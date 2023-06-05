The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between May 29 and June 2.

Ardingly

DM/23/1431: Townhouse Farm, Church Lane. Variation of conditions 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 relating to planning reference DM/21/3536.

Ashurst Wood

DM/23/1111: Ashplats Lodge, Holtye Road, East Grinstead. Proposed erection of 4no. dwellings, highways works and associated parking and landscaping. (Amended redline on site plan received 26.05.2023). (Photo: Google Maps)

DM/23/1390: Oaks Corner, Woods Hill Lane. Retention of garage/workshop approved under DM/21/3393 with 0.8m of additional height (retrospective).

DM/23/1407: Oaks Corner Woods, Hill Lane. T1 Oak - reduce the canopy by 2 metres.

Balcombe

DM/23/1391: Honeychurch, Stockcroft Road. Front garden - T1 - Lime Re-pollard to previous points, approx. 1.5m across entire crown. Rear garden: T2 - -Gingko Remove one low stem back to trunk. T3 - Ash Fell to ground level.

Planning applications

Bolney

DM/23/1346: Bookers Vineyard, Foxhole Lane. Change of use of agricultural units to light industrial and/or storage use.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/0960: 33 Silverdale Road. Erection of single storey side extension (Revised plans received 22.05.2023).

DM/23/1127: 16 Cherry Close. Removal of two sheds and a greenhouse. Erection of garden room with associated landscaping in rear garden to accommodate visiting family and friends and for use as a short stay holiday let. Creation of pedestrian gate access through boundary wall onto Victoria Avenue and one off-road parking space in front garden.

DM/23/1392: Land North Of Woodfield Bungalow, Isaacs Lane. The decommissioning of the existing septic tank and associated drainage and the construction of two temporary cess pool tanks and associated drainage infrastructure.

DM/23/1395: Consort Frozen Foods Ltd, Consort Way. Proposed installation of Solar PV to existing roof slopes. Solar installation will comprise a total of 464 panels (1100sq.m.), producing 232KWp Output.

DM/23/1408: 18 Beaconsfield Close. T1 Larch - Fell.

DM/23/1421: Land At Swann Close. T1 Oak - reduce crown by 2.5m.

DM/23/1427: 24 Beacon Crescent. Proposed loft conversion with side dormer and side facing roof windows.

Cuckfield

DM/23/1313: Land Off South Street. Continued use of historic gate for seasonal and farm related vehicular access onto South Street.

East Grinstead

DM/23/1335: Land Adjacent To 39 Sunnyside Close. Reduce by taking 4 to 5 branches back to the main trunk, no more than 4 to 5 metres.

DM/23/1336: Hazelden Farmhouse, Hazelden Place. Regularisation of urgent works which have been carried out to repair and retile the roof and end gable.

DM/23/1363: 7 The Stennings. T14 Holly - reduce crown by up to 4m and reduce branches touching house by 4m. T13 Hornbeam - reduce crown by up to 5m.

DM/23/1367: 3 The Meads. Single storey rear extension and new rear dormer to bedroom.

DM/23/1404: 46 Greenhurst Drive. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/23/1422: North Of Pond At East Court, College Lane. 0T1 Scots Pine - sectional fell.

Hassocks

DM/23/1393: 80 Friars Oak Road. Removal of existing conservatory and replacement with full width rear single storey extension.

DM/23/1405: 7 Elm Tree Close. Proposed rear and side single storey extension.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/1201: 19 Sandrocks Way. Demolition of double garage and construction of a detached two storey dwelling.

DM/23/1340: 59 - 63 South Road. Change of use of second floor, addition to remaining second floor and extensions to third floor to provide 11 no flats.

DM/23/1426: 40 Lucastes Road. T1 Cherry - Crown reduction by 6m.

Horsted Keynes

DM/23/1368: 3 Swedish Houses Birchgrove Road. Proposed rear orangery.

DM/23/1401: St Giles C Of E Primary School, Church Lane. Windows and door replacement works.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/1325: Applegarth, Halton Shaws, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed rear and side extension, roof and first floor extension to the southern side, dormer windows above the existing integral garage and existing windows to be replaced with grey framed windows.

Lindfield

DM/23/0625: 38 High Street. Proposed 2no. roof lights over existing kitchen, reconfiguration of internal partitions around kitchen/WC, drop existing window cill to create French doors to garden. Replace existing corner window and access door to garden with masonry and add glazed panel into existing timber panel front door.

DM/23/0626: 38 High Street. Proposed 2no. roof lights over existing kitchen, reconfiguration of internal partitions around kitchen/WC, drop existing window cill to create French doors to garden. Replace existing corner window and access door to garden with masonry and add glazed panel into existing timber panel front door.

DM/23/1352: Appledore Cottage, Lewes Road. Install bike shed to the front of house.

Lindfield Rural

DM/23/0878: Redwoods, Gravelye Lane, Lindfield. Single storey extension to the western elevation of the property. Amendments to windows in the existing house and the addition of fibre cement cladding to the walls. Change existing flat roof on annexe to new pitched roof. (Revised description agreed and cladding details received 13.04.2023) (Revised plans received 01.06.2023).

Slaugham

DM/23/1316: Slaugham Park House, Slaugham Park. Proposed single storey extension with terrace over on East elevation to include works to raise the roof and parapet. Various changes to fenestration and doors. Installation of a new conservation roof lights and proposed landscaping to North and East of the house. Variations to permissions DM/21/3853 and DM/21/3860.

DM/23/1317: Slaugham Park House, Slaugham Park. Proposed single storey extension with terrace over on East elevation to include works to raise the roof and parapet. Various changes to fenestration and doors. Installation of a new conservation roof lights and proposed landscaping to North and East of the house. Variations to permissions DM/21/3853 and DM/21/3860.

DM/23/1356: Land East Of Brighton Road, Pease Pottage. Variation of condition 3 of planning application DM/22/3072 - Additional plan added regarding PV provision to Phase 5 (Ref: THA-PEA-5HA-500 rev C), and to substitute a number of amended plans to accommodate PV provision.

DM/23/1397: 4 Long Lane, Handcross. Single storey rear extension, and replacement of existing patio doorset.

Turners Hill

DM/23/1345: Land West Of Rowfant Business Centre, Wallage Lane, Rowfant. Erection of a climbing centre with associated access, servicing, parking and landscaping.

DM/23/1373: 2 Newstone Cottages, East Street. Conversion of existing outhouse, new single storey rear lobby, new side fence and gate.

DM/23/1374: 2 Newstone Cottages, East Street. Conversion of existing outhouse, new single storey rear lobby, new side fence and gate.

West Hoathly

DM/23/0394: Lower Barn, North Lane. Roof extension to the northern end of the barn. Footprint extension to an existing flat roofed 1930's extension and addition of a first floor above. Partial replacement of existing lean-to on west elevation with a glazed lean-to. Internal alterations within main barn and the existing additions to it. Additions of insulation to the walls and roof of the barn. (Additional information and amended plans received 23 May and 25 May 2023).

DM/23/0395: Lower Barn, North Lane. Roof extension to the northern end of the barn. Footprint extension to an existing flat roofed 1930's extension and addition of a first floor above. Partial replacement of existing lean-to on west elevation with a glazed lean-to. Internal alterations within main barn and the existing additions to it. Additions of insulation to the walls and roof of the barn. (Additional information and amended plans received 23 May and 25 May 2023).

DM/23/1376: 23 Hamsey Road, Sharpthorne. Retrospective replacement boundary fence with 21 Hamsey Road.

DM/23/1379: Chiddinglye Farm, Selsfield Road. Change of use for Patrick's Barn from agricultural use to an events venue.

Worth

DM/23/1231: 25 Tiltwood Drive, Crawley Down. Erection of a timber framed single storey granny annexe, ancillary to the main dwelling.

DM/23/1293: 4 Grange Crescent, Crawley Down. Partial external re-rendering of existing house and single storey rear extension.

DM/23/1371: The Old Station, Wallage Lane, Rowfant. Proposed conversion of existing office building to office and nightwatchman accommodation.

DM/23/1394: Redwood, Tiltwood, Hophurst Lane, Crawley Down. Proposed erection of a 4 bed dwelling with associated access, landscaping and parking.

