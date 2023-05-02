The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between April 24 and 28.

Balcombe

DM/23/1124: The Coppice, Oldlands Avenue. T1 Macrocarpa - Crown reduction by 7 metres.

Bolney

DM/22/3049: Land East Of Keymer Road And South Of Folders Lane, Burgess Hill. Residential development, consisting of 260 dwellings with vehicular, pedestrian and cycle access, car parking, open space, play space, ecological areas, attenuation ponds, landscaping and all other associated works. (Amended plans received 19th April relating to design and landscaping, and additional/amended supporting information relating to drainage, ecology, BNG, trees, energy and a construction management plan). (Photos: Google Maps)

DM/23/1095: Little Chantry, Top Street. Proposed side/rear extensions, roof extension including 7no. dormers. Outbuilding conversion to habitable space and porch.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/1081: 38 The Martlets. To carry out temporary filming within the Lidl unit 38 and Heights unit 49 located at the Martlets Shopping Centre. Total 25 days filming.

Chailey

LW/23/0058: High View Farm, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. Part retrospective application for the construction of hardstanding, and creation of landscaped area.

LW/23/0199: Land South Of Camelia Cottage, Station Road, North Chailey. Variation of Condition 1 (Approved Plans) in relation to approval LW/21/0942 to amend hard landscaping plans.

LW/23/0226: 8 Kilnwood Lane, South Chailey. Erection of conservatory to rear.

Cuckfield

DM/23/1036: Cuckfield House, High Street. Redesign of garden area adjacent to and behind existing garage. Current lawn area to be replaced with flower garden - removal of existing sunken trampoline and 3.7m high climbing frame; installation of new timber greenhouse, gravel paths, paved area and flower borders. Current paved area with raised beds to be replaced with utility area - removal of raised beds and existing paving; installation of new paving and freestanding compost bins. One small tree to be moved and replaced with two new pleached trees.

DM/23/1120: 16 Ledgers Meadow. First floor side extension to the eastern elevation, single storey side extension to the western elevation and two storey rear extension. Associated external alterations. (All previously approved under application number DM/22/1908), together with loft conversion plus new Velux windows, skylights and solar panels to main roof and to the new ground floor extension.

Ditchling

SDNP/23/01567/HOUS: Radley, Common Lane. Erection of single storey side extension and single storey rear extension.

East Grinstead

DM/22/1778: 81 High Street. Conversion of existing office space (B1) to 1 bedroom residential dwelling. Updated Heritage Impact Assessment received 25.04.2023.

DM/22/1780: 81 High Street. Conversion of existing office space (B1) to 1 bedroom residential dwelling. Updated Heritage Impact Assessment received 25.04.2023.

DM/23/1064: 22 Lowdells Close. First floor side extension to infill size pitched roof inline with original house.

DM/23/1083: Coopers, Harwoods Lane. Proposed single story extension to rear and conversion of existing integral garage into habitable space to be used as a gymnasium.

DM/23/1085: 2 Glendyne Close. Corsican Pine - reduce in height by no more than 4m and crown lift up to 6 metres.

DM/23/1104: Little Malling, Old Road. Upward extension in the form of a new roof with raised ridge and eaves height. Alterations include new dormer windows, rooflights, gable glazing, removal of chimney stacks. Render on external insulation, new window & doors and raised rear patio to ground floor.

DM/23/1111: Ashplats Lodge, Holtye Road. Proposed erection of 4no. dwellings; highways works and associated parking and landscaping.

DM/23/1126: Little Cranfield Court, 18 Park Road. Replacement of all windows. Replacement of cladding on existing dormers. Replacement of soffit and rainwater goods. Resurfacing of existing driveway with associated surface water drainage works.

Hassocks

DM/23/0586: 13 London Road. Proposed single storey front porch extension and rear two storey extension. Associated new and replacement windows and a new external rendered finish, as shown on Amended Plans received on 24.04.2023.

DM/23/1088: 3 Stanford Avenue. Proposed roof extension, roof dormers to rear and west side, roof windows to front, replacement dormers to front.

DM/23/1139: 11 Kymer Gardens. Lime (T1) - Cut back over hanging branches by 2-3 metres. Removal of lower branches around crown.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/1096: 61 Penland Road. Single-storey front porch and associated external and internal alterations.

DM/23/1100: The Red House, 8 Muster Green North. T1 Beech - Crown reduction by 4 metres.

DM/23/1121: 8 The Droveway. T1 Ash - fell.

DM/23/1122: 17 Oathall Avenue. Proposed porch, single storey rear infill extension, first floor partial extension & associated internal alterations.

DM/23/1125: 5 Lucas Way. T1 Sycamore - Fell.

DM/23/1129: 92 Penland Road. Single storey side extension and alterations.

DM/23/1153: 11 Lucastes Avenue. T1 - Fell.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/0636: 7 South Avenue, Hurstpierpoint. Replacement of 3 No rooflights to the main roof and re-tiling all pitched roof areas with slate tiles. (Amended description 28/4/2023).

DM/23/1097: 184 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Magnolia - reduce crown by 1.5m. T2 Corkscrew Willow - reduce crown by 1m.

Lindfield

DM/23/0985: The Black Duck Store, 43 High Street. Proposed new shop front awning to be placed below the shop fascia as per existing awning which was removed due to customer safety and aesthetics.

DM/23/1087: Old Barn Studio, Chaloner Road. Erection of single storey rear extension.

DM/23/1099: 7 Shenstone. Proposed flat roof rear extension and garage conversion.

DM/23/1123: The Garden Cottage, Old Place, High Street. T1 Silver Birch - Fell.

Lindfield Rural

DM/23/0404: Cudwells, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. Proposal to convert an existing outbuilding (B2) into a guest-house (C3) for a private estate together with associated pagoda for external Jacuzzi (additional Plan received 24.04.2023).

DM/23/1086: Lychgate Cottage, Church Road, Scaynes Hill. Proposed two-storey side extension with basement with associated landscaping and reposition entrance gates.

DM/23/1106: Highdown Cottage, 8 The Vineyards, Scaynes Hill. The insertion of a new ground floor level window in the side wall of the property.

Slaugham

DM/23/1090: 11 Horsham Road, Pease Pottage. Single storey porch extension, two storey side extension and replace single storey rear extension.

St. John (Without)

SDNP/23/01640/CND: Beechwood Cottage, Beechwood Lane, Cooksbridge. Variation of Condition 1 (Plans) related to Planning Approval SDNP/16/02832/CND to include changes to windows on North West and South East Elevations, installation of 3no dormers on North East Elevation and various other internal and external changes.

Streat

SDNP/23/01602/FUL: The Gote Cottage, Lewes Road. Demolition of existing stable building, store and field shelter, and erection of storage facilities for equipment in association with the maintenance of the farmland.

Turners Hill

DM/22/3810: Burleigh Oaks House, East Street. New 4 bay garage with extended pool room above. Replace dilapidated pig stye with timber drying wood store (Additional information provided on Ancient Woodland and Trees 26.04.2023).

West Hoathly

DM/23/1072: Field East Of Hook Lane. The use of field as a multi-use venue for outdoor private events, gatherings and ceremonies including the erection of Tipis. To include low level festoon lighting.

Wivelsfield

LW/23/0196: Land Adjacent To Moors Cottage, Slugwash Lane. Change of use and conversion of existing building to form 2no. dwellings with associated landscaping, demolition of existing stables, outbuildings and structures.

Worth

DM/23/0855: Down Park Place, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Demolition of existing bungalow and double garage and erection of two storey replacement dwelling with attached double carport.

DM/23/1025: 6 Beechey Close, Copthorne. Single storey rear extension and front porch.

