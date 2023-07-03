The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between June 26 and 30.

Albourne

DM/23/1676: Land Adjacent To 7 Starley Close. New wall and gate at entrance to the site of numbers 1, 3, 5 and 7 Starley Close.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/23/1600: Sams Fish Bar, 36 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath. Erection of a two storey 2 bed detached dwelling to the rear of 36 Sussex Road. (Photo: Google Maps)

DM/23/1627: Graftons, Brighton Road, Warninglid. The application is for use of the land for siting a mobile home for use incidental to the main dwelling and the proposed mobile home meets the definition of a caravan as set out in the Caravan Sites Act 1968, and as amended in October 2006 (CSA).

DM/23/1638: 10 The Holt. Proposed double storey side extension.

DM/23/1670: 13 Cheales Close. Loft conversion with dormers either side of dwelling.

Ashurst Wood

DM/23/1668: Hope Springs, Cansiron Lane. Erection of open fronted 2 bay garage.

Balcombe

DM/23/1500: 21 London Road. A single storey side extension and side dormer with associated fenestration. Changes to the existing windows.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/1575: Land At The Rear Of 37 Hazel Grove. Group of Ash trees (G5) - Remove over hanging branches by up to approx 5 metres, rebalance and pollard.

DM/23/1646: Wintons, 44A Folders Lane. Variation of Condition 2 relating to planning reference DM/21/3311 in order to allow for the substitution of drawings to change the elevation appearance of Plot 6.

DM/23/1667: 27 Noel Rise. Single storey side and rear (wrap-around) extension with internal alterations. Erection of dormers to rear and front elevation, to create headspace for three bedrooms in the loft area.

DM/23/1678: 6 Oak Hall Park. T1 Field Maple Tree - Fell. T2 Oak Tree - Removal of epormic growth.

DM/23/1689: Land Between 37 Hazel Grove And Simpson View. Line of Ash (Fraxinus excelsior) trees on rear boundary of property. Branches overhanging 37 Hazel Grove to be reduced by approximately 5m maximum.

Cuckfield

DM/23/1534: Land East Of Copyhold Rise, Copyhold Lane. Erection of 1 no. detached dwelling house with garage and other ancillary buildings, and swimming pool. Vehicular access taken from Copyhold Lane.

DM/23/1692: 15 The Brambles. Proposed rear dormer to roof as part of loft conversion and two new velux rooflights to front roof slope.

DM/23/1699: Communal Amenity Area Surrounding Flats, Hatchlands. Fell x5 Holm oaks situated in communal garden area at rear of Hatchlands flats to ground level.

East Grinstead

DM/23/1457: 52 Shelley Road. To move existing front/side fencing to extend the current driveway.

DM/23/1559: Barclays, 17 - 21 High Street. To remove 200mm non-illuminated individual letter signage, 570mm non-illuminated projecting sign, branch nameplate, street CCTV camera, letter box seal internally, external grade CCTV camera with dome and swirl graphic from front elevation and make good. Remove ATMs, night safe, dark blue vinyl and replace glazing with new to match existing. Remove wall mounted car park disclaimer sign on side elevation and make good.

DM/23/1608: Land To South Of Fen Place Mill, Turners Hill Road, Turners Hill. Erection of a Residential Dwelling.

DM/23/1649: Land To The Front Of 52 Sackville Gardens. T1 Quercus robur (Oak) - Remove epicormic growth from the main stem and about crown break, crown lift approximately 6m above ground level all aspects. Tree works required to maintain the safe and clear use of the publicly maintainable Highway.

DM/23/1662: Highfields, West Hill. T1 Sycamore - To monolith previously snapped out Sycamore to crown break and remove single low limb to ground level. T2 & T3 Ash - To Monolith large leaning Ash (T2) to 8m and smaller suppressed Ash (T3) underneath to 3m. G1 (Red circle on plan) - To crown lift to 8m all vegetation overhanging the road along the applicants boundary from electric station down to old stump. T4 Sweet Chestnut - To crown reduce Sweet chestnut (tag number 1903) overhanging the neighbours property, by up to 5m due to recent limb failure.

Hassocks

DM/23/1669: The Beaumont, 8 Ockley Lane. Convert current double garage to combined home office and storage and removal of adjoining summer house.

DM/23/1671: 102 Grand Avenue. Thermal insulation retrofit, new double and triple glazed windows, replacement front door, photovoltaic panels on rear facing dormer flat roof and existing chimney removed. Pebbble dash to be replaced with aggregate render.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/0828: Chester House, Harlands Road. Proposed redevelopment of existing car park to provide a 5 storey building to the west of Chester House, Harlands Road, for 14 dwellings, together with ancillary residential facilities, and including changes to parking, and additional bin and bike store provision. Flood Risk Assessment received 28th June 2023.

DM/23/1272: 47 Lucastes Avenue. Retrospective application for proposed new decking in rear garden at 47 Lucastes Avenue.

DM/23/1398: Flats 7 To 53 Lockhart Court, Southdowns Park. Partial replacement of existing damaged roof structure and replacement of roof coverings.

DM/23/1537: Halifax, 32 - 36 South Road. Restaurant / Coffee Shop.

DM/23/1643: 24 Pasture Hill Road. Rear and side single storey extensions.

Horsted Keynes

DM/23/1695: Nutfield Cottage, Chapel Lane. T1 - Reduce crown by 2.5m.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/0337: 1 Oakfield, London Road, Sayers Common. Conversion of existing double garage into habitable room and erection of replacement detached double garage (Revised plans received 22.06.2023).

Lindfield

DM/23/1666: All Saints Church Office, The Tiger, All Saints Church House, 122 High Street. Maintenance repair and alterations to grade II* listed building, including roof structural repairs, roof finish repairs and window replacements.

Lindfield Rural

DM/23/1454: The Granary Cottage, The Granary, Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield. Retrospective application to change the use of a domestic garage into a self contained dwelling.

DM/23/1504: The Studio, The Granary, Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield. Retrospective application for holiday let conversion.

Twineham

DM/21/2276: Land East Of Wineham Lane, Wineham. Battery energy storage facility and associated infrastructure. (Amended plans, safety management plan, fire strategy and other supporting information received 17th June 2022) (Further landscape and heritage responses received 28/9 and Water Neutrality Assessment received 4/10) (Water Neutrality Mgt Plan and updated plans received 21/2/23) (Amended plans, updated fire strategy and covering letter received 22/6 showing secondary access).

West Hoathly

DM/23/1599: Wildgoose Stables, Selsfield Common. Upgrade of existing vehicular access track to include two passing places and new gates to entrance.

DM/23/1636: Duckyls Farm Cottage, Selsfield Road. Ground floor rear extension.

Worth

DM/23/0660: Tamarind, Copthorne Common, Copthorne. Outline application for the erection of a new detached dwelling with associated detached garage. All matter reserved except for access. (Amended application form received 21.06.2023, revised location and block plans received 21.06.2023 and 23.06.2023).

DM/23/1613: Silverwood, Snow Hill, Crawley Down. Erection of an electric vehicle charging station with café kiosk, sub-station and transformers/power units building.

DM/23/1680: Shepherds Farm, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Replacement of secondary glazing; new secondary glazing and regularisation of a new external boiler and cover.

