The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between May 1 and 5.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/23/1148: Soles Coppice, Brantridge Lane, Balcombe. Erection of a single storey side extension. Erection of an outbuilding incidental to the enjoyment of the dwellinghouse.

Ardingly

Planning applications

DM/23/1154: Avins Bridge House, College Road. Install 60 solar panels in two rows of 30 in part of a field bottom of garden with no loss of agricultural land.

Balcombe

DM/23/1156: St Agnes, Bramble Hill. T1 Seed Sown Elder - Fell. T2 Sycamore - Fell.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/0197: 9 Baylis Crescent. Proposed extension of the existing detached garage building to create annexe for family use in association with 9 Baylis Crescent, raised roof height to create storage space over the garage and addition of a new porch on the house.

DM/23/1147: 64 Folders Lane. Variation of condition 2 in relation to DM/22/0732 - to provide an alternative design for a replacement of a pergolato garage (sales office until all plots have sold) and removal of garage to units 1-6.

DM/23/1161: 66 Church Walk. Proposed change of use of 1st floor from former office use (Class E) to 4 x residential units.

DM/23/1167: 55 Western Road. Proposed new single storey out-building.

DM/23/1169: 141 Leylands Road. Proposed single storey rear and side extensions, removal of existing conservatory.

DM/23/1186: 15 Romaine Close. T1 Chestnut - Crown reduction by 3 metres. T2 Lime - Crown lift to 3 metres. T3 Chestnut - Crown lift to 3 metres. T4 Crab Apple - Crown reduction by 1 metre. T5 Cherry - Crown reduction by 1 metre.

Chailey

LW/23/0223: Land West Of Century Cottage, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. Variation of condition 9 (scheme of soft and hard landscape works) relating to approval LW/21/0585 - The soft and hard landscaping scheme submitted alongside full application LW/23/0058 provides the detail required by Condition 9 attached to permission LW/21/0585.

LW/23/0249: Bineham Park Farm, East Grinstead Road, North Chailey. Removal of rear porch and alterations to rear and side fenestration.

Cuckfield

DM/23/1155: 2 Mill Hall Cottages, Whitemans Green. Demolition of existing conservatory and rear WC. New single storey rear extensions and front/side porch.

Ditchling

SDNP/23/01792/FUL: Land West of The Drove. Use of land as a Camp Site at weekends between May and August Inclusive to include bank holidays, with set-up Friday and take-down Monday and an area retained for horse keeping.

East Grinstead

DM/22/2729: Land To The North Of Walnut Marches, Crawley Down Road, Felbridge. The erection of 4 bed dwelling with associated access, landscaping and parking. Tree report received 26/10/2022. Ecological Appraisal and Tree Survey and Protection plans received 03/05/2023.

DM/23/1098: 17 Mcindoe Road. Proposed single storey extensions with a pitched roof to the front and rear of the building.

DM/23/1128: 15 Meadowcroft Close. Use of land to station a mobile home annexe for use incidental to the main dwelling.

DM/23/1162: 14 Railway Approach. Change of use of the first floor of an existing mixed-use building, from office (class E) to residential, and conversion of the first and second floor into an HMO. The proposal is for five bedrooms with a shared kitchen/diner and new landscaped terrace at first floor level. The ground floor will remain as office use.

Hassocks

DM/23/1150: Mill Nursery, London Road. Variation of Conditions No's 2 and 12 of Planning Permission DM/22/0791 to alter the plans and Sustainability Statement to include Air Source Heat Pumps.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/0674: 35 Blunts Wood Road. Loft conversion and single storey rear addition.

DM/23/1019: 37 Sunte Close. Remove existing rear extension/conservatory, new ground floor rear and side extensions.

DM/23/1100: The Red House, 8 Muster Green North. T1 Beech - Crown reduction by 4 metres.

DM/23/1176: 1 St Pauls On The Green. T31 Oak - Crown reduction by 2 metres. Crown thinning by 10%.

DM/23/1193: 6 Oathall Avenue. T1 - Oak - Reduce by 2 metres all over and remove major dead wood as overhangs neighbouring property, play area and house.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/1160: Contego Safety, Wearmaster House, Malthouse Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Adaptation of existing building and construction of warehouse building with office and associated facilities, car parking, cycle parking and landscaping.

DM/23/1168: 140 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed rear and side replacement extension to replace existing conservatory.

DM/23/1170: 18 Meadow View, Sayers Common. Creation of new access and dropped kerb.

DM/23/1182: Furlong House, Pitt Lane, Hurstpierpoint. 2 x Tilia Cordata - D and E - repollard to 10m to preserve the safety of pedestrians. 1 x Prunus Avium - A - crown reduction by 5m. 2 x Leylandii - B and C - reduce the trees by 6m to preserve the safety of the pedestrians.

DM/23/1192: 16 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Magnolia (T1) - reduce crown by 1.5m.

Lindfield

DM/23/1163: 26 Hickmans Lane. Proposed single storey side and rear extensions following demolition of existing side projections. Alterations to existing driveway.

Streat

SDNP/23/01614/HOUS & SDNP/23/01615/LIS: Crouchers Farm, Crouchers Farmhouse, Ashurst Farm Lane. Front and rear extensions and various external and internal alterations.

Westmeston

SDNP/23/01837/HOUS: Downsview House, Lewes Road. Construction of a flat roof single-storey rear extension and installation of a dormer window in the roof of the storage area over the existing garage on the first floor.

Wivelsfield

LW/23/0243: More House Farm, Ditchling Road. 6ft high deer fence, creating a roughly 1.5-acre secure dog walking field.

Worth

DM/23/0359: Pinewood, Vicarage Road, Crawley Down. To replace existing hanging tiles with new Traditional red coloured fibre cement cladding, amended from originally proposed Cream coloured cladding.

DM/23/1053: The Haven Centre, Hophurst Lane, Crawley Down. Replace existing 24 Metal LED flood lights with 16 LED Lamps with no change to flood light poles. Remove existing Diesel generator. Changes to existing Dugout to include extra seating and proposed location. New Ball stop netting 8m high x 20m.

