The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between May 8 and 12.

Ansty And Staplefield

Ardingly

DM/23/0294: Highweald Wine Estate, Deaks Lane, Cuckfield. Retrospective Installation of mobile structure for wine tasting and associated decking, landscaping and access track. Amended plans received 11/5/2023 removing stairs and viewing platform include timber weatherboarding to clad wine tasting building, changes to the landscaped area and a swept path analysis for the trackway to the winery building. (Photo: Google Maps)

DM/23/1214: South Of England Agricultural Society, South Of England Centre, Selsfield Road. Construction of replacement toilet block and associated mobility access pathway.

Balcombe

DM/23/1131: The Larches, Deanland Road. Conifers (x21) - Fell. Young hollies to be pruned by approx 2-3 metres. Removal of x1 multi-stemmed Holly and removal of x2 dead Field Maples.

Burgess Hill

Planning applications

DM/23/1167: 55 Western Road. Proposed new single storey out-building.

DM/23/1230: 78 Valebridge Road. Internal alteration to re-order the ground floor layout, to provide a large kitchen/diner/family room with upgrading of two fenestration on existing openings, Loft conversion with a rear dormer to accommodate the new en-suite and roof-lights.

DM/23/1232: 141 Mill Road. Hip-to-gable loft conversion including the erection of flat roof rear dormer and 3no. roof lights to front elevation.

Cuckfield

DM/23/1120: 16 Ledgers Meadow. First floor side extension to the eastern elevation, single storey side extension to the western elevation and two storey rear extension. Associated external alterations. (All previously approved under application number DM/22/1908), together with loft conversion plus new Velux windows, skylights and solar panels to main roof and to the new ground floor extension. (Revised plans and further information received 09.05.2023 and 11.05.2023).

DM/23/1221: 10 Manor Drive. Rear single storey extension, rear first floor extension and new side entrance door.

Ditchling

SDNP/23/01936/HOUS: 76 Lewes Road. Extension into roof space to create 2no. bedrooms, removal of rear conservatory and replacement with canopy and various ancillary works.

East Grinstead

DM/23/0731: Sherries, 1 Halsford Lane. Proposed single storey rear extension and garage to side. (Revised plans received 07.05.2023 and 09.05.2023).

DM/23/1144: 8 Blount Avenue. Single storey side extension.

DM/23/1175: Bluebell Cafe, 110 London Road. Conversion of the first floor above Bluebells cafe into a three bedroom flat.

DM/23/1181: 10 Windsor Place. Proposed porch to front elevation.

DM/23/1190: 12 Christopher Road. Loft conversion to provide bedroom and ensuite accommodation. Roof to be fitted with two side pitched roof dormer windows.

DM/23/1224: 42 Alders Avenue. Single storey front extension and single storey rear extension. Alterations to the side fenestration.

Hassocks

DM/23/1172: 5 Highlands Close. Single storey flat roof porch to the front elevation with the front door moved from the front of the house to the side of the porch.

DM/23/1203: 74 Friars Oak Road. Eucalyptus - fell.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/1183: Café Rouge, 33 The Broadway. New Banana Tree signage to replace existing Rouge Brasserie signage.

DM/23/1200: 21 Willow Park. T1 Oak - Crown reduction by 2 metres. Remove lowest limb. T2 Oak - Crown reduction by 2 metres.

DM/23/1209: 14 Aspen Walk. Loft conversion with rear dormer.

DM/23/1216: The Star, 1 The Broadway. T1 Horse chestnut - Remove 1 x low branch to the east of the canopy, currently rubbing causing damage to the storage compound roof and reduce south of the canopy by up to 3m.

DM/23/1254: Hillis Wood House, 22 Lucastes Road. T1 Chamaecyparis fell, T2 Chamaecyparis fell, T3 Ash fell, T4 Ash fell.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/1136: 175 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey rear extension with garage conversion.

DM/23/1199: 8 Ribbetts Cottages, High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Cherry Tree - Fell.

Lindfield

DM/23/0845: Land Rear Of 37A Pelham Road. Proposed erection of 3 No detached garages.

DM/23/1185: 8 The Chestnuts. Proposed single storey side extension to provide ground floor living accommodation.

Slaugham

DM/23/1208: Slaugham Park House, Slaugham Park. New floor joists required to the drawing room and new steel beam. New insulation below suspended timber ground floors. Changing existing doors DG33 and DF62. New heating system. New electrics.

Twineham

DM/23/1184: On Land At Coombe Farm, Bob Lane. Construction and operation of a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), and associated infrastructure, with landscaping, drainage and access.

West Hoathly

DM/23/0474: 4A Hamsey Road, Sharpthorne. Retrospective application for the demolition of existing garage and erection of a summer house/cabin and decking.

DM/23/1031: Upper Pendent, North Lane. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/23/1032: Upper Pendent, North Lane. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/23/1188: 23 Hamsey Road, Sharpthorne. Retrospective outbuilding.

Wivelsfield

LW/23/0241: Kiplings, Nursery Lane, Wivelsfield Green. Single storey rear extension, single storey first floor extension above existing attached garage.

LW/23/0272: Park Hill, Hundred Acre Lane. Erection of agricultural plant/equipment shed.

Worth