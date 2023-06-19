Ansty And Staplefield
DM/23/1287: The Jolly Tanners, Handcross Road, Staplefield. Demolition of existing car park, garage and external store, to extend/remodel car park and extension of existing kitchens to the north and construction of a single-storey extension to the rear.
DM/23/1288: The Jolly Tanners, Handcross Road, Staplefield. Demolition of existing car park, garage and external store, to extend/remodel car park and extension of existing kitchens to the north and construction of a single-storey extension to the rear.
Burgess Hill
DM/23/0207: Broadlands, Keymer Road. Proposed single storey kitchen and utility extension to the west elevation. (Revised plans received 16.05.2023, 01.06.2023, 08.06.2023 and 13.06.2023. Revised description agreed 01.06.2023).
DM/23/1147: 64 Folders Lane. Variation of condition 2 in relation to DM/22/0732 - to provide an alternative design for a replacement of a pergolato garage (sales office until all plots have sold) and removal of garage to units 1-6.
DM/23/1478: 37 Orchard Road. Proposed single storey side extension, loft conversion and an outbuilding.
DM/23/1514: 16 Wykeham Way. Proposed detached garage.
DM/23/1520: 17 Park Road. Demolition and replacement of existing two storey extension and general alterations.
DM/23/1527: Top House, Keymer Road. Oak (T1) - Crown-lift canopy to 5m above ground level.
DM/23/1529: Falconwood, Norman Road. Replacement and extension of roof and loft conversion.
DM/23/1538: 35 Beale Street. Hip to gable loft conversion with rear facing dormer window.
DM/23/1546: 6 Unicorn Way. Conversion of existing double garage to provide a single garage and additional room for the dwelling.
DM/23/1567: 123 Lower Church Road. Cypress (T1) - fell. 1 x Bay (T2) - reduce crown by 1m. 2 x Damson (T3 & T4) - reduce crown by 1m. 1 x Hawthorn (T5) - reduce crown by 1m.
DM/23/1570: 16 Gerald Close. Oak tree (T1) - Cut back overhanging branches by up to 6 metres by cutting to suitable growth points.
Ditchling
SDNP/23/02411/HOUS: Radley, Common Lane. Erection of two storey front extension.
East Grinstead
DM/23/0937: 19 Copthorne Road, Felbridge. Single storey rear extension.
DM/23/1428: 2 Lambourn Close. Proposed single storey side extension.
DM/23/1457: 52 Shelley Road. Two storey side extension and new front porch with increased hardstanding to enlarge existing driveway and to move existing side fencing.
DM/23/1506: 13 Blackwell Road. T1- Mix of Holly / Laurel and Sycamore to be reduce back by 2 metres to the garden boundary.
DM/23/1507: 42 Estcots Drive. To add a proposed 2 Bedroom Dwelling on land adjoining 42 Estcots Drive with a dropped kerb to allow for parking arrangements.
DM/23/1528: 3 Hurst Farm Road. Proposed single storey rear extension at rear of garage.
DM/23/1535: 6 Oak Farm Place, Felbridge. T1 - Horse Chestnut - crown thin 20% to allow more light and maintenance, T2 - Oak - multi stem crown lift 5m clearance from road, reduce back 2m from property, maintenance, T3 - Beech - multi stem crown lift 5m clearance from road, reduce back 2m from property, maintenance, T4 - Oak - multi stem crown lift 5m, clearance from road, reduce back 2m from property.
DM/23/1543: 2 Fulmar Drive. Proposed single storey rear extension with decking area.
DM/23/1550: Parking Area Adjacent 24 Wellington Town Road. Variation of condition nos 2 and 10 and removal of condition 9 of planning application DM/21/0115.
DM/23/1551: Site Of Former Phoenix House, 53 - 59 Lingfield Road. Variation of condition 3 of planning application DM/19/1256 - To change dormer roof metal cladding to tiles.
DM/23/1554: Site Of Former Phoenix House, 53 - 59 Lingfield Road. Variation of condition 1 of planning application DM/20/3640 - To change dormer roof metal cladding to tiles.
Hassocks
DM/23/1461: 5 Adastra Avenue. Proposed rear and side single-storey extensions and alterations.
DM/23/1503: 77 Lodge Lane. A rear single storey extension to replace and existing single storey extension. Brickwork to match existing, with a flat roof and lantern style rooflights. New Bi-fold doors and windows. An existing side window to be bricked up and a new window installed adjacent to the side entrance door. A small section of pitched roof to be removed and replaced with a brick wall, to match the rest of the rear facade.
Haywards Heath
DM/23/1255: 100 Penland Road. Proposed ground floor rear extension, first floor front extension and internal alterations.
DM/23/1475: 31 Penland Road. Removal of existing raised decking; removal of 1No. chimney stack. Proposed rear single storey extension, garage conversion and front single storey extension together with internal re-configuration and raised decking.
DM/23/1479: Fieldway House And Adjacent Land, Lucastes Road. Bay tree (in garden) a crown reduction of 3m to the height and 1m to the width. Oak tree (located on footpath adjacent to house) cut back overhanging branches by 2m.
DM/23/1522: 1 Ashdown Close. This application is to regularise the use of the property as a residence for 6 people living together and receiving care.
DM/23/1523: 1 Ashdown Close. Proposed erection of single storey side and rear extensions following demolition of existing side elevation conservatory.
DM/23/1539: 22 Weavers Mead. Garage conversion to bedroom.
DM/23/1569: Land Adjacent To Fieldway House, Lucastes Road. Oak Tree - cut back lowest overhanging branch to the trunk.
Horsted Keynes
DM/23/0493: Hamsland Dairy, Lewes Road. Construction of a single-storey extension to the side elevation to form a double garage and a single-storey extension to the front elevation to form a porch. Erection of two single-storey extensions to the rear elevation to form additional accommodation and additional living space. Construction of an outdoor swimming pool to the south-east of the house and an adjacent pool house, with associated hard and soft landscaping.
Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common
DM/23/0746: Willowbrook, Danworth Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed conversion of hay barn to create 1 no. one bedroom single storey dwelling (with two proposed parking spaces) (Planning and Design Access Statement added 7 June 2023) (Corrected plans received 13 June 2023).
DM/23/1051: The Farmers Stores, Gatehouse Lane, Goddards Green. Proposed mixed used commercial park including a wellness centre Class E(d) and 19 units for Class E(g), B2 or B8 uses.
DM/23/1516: Garden House, 93A High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed new garage.
DM/23/1521: September Cottage, St Georges Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed two storey front extension, single storey rear extension, garage extension, front porch, floor plan reconfiguration and all associated works.
DM/23/1524: Mansion House Bungalow, High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Retrospective application for the removal and replacement of a section of the boundary wall, including the section of wall adjoining Tower Lodge (work has already started on this wall under application DM/22/3576).
Lindfield
DM/23/1218: 1 St Nicholas Court. Maple (T1-Tag Number T750)- Reduce canopy by 1.5m to suitable growth points, remove deadwood and crown lift to 3m. Liquid ambar (T2 - Tag Number T753) - Reduce canopy by 2.5m in height to suitable growth points and lateral limbs by 1m to balance trees canopy. Cherry (T3 - Tag Number T755) - Remove deadwood and crown lift to 3m. Weeping Willow (T4 - Tag Number T757h) - Crown lift to allow a 2m clearance above garage roofs.
DM/23/1531: 11 Meadow Lane. Remove existing garage & extensions. Construct a new two storey side extension including habitable loft and a new single storey side & rear extension.
Lindfield Rural
DM/23/1513: Carradale, Gravelye Lane, Lindfield. Proposed two storey side extension to enlarge existing bedroom, dressing room and dining room.
Slaugham
DM/23/1533: 7 Cotsford, Pease Pottage. T1 Beech located at rear boundary, reduce entire canopy by 2 metres back to most recent historic points of reduction leaving short furnishing growth to maintain size and shape.
Worth
DM/23/1545: 61 Westway, Copthorne. T1 Oak - Reduce back to previous points maintaining natural shape and to suitable growth points.