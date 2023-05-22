The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between May 15 and 19.

Albourne

DM/23/1223: 10 Leyfield. Detached garage in front of property including drive/crossover.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/23/0002: Byanda, Brighton Road, Hassocks. Demolition of Byanda (a single residential property and ancillary buildings) and the erection of a 60 bedroom residential care facility, with associated access, ground works, car parking, servicing, private amenity space, landscaping, construction of substation unit and boundary treatment. (Updated Flood Risk Assessment and Drainage Strategy received 06/04/2023). (Photo: Google Maps)

DM/23/1145: Legh Manor, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Construction of a log store on the site of a previous outbuilding.

DM/23/1251: Birch Trees Farm, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Variation of condition 2 of application DM/22/2315 to amend the approved plans in regards of design and location of the proposed dwelling.

Balcombe

DM/23/1141: Little Bretts, Haywards Heath Road. Removal of a 1930 - 1950 brick insert within inglenook to enable installation of a log burner.

DM/23/1270: Kibo House, Stockcroft Road. Hip to gable roof conversions to the front and rear. Changes to fenestration throughout and internal alterations.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/0783: 9 Victoria Way. 1 x illuminated 'Totem' sign at the car park entrance with signage to the front elevation of the building and signage on the rear elevation of the building. (Amended plan received 18.04.2023) (Revised plan received and description agreed 12.05.2023).

DM/23/0941: Phase 2E, Keymer Tile Works, Kilnwood Avenue. Proposed erection of a block of 15 apartments with associated access, car parking, refuse and cycle storage in place of the health centre approved under planning permissions 09/03697/OUT and DM/16/2718.

DM/23/1142: Hook Place Lodge, Cuckfield Road. Proposed replacement external staircase and new roof light to existing garage and workshop building and two storey side / rear extension to dwellinghouse (amended scheme to DM/17/0742).

DM/23/1197: Land Off Greenlands Drive. Variation of condition 1 of planning application DM/21/4225 to enable the substitution of plans and to include amended rooflight locations, introduction of PV panels and minor alterations to the materials.

DM/23/1222: Greystoke, Oakwood Road. T1 - Horse Chestnut - Reduce crown approx 7m in order to maintain healthy growth, clear mains electric cable, give more light to garden and lessen danger from growth to one side.

DM/23/1240: 89 Janes Lane. Retrospective application for removal of existing detached single garage. Proposed new detached timber clad double garage, with home office/gym above. Proposed reconfigured driveway with new permeable block paving.

DM/23/1241: 7 Coulstock Road. Single storey rear extension.

Cuckfield

DM/23/1267: 17 High Street. Partially demolish existing garden wall due to structural failure and rebuild wall to match existing.

DM/23/1268: 17 High Street. Partially demolish existing garden wall due to structural failure and rebuild wall to match existing.

East Grinstead

DM/23/1225: 10 Barton Crescent. First floor front and side extension.

DM/23/1234: Jewson Ltd, 153 - 157 London Road. Post sign.

DM/23/1236: 20 Woodstock. Proposed single storey flat roof garden room structure.

DM/23/1237: 9 The Meads. Removal of existing garage, new double storey side and single storey rear extension.

DM/23/1244: Oasted East, Lewes Road. Proposed demolition of existing double garage and replacement triple garage with enlarged self draining drive to provide additional parking.

DM/23/1258: 17 Southlands. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/23/1275: 10 Edinburgh Way. Proposed single-story rear extension.

Hassocks

DM/23/1203: 70 Friars Oak Road. Eucalyptus - fell. Please note amended address.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/0136: 106 Franklynn Road. Proposal to drop a kerb to provide access to existing driveway and garage.

DM/23/1235: 12 Gander Green. Single storey building in the rear garden.

DM/23/1238: Chestnuts, Woodridge Close. Variation of condition no. 2 relating to planning application DM/22/2801 - to update the proposed plans to allow for design changes.

DM/23/1247: 59 - 63 South Road. Alterations to shop front layout and alterations to layout of rear parking arrangements.

DM/23/1260: 2 Frankton Avenue. Installation of air source heat pump to rear of 2 Frankton Avenue, adjacent to wall forming boundary and fence with 4 Frankton Avenue.

DM/23/1262: 23-25 Bolnore Road. Variation of condition 2 of planning application DM/20/3310 - to allow for Internal reorganisation of the lower ground, ground, first and second floors to provide a more efficient and operationally more appropriate layout.

DM/23/1274: 1 The Cedars. Partial garage conversion to office space with new roller door and window.

DM/23/1285: 6 Haywards Villas. Rear single storey extension with a flat roof and lantern style rooflight.

DM/23/1296: 46 Lewes Road. Variation of condition 2 of application DM/22/3219 for amendment to the approved plans to allow for alterations to the eaves height of the roof over the garden room.

Horsted Keynes

DM/23/1239: Bluebell Railway, Horsted Keynes Station, Station Approach. To overhaul and extend the parking area situated on the plot to the northeast of the station, adding 570 square metres of semi permeable surface to the north of the existing car park.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/0973: The Hawthorns, 1 The Nook, Sayers Common. Proposed garage conversion.

DM/23/1219: Hurstpierpoint College, College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Installation of mezzanine floor and extension to form entrance with associated minor alterations.

DM/23/1286: Furlong House, Pitt Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Tilia Cordata (lime) trees x2 - pollard to six metres from ground level.

DM/23/1300: 17A Kemps, Hurstpierpoint. Loft conversion.

Lindfield

DM/23/1233: Swallows, Roundwood Lane. Timber porch to replace existing.

DM/23/1264: Lynn Hatch, 31 High Street. Demolition of existing garage with construction of new larger Garage with Hobbies Room over. Garage to have gabled roof with in line PV panels and Conservation Rooflights. To main house, the construction of a single storey rear extension is proposed with associated internal alterations, as well as conservation rooflights to the main roof rear elevation. Construction of a new porch to serve rear entrance, gated entrances to both side accesses to the rear garden, as well as installation of air source heat pump (ASHP) to serve dwelling. Application is resubmission of application DM/22/2569 with proposed alterations/ extension to main house unchanged.

DM/23/1265: 23 Barncroft Drive. Install PVCu conservatory to the rear of the property.

DM/23/1299: 28 Finches Park Road. New infill single storey rear extension and new first floor rear extension.

Worth

DM/23/0987: 13 Burleigh Way, Crawley Down. Proposed two storey side extension.

DM/23/1282: 4 Grange Crescent, Crawley Down. Proposed single storey rear extension.