The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between March 27 and 31.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/23/0747: Burgess Hill Northern Arc, Land N And NW Of Burgess Hill Between Bedelands Nature Reserve In The East And Goddard's Green Waste Water Treatment Works In The West. Planning application under Section 73 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 (as amended) seeking alterations to conditions 4 (approved plans) and 5 (approved parameter plans) of planning permission DM/21/3279 (itself a section 73 approval that permitted a variation of the conditions attached to planning permission DM/18/5114), to allow amendments to the planning application site boundary and the Access and Movement Parameter Plan (004) to clarify the approach to the Green Superhighway link over and in the vicinity of the western bridge on the Northern Arc Avenue.

DM/23/0767: Ansty Village Centre, Deaks Lane, Ansty. Removal of Condition no. 6 relating to application DM/22/0813 - to allow retention of the existing tarmac car park.

DM/23/0827: West Hoathly Brickworks, Hamsey Road, Sharpthorne. Full planning application for the demolition of existing structures and redevelopment of the Site to provide 108 residential dwellings (Class C3) and associated works, including the provision of an on-site SANG, access, landscaping, parking and associated works. (Photo: Google Maps)

DM/23/0840: Land At Holmbush Farm, Isaacs Lane, Haywards Heath. Remove EHV poles 611394/95, 611392/93, 611390/91, 611388/89 and 611386/87.

DM/23/0848: Staplefield Common, Handcross Road, Staplefield. T6 and T7 Red Oak - Ganoderma brackets at base of tree. Reduce crown by 4m laterally and 3m in height. T8 London Plane - Remove hanging limb in crown over access road. G9 Elm - Fell.

Bolney

DM/23/0710: Highview, Cowfold Road. Change of use of existing detached garage and storage building to a dwelling house.

DM/23/0768: The Coach House, Ryecroft Road. Removal of the existing driveway and replace with a new vehicular access to the west of the existing driveway. Construction of a new 3 bay oak-framed garage with new landscaping and parking area. New hedge and pedestrian gate across the existing driveway opening. New pitch roof to garage, to be used as a store and workshop.

DM/23/0814: Ormonde Hall, Cowfold Road. Application to partially demolish linked elements of burnt out 20th Century Dwelling linked to Grade Two Listed Hall building and internal alterations of Grade Two Listed Hall building staircase, floor repairs and any associated wall finishes and ceiling finishes, linked to previous fire and water damage. Application for amendments to the design of the scheme for the replacement extension previously approved under references DM/21/2193 and DM/21/2197.

DM/23/0817: Ormonde Hall, Cowfold Road. Variation of Condition 1 relating to planning reference DM/21/2193.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/0693: 8 Tudor Gardens. Removal of condition 16 of Permission BH/058/86 - Restricting occupancy of flat to person in excess of 60 years of age.

DM/23/0795: 9 Southway. Demolition of existing sun room and its replacement.

DM/23/0819: Woodbarton, Common Lane, Ditchling. Erection of front porch, Rear and side extension, Rear dormer, Window alterations, Replacement garage, Outbuilding, Swimming pool.

DM/23/0832: 9 Pinehurst. Oak - Overall crown reduction of 2.5m, thin crown by 10% and remove epicormic growth.

DM/23/0836: 173 Mill Road. Proposed two storey side extension, single storey rear extension, dormer loft extension.

DM/23/0856: Birchwood, Birchwood Grove Road. T11 Oak - Removal of tree. T12 Oak - Removal of tree. G6 2xOaks - Removal of trees.

DM/23/0861: Burgess Hill School For Girls, Keymer Road. Beech Trees x3 (T1,T2,and T3) - Fell. Common Lime Trees x3 (T5,T6,T7, and T8) - Fell. Ash Trees x3 (T4,T9 and T10) - Fell. Hawthorn x1 (T11) - Fell.

Cuckfield

DM/23/0796: Annandale, Broad Street. Variation of condition 2 in relation to CU/068/97.

Ditchling

LW/23/0109: Lone Oak Farm, Spatham Lane, Westmeston. Erection of part single storey and part two storey extension to the front elevation, alterations to fenestration including 2no. dormer style windows and balcony to front elevation and 3no. dormer style windows to rear elevation.

SDNP/23/01188/HOUS: Radley, Common Lane. Erection of single-storey side extension and alterations to ground floor fenestration.

SDNP/23/01262/HOUS: Bulls Brow, Common Lane. Demolition of outbuilding and erection of two-storey annexe.

East Grinstead

DM/22/3461: 6 Millfield Close. Proposed two storey side to rear extension. Amended plans received 09.02.2023 showing bike shed removed. Tree Report received 23.03.2023.

DM/23/0091: Oakhurst, Maypole Road. Variation of condition 2 relating to planning application DM/20/0015 to amend approved plans to include two rear cantilevered balconies to Flat 7 and Flat 8 and the removal of the Southwest basement window. Amended plans received 28th March 2023 providing obscure glazed side panels to the rear balconies.

DM/23/0621: 1 Clays Close. Excavate soil to level area (0.8m dig out). Excavate soil to form foundations. Build retaining wall to hold back existing 0.3m sleeper wall plus 0.8m dig out. Establish new lawn. Build steps to side lawn.

DM/23/0797: Holly Berry House, Harwoods Lane. Installation of x 9 solar panels with associated bracketry to the south facing slopes of the pitched roof and a small battery pack mounted on the wall of the north facing gable end wall.

DM/23/0810: Land South Of Crawley Down Road, Felbridge. Demolition of existing structures and erection of 200no. 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes (30% affordable) with new vehicular accesses via Crawley Down Road together with associated car parking, open space and landscaping.

DM/23/0813: 18 Lynton Park Avenue. Modify existing upvc conservatory into orangery. Remove existing upvc frames and roof from dwarf walls, add extended brick piers, instal new upvc windows and aluminium bifold doors, flat roof and glass lantern to create an replacement orangery structure.

DM/23/0869: 5-8A Whitehall Parade, London Road. Partial discharge of condition 6 and discharge of condition 9 in relation to DM/21/4105.

Hassocks

DM/23/0097: 17 The Crescent. Ground floor front extension. (Tree information and amended plan received 21.03.2023).

Haywards Heath

DM/23/0787: 88 Harlands Road. New front garage extension, alterations to front windows, porch style roof connecting garage and entrance porch. Rear extension previously granted to receive flat roof. New central rooflight. Render finish to ground floor.

DM/23/0809: 6 Petlands Road. Construction of a single 3 bedroomed detached house with access and parking on land to the rear of 6 Petlands Road.

DM/23/0822: 16 Balcombe Road. Proposed detached secure car and motorcycle garage.

DM/23/0823: 46 Lewes Road. T1 Eucalyptus, thinning internal canopy by 30%. Reduce advantageous branch growth by reducing up to 3 metres.

DM/23/0826: 12 Wickham Close. Two storey rear extension (including over the existing single storey extension) with a Juliette balcony to the rear first floor. New two storey front extension (including over the existing porch) and new open porch with canopy roof.

DM/23/0828: Chester House, Harlands Road. Proposed redevelopment of existing car park to provide a 5 storey building to the west of Chester House, Harlands Road, for 14 dwellings, together with ancillary residential facilities, and including changes to parking, and additional bin and bike store provision.

DM/23/0833: 7 The Grove. T1 Oak - To remove all epicormic growth on the trunk.

DM/23/0846: 25 Woodvale Lane. Proposed loft conversion.

DM/23/0847: 1 The Cedars. Proposed half conversion of existing double internal garage into an office. Half of garage to be retained (less access corridor).

DM/23/0854: 34 Greenways Haywards Heath West Sussex RH16 2DT. Building a single-story extension to the rear of the property, extending the kitchen area. The extension will be 2.48m deep and 5.15m wide. The extension will be 2.97m high.

DM/23/0872: 16 Priory Way. 1 x Large oak, reduce entire crown by up to 2m and thin internally by 20%.

DM/23/0873: High Trees, 54A Lewes Road. T1 leylandii hedge - Reduce by 3 metres to increase light to neighbouring property. T2 eucalyptus - Reduce by 3 metres to increase light to neighbouring property. T3 cherry - Reduce by 1 metre to increase light to neighbouring properties. T4 cluster of cypress - Reduce by 3 metres to old reduction points to increase light into garden.

Horsted Keynes

DM/23/0714: Hooters, Church Lane. T1 Plane Tree - Remove lower growth up to significant limbs and reduce crown by 3m. T2 Laurel - Reduce crown by 2m.

DM/23/0758: 16 Hamsland. Proposed eco alteration and retrofit to provide first floor accommodation under new roof construction and rear extension over existing conservatory.

DM/23/0818: The Ravenswood Hotel, Horsted Lane, Sharpthorne. Acoustic fence parallel to the main drive way of the mentioned property.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/0271: Garden House, South Avenue, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed rear two storey extension, including reduction in height of 1no window to front elevation to 1.05m, addition of partial vertical plain tile hanging to front and rear elevation and addition of ground floor window to north elevation. Amended plans received 24.03.2023 and 28.03.2023 showing changes to design and form of rear extension, additional dormer window to front roof slope and proposed replacement roof tiles.

DM/23/0831: Chestnut Barn, Langton Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Variation of condition 13 to application DM/16/2681 for amendments relating to roof detailing, details of openings such as doors and windows, numbers of windows and a flue- to plot 3.

DM/23/0857: 21 Weald Close, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey rear extension and new sliding doors with internal alterations.

DM/23/0859: 2 Hurst Gardens, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey side extension and porch extension with new pitch roof over.

Lindfield

DM/23/0059: Wincote, 63 High Street. Installation of FINEO double glazed windows and doors to front and rear elevations (revised plans and revised description of development 28/03/23).

DM/23/0060: Wincote, 63 High Street. Installation of FINEO double glazed windows and doors to front and rear elevations (revised plans and revised description of development 28/03/2023).

DM/23/0625: 38 High Street. Proposed 2no. roof lights over existing kitchen, reconfiguration of internal partitions around kitchen/WC, drop existing window cill to create French doors to garden. Replace existing corner window and access door to garden with masonry and add glazed panel into existing timber panel front door.

DM/23/0626: 38 High Street. Proposed 2no. roof lights over existing kitchen, reconfiguration of internal partitions around kitchen/WC, drop existing window cill to create French doors to garden. Replace existing corner window and access door to garden with masonry and add glazed panel into existing timber panel front door.

Lindfield Rural

DM/23/0654: Little Croft, Gravelye Lane, Lindfield. Porch garage conversion and rear double story extension and 7ft fence on boundary marked on location plan.

DM/23/0743: Bacons Farm, Sloop Lane, Scaynes Hill. Proposed new 3 bay steel frame Agricultural storage building to support grazing land and vineyard.

DM/23/0755: Heather Place, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. Removal of existing conservatory and greenhouse. Erection of a rear and side double storey extension, incorporating a new roof. New dormer to side elevation. Balcony to first floor north west elevation.

Plumpton

SDNP/23/00927/FUL: Land South of Plumpton Racecourse. Erection of glamping pods with associated access and parking.

Turners Hill

DM/23/0821: Timberstore, Rowfant Sawmills, Wallage Lane, Rowfant. Retrospective application for the erection of a storage building, a retaining gabion wall and metal fence in association with the sawmill.

West Hoathly

DM/23/0834: Laburnum Cottage, Selsfield Road. T1 Yew - Crown reduction by 3 metres.

Westmeston

SDNP/23/01168/CND:Spatham Farm Cottage, Spatham Lane. Variation of Condition 1 (Sole Occupation) related to Planning Approval LW/07/1182 to change the use of accommodation from grooms accommodation to ancillary residential accommodation.

Worth

DM/23/0359: Pinewood, Vicarage Road, Crawley Down. To replace existing hanging tiles with new cream fibre cement cladding.

DM/23/0760: The Chestnuts, Hophurst Hill, Crawley Down. Proposal to extend on the first floor to create a larger bedroom with ensuite bathroom

DM/23/0791: Eastnor, Vicarage Road, Crawley Down. Single storey conservatory extension to the rear of the property.

DM/23/0815: 7 Knowle Close, Copthorne. Single storey front and rear extensions with porch and roof windows.

