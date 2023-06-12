The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between June 5 to 9.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/23/1400: Brook Street Garage, Forge Works, Sparks Lane. Demolition of existing commercial buildings and the erection of a replacement building.

DM/23/1406: Winscot, Deaks Lane, Cuckfield. Variation of condition no. 1 relating to planning application DM/20/3847 - to update the proposed plans to allow for design changes.

DM/22/3130: Wishing Wells Farm Shop, Green Field Farm, London Road, Hickstead. Demolition of existing commercial building and erection of 4 no. new buildings containing 10 units and 1 no. replacement unit within Use Class E (a,c,g), associated car parking, landscaping and outdoor retail display. All accessed from the existing cross-over location. (Amended plans received 24/2/23 and 6/6/23 and Transport Technical Note received 5/6/23). (Photo: Google Maps)

Balcombe

DM/23/1270: Kibo House, Stockcroft Road. Amended description: Hip to gable front & Rear. Removal of dummy pitch with new flat roof canopy to ground floor front, rear and side elevations. Erection of first floor terrace with privacy screen to side elevations. Alterations to fenestration, external materials and internal alterations following previous approval (DM/22/2878).

DM/23/1458: Brettsway, 1 Bretts Orchard. Magnolia T1 - Fell. Pear T2 - Fell.

Burgess Hill

Planning applications

DM/23/1279: 93 Valebridge Road. Additional storey prior approval application.

DM/23/1280: 93 Valebridge Road. Single storey rear extension with raised deck, balustrade and steps.

DM/23/1430: 42 Hammonds Ridge. Proposed single storey extension to the rear, new porch and roof extension with loft conversion and rear dormer.

DM/23/1462: 44 The Oaks. T1 Oak (Triple stem) - Crown thin 20% and Crown lift 2 metres.

DM/23/1473: 3 Colchins. Proposed rear extension.

DM/23/1499: Shekinah, 51 Leylands Road. Proposed reconfiguration of roof to create new bedrooms at first floor and single storey extension at rear.

Chailey

LW/23/0285: Marchants, Lower Station Road, Newick. Single storey side extension with minor internal alterations.

LW/23/0322: 1 Bineham Lodge, East Grinstead Road, North Chailey. Two storey side extension, relocation of porch with alterations to fenestration and addition of driveway at front elevation.

Ditchling

SDNP/23/02190/CND: 20 Nevill Cottages. Variation of Condition 2 (Plans) related to Planning Approval SDNP/22/03243/HOUS to include addition of a first-floor rear bedroom.

East Grinstead

DM/23/1018: 2 Christopher Road. Proposed ground floor side extension with pitched roof including rear dormer. (Revised plans and images received 09.06.2023).

DM/23/1465: Coopers, Harwoods Lane. Proposed single storey extension to rear of existing dwelling.

DM/23/1535: 6 Oak Farm Place, Felbridge. T1 - Horse Chestnut - crown thin 20% to allow more light and maintenance, T2 - Oak - multi stem crown lift 5m clearance from road, reduce back 2 m from property, maintenance, T3 - Beech - multi stem crown lift 5 m clearance from road, reduce back 2 m from property, maintenance, T4 - Oak - multi stem crown lift 5 m, clearance from road, reduce back 2 m from property.

Hassocks

DM/23/1308: 83 Parklands Road. Proposal seeks to raise the roofline and to include changes to the fenestration of the previously approved planning application (DM/22/3384). (Amended plans received 5th June showing a new rooflight and air source heat pump).

DM/23/1310: 5 Stonepound Ridge. Proposed loft conversion including side hip to gable roof enlargements, front dormer window and 3 No. rear dormer windows (Amended description and plans received 08/06/2023).

DM/23/1460: 69 Ockley Lane. Erection of a front extension with incorporation of a porch and extension of bedroom.

DM/23/1501: 3 Sweetlands. T1 Horse chestnut - reduce height by 2.5 metres and reduce crown by 2 metres.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/0623: 7 Ferny Croft. Retrospective application for the erection of an internal garden batten fencing approx 215 - 220cm high. Amended plans received showing revised position of boundary fence and to include single storey side and rear extension as built (in relation to fence).

DM/23/0838: Great Haywards Barn, Amberley Close. Oak (T9a) - Reduce the crown overhanging the property by 2.5m.

DM/23/1413: 21 Bolnore Road. Conversion of existing detached garage into separate mews style 2 bedroom dwelling with a proposed dormer extension to the NW elevation and proposed decking to rear. (Access proposed via existing crossover). Access to existing dwelling to be enlarged and fitted with new gates.

DM/23/1456: 43 Lincoln Wood. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of a single storey rear extension.

DM/23/1474: 56 Barnmead. Removal of an existing conservatory, to be replaced with a new single storey extension. Proposed garage conversion and for the existing sloping flat roof height to be raised at the front (lower end) to match the existing roof height to the rear. Also a new front door and one new side window and a new 2.45m high fence to the side of the driveway. Amendment to previously approved planning application DM/22/3148.

DM/23/1485: 12 Augustines Way. Two storey side extension.

DM/23/1502: 15 Portsmouth Lane, Lindfield. Two storey side extension.

DM/23/1508: Anerley, 1 Shire Lane. A new porch to the front of the house to replace existing porch.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/0746: Willowbrook, Danworth Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed conversion of hay barn to create 1 no. one bedroom single storey dwelling (with two proposed parking spaces) (Planning and Design Access Statement added 7 June 2023).

DM/23/1302: 43 Wilderness Road, Hurstpierpoint. Sub-divide the existing dwelling provide into 2 semi-detached residential dwellings.

DM/23/1446: 7 South Avenue, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed removal of chimney stack.

DM/23/1482: Hurst Wickham Rise, College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Construction of a detached outbuilding as a workshop and garden store. Construction of an artificial turf cricket wicket and net enclosure, with associated hard and soft landscaping works to locally reduce the existing ground levels and provide timber retaining structures (part-retrospective).

Lindfield

DM/23/1455: 19 Finches Gardens. (T1) Oak on southern fence line - Remove lowest branch that is hanging over the fence line to raise canopy to consistent level. Remove short north pointing lower limb back to main stem. Reduce westerly limb extending beyond fence line by 3m. Remove deadwood. Where required reduce overall canopy by up to 1.5m back to growth points. (T2) Oak in northerly area of rear garden - reduce crown by up to 3m and clear epicormic off main stem. Remove epicormic growth up main stem as far as emergence of main canopy. Lightly reduce easterly canopy back only removing up to 2m where specific branches extend beyond main shape. Reduce most of remaining canopy by up to 3m back to growth points. Remove deadwood. Remove some of the epicormic growth along larger branches in the canopy.

Lindfield Rural

DM/23/1416: 18 The Platt, Lindfield. Proposed conversion of existing integral garage to provide habitable accommodation for disabled person and formation of new double garage.

DM/23/1440: 8 Bedales, Lewes Road, Haywards Heath. Construction of a single-storey extension to the side of the house to create a new entrance and a single-storey extension to create a plant room to the rear elevation

DM/23/1441: Molehill Cottage, Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield. Lawful Holiday Let being used as a dwelling house for more than 4 years.

DM/23/1451: Cobweb Cottage, Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield. Holiday Let being used as a dwelling house.

DM/23/1469: 13 Westlands Road, Lindfield. Proposed conversion of garage and two storey side extension.

DM/23/1505: Merrifields, Lewes Road, Haywards Heath. Two storey side extension, internal and external alterations.

Slaugham

DM/23/1467: Gardeners Mess, Nymans, Staplefield Road, Handcross. Installation of a French drain around the perimeter of Gardeners Mess and to the rear of the machine store, re-render works to Gardeners Mess building and damp proof treatment to the machine store building (The Stables).

DM/23/1468: Gardeners Mess, Nymans, Staplefield Road, Handcross. Installation of a French drain around the perimeter of Gardeners Mess and to the rear of the machine store, re-render works to Gardeners Mess building and damp proof treatment to the machine store building (The Stables).

Twineham

DM/23/1453: Land Adjacent To Loxley, Bolney Chapel Road. Variation of condition 1 of planning application DM/22/2381 to allow minor amendments to the scheme. Variation of the wording of Condition 3,4,10 and 12 to read ' No development shall commence, with the exception of demolition, unless...'.

Worth