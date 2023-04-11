The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between April 3 and 7.

Albourne

DM/23/0811: Albourne Equestrian Centre, Melrose Farm, Henfield Road. Retrospective application for change of use of a mixed-use site comprising of equine, trailer and caravan training to include use of the hard surfaced area to the North of the existing indoor riding barn as space for vehicle storage.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/23/0884: 2 Greenlands Drive, Burgess Hill. Proposed new single storey two-bedroom dwelling on north/rear section of existing garden, with new vehicular access from adjacent Keymer Road. (Photo: Google Maps)

DM/23/0120: Great Thorndean Farm House, Slough Green Lane, Warninglid. Conversion of cart barn and piggeries to use as ancillary to the main dwelling.

DM/23/0853: Oaktree Farm, Burgess Hill Road, Ansty. Variation of Condition No: 2, of planning permission DM/20/1760 to amend the approval plans to allow for changes in design which would create additional habitable space, including a bedroom and mezzanine, as well as extend the Gross Internal Area of the scheme by increasing its length by 4.5 metres to accommodate the garage. This only applies to plot 1 of the proposed scheme.

DM/23/0868: 21 Rocky Drive, Haywards Heath. Outbuilding for Garden Room.

Planning applications

DM/23/0903: Crabtree, Copyhold Lane, Cuckfield. Proposed single storey rear extension, two storey side extension, first floor rear extension with associated internal alterations.

DM/23/0904: Crabtree, Copyhold Lane, Cuckfield. Erection of a new detached garage with accommodation over following demolition of existing detached garage.

DM/23/0947: 2 Crouch Fields, Ansty. Oak to be reduced by up to 2m to 30cm above old pollards as tree report. Due to decay.

Ardingly

DM/23/0604: 4 Hapstead Cottages, 67 High Street. Replace existing single storey extension with a larger single storey extension. Replacement windows and front door.

Balcombe

DM/23/0548: Forest Farm, Paddockhurst Lane. Application for the removal of Condition 2 of planning permission 13/02388/COU.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/0693: 8 Tudor Gardens. Variation of Condition 16 of Permission BH/058/86 to restrict the occupancy of the flat to persons aged 55 years and over.

DM/23/0844: Temporary Telecommunications Mast, Civic Way. The retention of existing temporary telecommunications base station for a further 18 months consisting of 1No. 31.2m temporary guyed mast supporting 6No. antennas and 4No. dishes, along with equipment housing on temporary freestanding frames; ancillary development thereto.

DM/23/0876: Oaklands, Keymer Road. Erection of one house in rear garden.

DM/23/0877: 4 Midfields Close. Erection of a ground floor 3.5m extension and front 2.9m2 porch.

DM/23/0884: 2 Greenlands Drive. Proposed new single storey two-bedroom dwelling on north/rear section of existing garden, with new vehicular access from adjacent Keymer Road.

DM/23/0895: 2 Copestake Drive. Conversion of garage to a store and wc, utility room, kitchen for the annex refurbishment and internal remodelling.

DM/23/0926: Little Winton, Keymer Road. Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of 5 new homes with access from Keymer Road including parking, landscaping and associated works.

Chailey

LW/23/0152: Rose Cottage, Mill Lane. 2 storey front extension with pitched roof, 2 storey and single storey side and rear extension, double garage to front.

Ditchling

SDNP/23/01354/FUL: Ditchling Museum Of Art And Craft, Lodge Hill Lane. Re-covering of slate roof over principal exhibition space using natural slate, replacement of timber windows with same profiles and double glazing, installation of a stepped access adjacent to the museum entrance.

SDNP/23/01395/CND: 64 North End. Removal of Condition 4 (ecosystems services statement) related to Planning Approval SDNP/23/00154/HOUS.

East Grinstead

DM/23/0155: 56 Lynton Park Avenue. Façade alterations. Skylights to existing roof and repositioning of existing flue (Amended plans received 24 March 2023).

DM/23/0925: 9 Morton Road. Demolition of existing dwelling; erection of a development of four pairs of semi-detached dwellings with car parking, modifications to the existing access and provision of soft landscaping.

DM/23/0927: 6 Stephenson Drive. Two storey side and single storey rear extension. First floor side extension and new front porch with extension above.

Hamsey

LW/23/0119: Two Ways, Bevernbridge, South Road, South Common, South Chailey. Demolition of existing bungalow and workshop, creation of two pairs of semi-detached three bedroom dwellings (4 Units).

Hassocks

DM/23/0870: Flat 1, Orchard House, 2 Orchard Lane. T1 Beech - Fell.

DM/23/0885: The Old Police House, 1 Woodsland Road. Rear ground floor fenestration changes (to facilitate internal changes). Replacement enlarged rear dormer.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/0890: Linden House, Southdowns Park. Demolition of the existing vacant building and erection of new part three and part four storey building containing 17 flats (C3).

DM/23/0901: Allverton, Franklands Village. T1 Magnolia - Crown reduction by 2.5m. T2 Conifer - Crown reduction by 1m.

DM/23/0921: 2 Lucas Grange. Reconstruction of existing single storey, freestanding garden outbuilding.

Horsted Keynes

DM/23/0881: 10 Lucas. Garage conversion and ground floor infill extension beneath existing first floor overhang.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/0880: 148 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Two storey front extension, two storey rear extension & new porch.

DM/23/0891: The Meadows, Little Park Farm, Marchants Close, Hurstpierpoint. Single-storey porch extension.

Lindfield

DM/23/0647: 21 Portsmouth Wood Close. First floor extension over existing double garage and utility and single storey, ground floor side extension plus reduction to crown of tree with TPO.

DM/23/0671: Allens Wall, Black Hill. Demolition of existing dwelling, garage and outbuildings. Construction of replacement dwelling with attached garage and store.

DM/23/0782: Lime Tree Cottage, Chaloner Road. Replace existing windows and installation of new patio area.

DM/23/0907: The Toll House, 56 High Street. Proposal is to reconfigure the rear modern ground floor layout and minor amendments throughout the property, such as insulation, removal of modern breeze block wall and restoration of the main fireplace.

DM/23/0908: The Toll House, 56 High Street. Proposal is to reconfigure the rear modern ground floor layout and minor amendments throughout the property, such as insulation, removal of modern breeze block wall and restoration of the main fireplace.

DM/23/0915: 48 Brookway. Proposed single storey side extension with mono pitch roof using existing services.

Lindfield Rural

DM/23/0072: Cockhaise Farm, Monteswood Lane, Lindfield. Proposed retention of the existing agricultural workers dwelling and parking (granted consent in 2019) on a permanent basis, with internal amendments to decrease the number of bedrooms from three to two (Amended Plans received 30/03/2023).

DM/23/0878: Redwoods, Gravelye Lane, Lindfield. Extension to the West Elevation of the property. Amendments to windows in the existing house. Change existing flat roof on annexe to new pitched roof.

DM/23/0892: Great Walstead School, East Mascalls Lane, Lindfield. Re-roofing of the Victorian house part of the School and replacement of doors and windows to the same in uPVC double glazed. a number of chimney stacks to be removed.

Plumpton

LW/23/0143: Lentridge Barn, Station Road, Plumpton Green. Single storey rear infill extension.

Slaugham

DM/23/0910: 4 Smugglers End, Handcross. Extend into loft to create bedroom and ensuite with contemporary dormer.

Turners Hill

DM/23/0611: Worth Hall Farmhouse, Turners Hill Road. Demolition of existing dwelling to erect a replacement dwelling and four bay garage with studio above and associated works.

Twineham

DM/22/2381: Land Adjacent To Loxley, Bolney Chapel Road. Demolition of existing detached dwelling and tennis court. Construction of replacement dwelling with lower ground floor to be concealed from Bolney Chapel Road. New access onto Bolney Chapel Road and new driveway with associated hard and soft landscaping works. (Amended plans re-locating access point and Heritage Statement 05.04.2023).

West Hoathly

DM/23/0650: Priory Cottage, 7 Hilltop Road. First floor loft conversion/extension with internal refurbishment.

Worth

DM/23/0539: Beech House, Hophurst Lane, Crawley Down. Erection of detached 4 bed dwelling with associated parking.

DM/23/0871: Little Dippen, Shipley Bridge Lane, Copthorne. Proposed extensions comprising of side and front extensions, gable roof extension, dormer roof and roof light additions, existing dormer width extended, front porch addition and render finish to existing/proposed exterior walls.

DM/23/0886: 26 Newtown, Copthorne. Single storey rear extension and ramped access to the front door.

DM/23/0894: 1 Pasture Wood Close, Crawley Down. T1 Oak - overall crown reduce by 1.5-2m. T2 Oak - crown reduce height by 1-1.5m and lateral growth by up to 3m. T3 - T5 - x3 Beech - overall crown reduce by 1.5-2m. Crown lift to give height clearance of 5m from ground level. T6 and T7 X2 Sycamore - overall crown reduce by 1.5-2m. Crown lift to give height clearance of 5m from ground level.

DM/23/0918: Tudor Oak, 92 Lashmere, Copthorne. T1 Oak - reduce left of crown (height and spread) by approximately 1m. T2 - Oak - reduce crown height and spread by approximately 2m.

