick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/0669: Half Moon Inn, Haywards Heath Road. To reinstate an existing wall following a road traffic accident along with alter to the concrete base to the external hard standing (used for seating for the pub) to brick.

DM/23/0670: Albany, Deanland Road. T1 Intermingled Holly and Willow - remove. T2 Plum tree - remove. T3 Willow - crown raise up to 2m.

DM/23/0673: Land Adj. To Balcombe House, London Road. Two-sided freestanding non-illuminated sign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning applications

DM/23/0704: 11 Barnfield. Proposed single story rear extension.

DM/23/0718: The Waggon Wheels, 1 Tunnel Cottages, High Street. Single storey side and rear extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burgess Hill

DM/23/0140: 68 - 70 Church Walk. Redevelopment of an existing 2 storey commercial building to create a four storey mixed use building. Through the addition of new floors over the existing building footprint (with partial demolition of the existing 1st floor) to accommodate 10No. flats over the top three floors, retaining the exiting commercial/retail use at Ground floor.

DM/23/0156: Cherry Tree House, Birchwood Grove Road. Retrospective planning permission sought for a canopy (or porch) erected over front door. Approx dimensions: 6.05 metres wide by 2.45 metres deep.

DM/23/0281: 16 Slimbridge Road. Outbuilding to the rear to allow for home office and gym area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/0310: 14 Inholmes Close. Proposed two storey front side extension.

DM/23/0408: Lost Pier Brewery, Unit 14, Sheddingdean Business Centre, Marchants Way. Change of use to Sui Generis, to allow for both warehousing, alcohol retailing and on site consumption of alcohol (with indoor and outdoor seating).

DM/23/0534: 83 Leylands Road. (Amended plans and description 16/03/2023) Demolition of existing garage and rebuild as a garden annex. Erection of a two storey and single storey rear extension.

DM/23/0637: Wye Cottage, Chilcomb. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/0680: Sirco Leatherwares Ltd, 21 Victoria Gardens. Change of Use from B2 to Sui Generis Funeral Directors Facility (to include 24 hour access).

DM/23/0683: 70 Nightingale Lane. Ash tree - reduce back to previous cut points, approx. 3m.

DM/23/0687: 47 The Oaks. T1 Oak - Crown thin by 20% and Crow lift up to 2 metres.

DM/23/0688: 6 Oakwood Close. Proposed one storey rear extension and two storey side extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/0691: Falconwood, Norman Road. Replacement of Roof and Loft Conversion.

DM/23/0694: 68 Oak Hall Park. Proposed conversion of the garage to create a habitable room with new flat roof. Replacement windows. Render and timber cladding to elevations.

DM/23/0697: Highmead, Birchwood Grove Road. T1 Yew tree to be reduced by 1-2 metres. T2 Oak Tree to be reduced 2-3 metres back to previous points.

DM/23/0713: 40 Inholmes Park Road. First floor rear roof alterations with new rooflights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chailey

LW/23/0091: Little Teagues Farm, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. Remove external overhang at roof at 5no. dwelling houses.

Cuckfield

DM/23/0588: 15 Wheatsheaf Lane. Proposal to replace the existing conservatory glass roof with a SupaLite tiled roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/0681: Southways, Courtmead Road. T1 Silver Birch - 2.5m crown reduction to live secondary growth points. T2 Eucalyptus - 3m reduction to live secondary growth points. T3 Poplar - 2.5m reduction to live secondary growth points. G1 Mixed hedge row at rear of property - reduce height by 2m.

DM/23/0720: 8 The Knowle. Alterations to existing two bay detached garage roof to add studio accommodation above as ancillary use to main dwelling.

East Grinstead

DM/22/3902: 174, 174A And 174B London Road. The conversion of the existing two storey maisonette above 174/174A into two separate flats. Change of use and enlargement of existing 174B into a two bedroom two storey dwelling with the demolition of the adjacent single storey building and existing masonry chimney stacks with the formation of bicycle and bin storage with additional parking. (amended floor plans and Elevations showing BRE 45 degree line 09/03).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/0174: 5 High Street. Internal alteration to create 1 additional residential unit.

DM/23/0175: 5 High Street. Internal alteration to create 1 additional residential unit.

DM/23/0554: 4 Musgrave Avenue. Retrospective detached outbuilding for the use of cutting hair.

DM/23/0592: 12 Christopher Road. Loft conversion with two dormer windows to the West and East roof elevations, two roof lights to the North and South roof slopes, removal of chimney to provide bedroom and ensuite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/0655: The Grange, Furze Lane. Variation to condition 2 relating to planning application DM/22/2097 to allow proposed changes to the approved drawings listed in the condition. (altered Proposed Plans 16/03).

DM/23/0656: 45 Lingfield Road. Proposed ground floor rear/side extension.

DM/23/0679: 154 Holtye Road. Partial two storey side extension with glazed lower section to rear roof bringing the barn in-line with the front of the principle elevation of the main property. New dormer window to south elevation.

DM/23/0723: Boyles Farm, Harwoods Lane. Hardsurfaced access track used for agricultural purposes, siting of two shipping containers used for agricultural purposes to the west of the main farm yard area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hassocks

DM/23/0672: Bowley Funeral Services Ltd, 30 Keymer Road. Proposed single storey rear extension and associated alterations.

DM/23/0684: Land To The Front Of 8 Ewart Close. Ash - Fell.

Haywards Heath

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/0596: NCP Ltd Harlands Road Car Park, Harlands Road. The clearance of the site and construction of a building containing 64 residential apartments (48 1-bed, 16 2-bed) with associated access, car parking, landscaping and ancillary works. (Financial Appraisal Supporting Statement received 5/5/22) (Amended Plans received 7th March 2023).

DM/23/0552: 62 Wivelsfield Road. First floor extension to existing bungalow.

DM/23/0667: 5 Wood Ride. Two storey side extension to create study at ground floor and bedroom and bathroom at first floor level.

DM/23/0690: Barn Cottage, Pavilion Barn, Cottage Lane. Improved community facilities at Barn Cottage, including a single storey extension, a new accessible front entrance and energy efficiency measures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/0699: 7 Lucastes Avenue. T1 and T2 Maples - reduce height by 2 metres.

DM/23/0703: 29 Willow Park. Replacement of front fascias, windows and front door with a change of colour from dark oak to Chartwell green.

DM/23/0724: 72 Sydney Road. Proposed first floor extension over existing ground floor side outrigger.

Horsted Keynes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/0649: Catstree Cottage, Bonfire Lane. New pitched roof to existing brick outbuilding to replace existing crown flat roof.

Lindfield

DM/23/0665: 49 Savill Road. New single storey rear/side extension and a new first floor extension over the existing garage to also include a two storey addition adjacent to the garage.

DM/23/0729: 18 Blackthorns. Proposed porch to the front of the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/0732: Cleveleys, 49 Hickmans Lane. Enlargement of existing side attached garage and utility room.

Lindfield Rural

DM/23/0325: Cedar Cottage, Ardingly Road, Lindfield. Demolition of existing shed and erection of a detached garage building with room in the roof, extension of existing driveway and change of use of land to enlarge residential curtilage.

DM/23/0627: 13 Westlands Road, Lindfield. Proposed new double garage in front garden. Conversion of current garage to create living space and extending above to create an extra bedroom/en-suite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/0712: The Sloop Inn, Sloop Lane, Scaynes Hill. Variation of conditions 1 and 3 relating to planning approval DM/22/3550 to substitute the approved Cotswold chippings and eco-grid with permeable tarmac for the enlarged western carpark.

Slaugham

DM/23/0648: Routwood, The Street, Warninglid. Change of use for the partial conversion of an existing barn building on site into a two-bedroom single storey dwelling occupying the south east elevation.

DM/23/0733: 6 Forest Park Way, Pease Pottage. Change of use of existing building from B1 (Business and Light Industrial), B2 (General Industrial) or B8 (Storage and Distribution) to E(d) (Indoor sport, recreation or fitness to visiting members of the public).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twineham

DM/23/0711: Beechurst, Church Lane. Variation of condition 2 relating to planning approval DM/22/2067 to amend the roof to feature a smaller/ lower chimney, to replace the approved flue.

Westmeston

LW/23/0108: 1 Blackbrook Farm Cottages, Spatham Lane. Single storey rear extension with tiled link roof, alterations to rear outbuilding and fenestration alterations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wivelsfield

LW/23/0100: Land To The North Of Clearview, Nursery Lane, Wivelsfield Green. Demolition of existing two-storey outbuilding, construction of a two-storey 4no. bed dwelling house.

LW/23/0114: Manor Nursery, Theobalds Road, Burgess Hill. Erection of 2No. detached dwellings with double garages and associated landscaping.

Worth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/0802: Smugglers Cottage, Snow Hill, Crawley Down. Proposed detached garage/carport at the front-side (northeast) of the property, new entrance gates and retrospective consent for the acoustic fence with associated landscaping (Amended description and plans 08.03.2023).

DM/22/3735: The Platt, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Proposed new swimming pool building and tennis court within the curtilage of the current property. Arboricultural Method Statement and Tree Protection Plan received 07.02.2023. Description amended 17.03.2023 and amended location and block plan received to include change of use of adjoining land to private garden area.

DM/23/0676: Barns Court, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Application for approval of Reserved Matters following outline approval DM/20/4127 for the expansion of the existing commercial estate relating to Appearance, Landscaping, Layout and Scale.

DM/23/0689: 45 Tiltwood Drive, Crawley Down. Proposed two storey rear extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad