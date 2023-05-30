The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between May 22 and 26.

Albourne

DM/23/1341: Truslers Well, Truslers Hill Lane. Proposed garage conversion to be used as incidental to the occupation and enjoyment of the main dwelling.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/23/1174: Haywards Heath Rugby Football Club Sports Pavilion, Whitemans Green, Cuckfield. Replacement clubhouse and new storage facility following the demolition of the existing premises. The proposal also includes amendments to the vehicular access via Whitemans Green (some of which have been carried out previously by West Sussex County Council), and additional car parking and servicing arrangements. (Photo: Google Maps)

DM/23/1355: Merrywood, Staplefield Lane, Staplefield. Erection of oak framed outbuilding comprising a home office and gym.

Ardingly

DM/23/0538: Ardingly College, College Road. Erection of a Cricket Net Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA).

Ashurst Wood

DM/23/1294: Ashurst Wood Village Centre, 20 - 22 Maypole Road. Retrospective application for erection of a permanent 8m high flagpole.

Balcombe

DM/23/1289: Washlands, Brantridge Lane. Create a new access gateway to field with a new 5 bar gate and hardstanding area.

Bolney

DM/23/1245: Little Chantry, Top Street,. T1 Silver Birch - reduce crown by 3m and removal of dead/dangerous limbs overhanging neighbouring property.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/1315: 1 Folders Gardens. Proposed single storey side/rear utility room extension and conversion of existing garage into a study.

DM/23/1326: 149 London Road. Single storey rear extension.

DM/23/1342: 67A Janes Lane. Single storey rear extension and garage conversion to habitable space.

DM/23/1344: To The Rear Of 27 And 28 The Maltings. T2 & TG1 - as per report - English Oak (reduce) & Ash / Beech Tree group (remove).

DM/23/1347: 17 Franklands Way. Single storey rear and flank extensions, internal alterations, associated landscaping and double garage.

DM/23/1349: Flat 3, Millhaven Court, Mill Road. 1 x Oak tree in communal grounds - Prune to clear building by 2.5m. Prune over public highway to meet statutory requirements. Remove major deadwood greater than 30mm in diameter.

DM/23/1364: Delmon House, 36 - 38 Church Road. T1 Chestnut - Reduce crown by up to 2m.

DM/23/1370: Bridge Farmhouse, Cuckfield Road. Erection of proposed 2 bay oak framed car port (Previously approved DM/19/4971 - 15th Jan 2020).

Cuckfield

DM/23/1329: Land West Horsgate Lane, The Brambles. See work schedule.

DM/23/1343: Woodbine Cottage, Broad Street. Single storey rear and side extension.

East Grinstead

DM/23/0959: 3 Oakfield Way. Proposed first floor extension over existing garage.

DM/23/1292: 2 Lambourn Close. Single storey rear extension and side extension.

DM/23/1301: 26 Woodlands Road. Two storey side extension.

DM/23/1385: Land To The Rear Of Oakhurst, Maypole Road. Group Aspen, reduce lateral growth from east side of crown, away from development by up to 5m, grading into top section of crown to shape by up to 1.5-2m. Group Sycamore, reduce lateral growth from east side of crown, away from development by up to 2.5m, grading into top section of crown by up to 0.5m.

DM/23/1386: 11A Crawley Down Road, Felbridge. Discharge of Planning Condition No: 25 in relation to Planning Application DM/18/3022.

Hassocks

DM/23/1308: 83 Parklands Road. Proposal seeks to raise the roofline and to include changes to the fenestration of the previously approved planning application (DM/22/3384).

DM/23/1309: 5 Stonepound Ridge. Proposed loft conversion.

DM/23/1310: 5 Stonepound Ridge. Proposed front dormer.

DM/23/1365: 2 Dale Avenue. T1 Acacia - Reduce branches to clear building by 2.5m by removing secondary and tertiary branches.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/1273: 47 Lucastes Avenue. Retrospective application for proposed new boundary railing and gates on Lucastes Avenue frontage.

DM/23/1307: 15 Chandlers Field Drive. Erection of a single storey rear extension extending beyond the rear wall of the original house by 3.60m, to a maximum height of 3.90m and the height of the eaves to 3.00m.

DM/23/1322: 9 Knight Close. Hawthorn to be pruned back by 2m to achieve a 2m clearance from building.

DM/23/1351: Parkers MOT And Tyre Centre Ltd, Units 1 And 2, 12 Bridge Road. Discharge of Conditions 2, 4, and 11 relating to planning reference DM/22/3772.

DM/23/1361: The Sundial, 2 Birchen Lane. 2 Storey front/side extension and new single storey side extension to be used as garage.

Horsted Keynes

DM/23/1276: Land Adjoining Ravenswood, Horsted Lane, Sharpthorne. Erection of three field shelters for horses.

DM/23/1338: Vaex End, Horsted Lane, Sharpthorne. Retrospective application for change of use of former stables/agricultural building for use as a yoga studio along with minor extension to facilitate additional storage.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/1303: Garden House, South Avenue, Hurstpierpoint. Detached garage to front of property.

DM/23/1328: 7 Hassocks Road, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Ecalyptus fell. T2 Magnolia grandiflora reduce crown by 1-1.5m.

Lindfield

DM/23/1332: All Saints Church Office. The Tiger. All Saints Church House. 122 High Street. Construction of a timber outbuilding.

Lindfield Rural

DM/23/0755: Heather Place, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. Removal of existing conservatory and greenhouse. Erection of a rear and side double storey extension, incorporating a new roof and balcony to first floor south-west elevation. New dormer to inner side elevation, facing north-east. (Amended description and corrected/amended plans received on 24 May and 25 May 2023).

DM/23/1118: Tide Mills, Gravelye Lane, Lindfield. Single storey rear extension.

Twineham

DM/23/1339: Land South Of Leacroft, London Road, Hickstead. Amendments to previously consented scheme (DM/20/1677) to form 7 light industrial and offices (use class E).

West Hoathly

DM/23/1297: The Conservatory, Duckyls, Selsfield Road. Installation of 25 x ground mounted Solar Photovoltaic Modules at ground level, within 1m of boundary walls.

Worth

DM/23/0676: Barns Court, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Application for approval of Reserved Matters following outline approval DM/20/4127 for the expansion of the existing commercial estate relating to Appearance, Landscaping, Layout and Scale. (Amended and additional plans showing revised layout received 18th May and 24th May).