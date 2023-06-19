The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between June 12 and 16.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/23/1287: The Jolly Tanners, Handcross Road, Staplefield. Demolition of existing car park, garage and external store, to extend/remodel car park and extension of existing kitchens to the north and construction of a single-storey extension to the rear.

DM/23/1288: The Jolly Tanners, Handcross Road, Staplefield. Demolition of existing car park, garage and external store, to extend/remodel car park and extension of existing kitchens to the north and construction of a single-storey extension to the rear.

DM/23/0493: Hamsland Dairy, Lewes Road, Horsted Keynes. Construction of a single-storey extension to the side elevation to form a double garage and a single-storey extension to the front elevation to form a porch. Erection of two single-storey extensions to the rear elevation to form additional accommodation and additional living space. Construction of an outdoor swimming pool to the south-east of the house and an adjacent pool house, with associated hard and soft landscaping. (Photo: Google Maps)

Burgess Hill

DM/23/0207: Broadlands, Keymer Road. Proposed single storey kitchen and utility extension to the west elevation. (Revised plans received 16.05.2023, 01.06.2023, 08.06.2023 and 13.06.2023. Revised description agreed 01.06.2023).

DM/23/1147: 64 Folders Lane. Variation of condition 2 in relation to DM/22/0732 - to provide an alternative design for a replacement of a pergolato garage (sales office until all plots have sold) and removal of garage to units 1-6.

DM/23/1478: 37 Orchard Road. Proposed single storey side extension, loft conversion and an outbuilding.

Planning applications

DM/23/1514: 16 Wykeham Way. Proposed detached garage.

DM/23/1520: 17 Park Road. Demolition and replacement of existing two storey extension and general alterations.

DM/23/1527: Top House, Keymer Road. Oak (T1) - Crown-lift canopy to 5m above ground level.

DM/23/1529: Falconwood, Norman Road. Replacement and extension of roof and loft conversion.

DM/23/1538: 35 Beale Street. Hip to gable loft conversion with rear facing dormer window.

DM/23/1546: 6 Unicorn Way. Conversion of existing double garage to provide a single garage and additional room for the dwelling.

DM/23/1567: 123 Lower Church Road. Cypress (T1) - fell. 1 x Bay (T2) - reduce crown by 1m. 2 x Damson (T3 & T4) - reduce crown by 1m. 1 x Hawthorn (T5) - reduce crown by 1m.

DM/23/1570: 16 Gerald Close. Oak tree (T1) - Cut back overhanging branches by up to 6 metres by cutting to suitable growth points.

Ditchling

SDNP/23/02411/HOUS: Radley, Common Lane. Erection of two storey front extension.

East Grinstead

DM/23/0937: 19 Copthorne Road, Felbridge. Single storey rear extension.

DM/23/1428: 2 Lambourn Close. Proposed single storey side extension.

DM/23/1457: 52 Shelley Road. Two storey side extension and new front porch with increased hardstanding to enlarge existing driveway and to move existing side fencing.

DM/23/1506: 13 Blackwell Road. T1- Mix of Holly / Laurel and Sycamore to be reduce back by 2 metres to the garden boundary.

DM/23/1507: 42 Estcots Drive. To add a proposed 2 Bedroom Dwelling on land adjoining 42 Estcots Drive with a dropped kerb to allow for parking arrangements.

DM/23/1528: 3 Hurst Farm Road. Proposed single storey rear extension at rear of garage.

DM/23/1535: 6 Oak Farm Place, Felbridge. T1 - Horse Chestnut - crown thin 20% to allow more light and maintenance, T2 - Oak - multi stem crown lift 5m clearance from road, reduce back 2m from property, maintenance, T3 - Beech - multi stem crown lift 5m clearance from road, reduce back 2m from property, maintenance, T4 - Oak - multi stem crown lift 5m, clearance from road, reduce back 2m from property.

DM/23/1543: 2 Fulmar Drive. Proposed single storey rear extension with decking area.

DM/23/1550: Parking Area Adjacent 24 Wellington Town Road. Variation of condition nos 2 and 10 and removal of condition 9 of planning application DM/21/0115.

DM/23/1551: Site Of Former Phoenix House, 53 - 59 Lingfield Road. Variation of condition 3 of planning application DM/19/1256 - To change dormer roof metal cladding to tiles.

DM/23/1554: Site Of Former Phoenix House, 53 - 59 Lingfield Road. Variation of condition 1 of planning application DM/20/3640 - To change dormer roof metal cladding to tiles.

Hassocks

DM/23/1461: 5 Adastra Avenue. Proposed rear and side single-storey extensions and alterations.

DM/23/1503: 77 Lodge Lane. A rear single storey extension to replace and existing single storey extension. Brickwork to match existing, with a flat roof and lantern style rooflights. New Bi-fold doors and windows. An existing side window to be bricked up and a new window installed adjacent to the side entrance door. A small section of pitched roof to be removed and replaced with a brick wall, to match the rest of the rear facade.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/1255: 100 Penland Road. Proposed ground floor rear extension, first floor front extension and internal alterations.

DM/23/1475: 31 Penland Road. Removal of existing raised decking; removal of 1No. chimney stack. Proposed rear single storey extension, garage conversion and front single storey extension together with internal re-configuration and raised decking.

DM/23/1479: Fieldway House And Adjacent Land, Lucastes Road. Bay tree (in garden) a crown reduction of 3m to the height and 1m to the width. Oak tree (located on footpath adjacent to house) cut back overhanging branches by 2m.

DM/23/1522: 1 Ashdown Close. This application is to regularise the use of the property as a residence for 6 people living together and receiving care.

DM/23/1523: 1 Ashdown Close. Proposed erection of single storey side and rear extensions following demolition of existing side elevation conservatory.

DM/23/1539: 22 Weavers Mead. Garage conversion to bedroom.

DM/23/1569: Land Adjacent To Fieldway House, Lucastes Road. Oak Tree - cut back lowest overhanging branch to the trunk.

Horsted Keynes

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/0746: Willowbrook, Danworth Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed conversion of hay barn to create 1 no. one bedroom single storey dwelling (with two proposed parking spaces) (Planning and Design Access Statement added 7 June 2023) (Corrected plans received 13 June 2023).

DM/23/1051: The Farmers Stores, Gatehouse Lane, Goddards Green. Proposed mixed used commercial park including a wellness centre Class E(d) and 19 units for Class E(g), B2 or B8 uses.

DM/23/1516: Garden House, 93A High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed new garage.

DM/23/1521: September Cottage, St Georges Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed two storey front extension, single storey rear extension, garage extension, front porch, floor plan reconfiguration and all associated works.

DM/23/1524: Mansion House Bungalow, High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Retrospective application for the removal and replacement of a section of the boundary wall, including the section of wall adjoining Tower Lodge (work has already started on this wall under application DM/22/3576).

Lindfield

DM/23/1218: 1 St Nicholas Court. Maple (T1-Tag Number T750)- Reduce canopy by 1.5m to suitable growth points, remove deadwood and crown lift to 3m. Liquid ambar (T2 - Tag Number T753) - Reduce canopy by 2.5m in height to suitable growth points and lateral limbs by 1m to balance trees canopy. Cherry (T3 - Tag Number T755) - Remove deadwood and crown lift to 3m. Weeping Willow (T4 - Tag Number T757h) - Crown lift to allow a 2m clearance above garage roofs.

DM/23/1531: 11 Meadow Lane. Remove existing garage & extensions. Construct a new two storey side extension including habitable loft and a new single storey side & rear extension.

Lindfield Rural

DM/23/1513: Carradale, Gravelye Lane, Lindfield. Proposed two storey side extension to enlarge existing bedroom, dressing room and dining room.

Slaugham

DM/23/1533: 7 Cotsford, Pease Pottage. T1 Beech located at rear boundary, reduce entire canopy by 2 metres back to most recent historic points of reduction leaving short furnishing growth to maintain size and shape.

Worth

