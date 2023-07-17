The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between July 3 and 7.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/23/1287: The Jolly Tanners, Handcross Road, Staplefield. Demolition of garage, replacement car park, replacement seating area to the front of the building, extension of existing kitchens and re-use of the external store, and single-storey extension to the rear.

DM/23/0971: Great Thorndean Barn And The Old Dairy, Slough Green Lane, Warninglid. Variation of Condition 2 (drainage) and Conditions 5 and 6 (landscaping) of planning application DM/22/2018 (relating to planning application DM/17/1837). Please note amended address and description.

DM/23/0887: Twin Oaks, Gatehouse Lane, Goddards Green. Demolition of existing garage, workshop and pool house. Erection of a three bedroom detached dwelling and 2x4 bed detached dwellings to include 2 timber frame carports and a new access driveway. (Photo: Google Maps)

Balcombe

DM/23/1744: Little Bretts, Haywards Heath Road. Removal of paint on internal oak beams, doors and fireplace surrounds. Removal of hardboard between oak ceiling/floor joists and skellings (sloping ceilings).

DM/23/1760: Little Bretts, Haywards Heath Road. Resiting of overhead electric supply to underground and creating a ground level entry point to the cottage.

DM/23/1809: Balcombe Rifle Club, Stockcroft Road. Felling to ground level of 2no. Thuja plicatta (Western red cedar) conifers growing at North Eastern corner and 1 no. Fraxinus excelsior (Ash) on eastern end of building.

Planning applications

Bolney

DM/23/1687: Meadow House, Lodge Lane. Construction of an outdoor swimming pool with associated hard and soft landscaping.

DM/23/1769: Bolney Valley, London Road. Variation of conditions 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11 and 15 of application DM/22/2881 to allow for sufficient time for information to be prepared.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/1791: The Spinney, Keymer Road. T1 Silver Birch - fell to ground level. T2 Silver Birch - fell to ground level.

DM/23/1795: 89 Janes Lane. Proposed single storey side/south extension and two storey side/north extension and new porch.

DM/23/1804: 1 Barnside Avenue. Hornbeam Trees (x2) - Remove over hanging branches by 2 metres.

DM/23/1821: 37 Mill Road. Proposed dormer extension and roof lights.

Chailey

LW/23/0291 & LW/23/0292: New House Farm, North Common Road, North Chailey. Single storey link extension.

LW/23/0382: 55 New Heritage Way, North Chailey. Single storey rear extension.

Cuckfield

DM/23/1759: Woodbine Cottage, Broad Street. Proposed garden room to the front right hand corner of property.

DM/23/1788: Percy Lodge, London Road. Photovoltaic panels to front elevation and recessed flat roof.

DM/23/1822: 1 Manor Drive. T1 Hornbeam- crown reduce and reshape by no more than 3 metres. T2 Hornbeam- crown reduce by 3 to 4 metres. T3 Multi-stemmed Sycamore - crown reduce by no more than 3 metres.

East Grinstead

DM/22/3484: Cestria, West Lane. Garage extension (Tree Report received 11 July 2023).

DM/23/1244: Oasted East, Lewes Road. Proposed demolition of existing double garage and replacement triple garage with enlarged self draining drive to provide additional parking (Tree Report received 23 June 2023).

DM/23/1607: Robert Dyas, 61 - 63 London Road. 2No internally illuminated (with LED) fascias. 1No non illuminated fascia.

DM/23/1778: Floran Farm, Hophurst Hill, Crawley Down. Certificate of Existing Lawful Use for breach of condition 3 (agricultural worker condition) on application reference GR/008/96 dated 16th January 1996 regarding Demolish existing garage, construct new dwelling, demolish part of existing bungalow and convert remainder into living accommodation, remove mobile home.

DM/23/1796: The Grange, Furze Lane. Variation to condition 2 relating to planning application DM/22/2097 to allow proposed changes to the approved drawings listed in the condition (altered proposed plans 30/03).

DM/23/1800: 9 Acorn Close. Ground floor side extension with parking below, extension to driveway.

DM/23/1806: 14 Holyrood. T1, T2, T3, and T4 Ash - Reduce by approx 6M leaving a height of approx 10M.

DM/23/1808: Daledene, Lewes Road. T1 walnut tree - fell to ground level.

DM/23/1824: 27 Manning Close. (T1) Oak reduce the crown height and spread by approximately 3-4m back to suitable growth points leaving approximate length of 7m. Thin crown by approximately 15% and remove all epicormic growth growing on trunk.

Hassocks

DM/23/1487: 26 Priory Road. Two story extension to the front and side of the property.

DM/23/1762: 10 Downs View Road. Removal of existing conservatory, raising of existing roof, addition of front and rear dormers.

DM/23/1779: Station Goods Yard, Keymer Road. Mixture of 17 trees - cut back the overhang branches to boundary fence line. Crack Willow - reduce branches from the phone lines.

DM/23/1799: 29A Keymer Road. Proposed conversion from existing two storey three-bedroom single maisonette into two new single storey one-bedroom flats.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/0136: 106 Franklynn Road. Proposal to drop a kerb to provide access to existing driveway and garage. Amended plans received 11.07.2023 showing revised position of dropped kerb / crossover.

DM/23/1685: Anerley, 1 Shire Lane. Demolish existing porch and replacing with new porch.

DM/23/1732: 67 Kents Road. Removal of existing garage and construction of single storey rear extension.

DM/23/1733: 67 Kents Road. Loft conversion with dormer to rear elevation and rooflights to front elevation.

DM/23/1803: Mulberrys, Franklands Village. Change windows and doors to aluminium framed and install shutter box's above.

Horsted Keynes

DM/23/1116: Annexe, Keysford, Treemans Road. Internal work creating additional floor, consisting of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms downstairs with stairs leading to first floor providing kitchen/dining area and sitting room. The proposal is for ancillary accommodation to the main house.

DM/23/1765: Ashburn, The Green. Two storey rear extension, single storey side extension and dormer windows.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/1738: Streams Farm, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Conversion of an existing agricultural barn to residential use.

DM/23/1745: Garden House, South Avenue, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed works to increase the height of the roof together with dormer windows to front and rear elevations and a two storey extension to the rear.

DM/23/1786: Applegarth, Halton Shaws, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Sycamore - Crown reduction 4m in height 2m in width. T2 Cypress - Fell. T3 Row of Mixed Trees - Cut back to boundary. T4 Oak - Crown lift 3m. T5 Cypress - Cut back from road side.

DM/23/1790: Old Danworth Cottage, Danworth Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed two storey extension.

DM/23/1813: Hickstead Ltd All England Jumping Course, London Road, Sayers Common. Development of three barns to contain permanent loose boxes for competitors, a storage barn for hay and fodder with associated work.

Lindfield

DM/23/1763: 46 Luxford Road. Loft conversion with enlarged rear dormer and replacement front Velux window.

DM/23/1802: West View House, West View. T1 Dogwood - Crown reduction 1.5m and cut back 1m. T2 Cherry - Crown reduction 1m.

DM/23/1831: Medlands, Black Hill. T1 Lawson Cypress - Fell. T2 Lawson Cypress - Fell.

Slaugham

DM/23/1833: Site Of Slaugham Place. Application for a Certificate of Lawfulness of Existing Use for the use of a building in the south west corner of the site which has been in place since the property was purchased in 1977 as an equipment store for ground maintenance.

Turners Hill

DM/23/1702: Chimneys, 7 Newstone Cottages, East Street. Ornamental Cherry - Reduce over hanging branches by 5 metres and reduce the crown by 2 metres.

West Hoathly

DM/23/1599: Wildgoose Stables, Selsfield Common. Upgrade of an access track, including two passing places and new gates to entrance, at Wildgoose Stables, Selsfield Common to serve Wildgoose Units A-E, Selsfield Place and its agricultural land. Replacement of the drainage pipe to the south side of the track (Revised description agreed 10.07.2023. Amended plan received 10.07.2023).

DM/23/1766: 5 Hoathly Hill. Variation of condition 2 relating to reference DM/21/0773 to enable the substitution of drawings to allow for variations to windows, tile hanging to the ground floor and alteration to the north facing pitch roof and pitch and depth of south facing balcony.

DM/23/1789: Failte, Station Road, Sharpthorne. Proposed first floor extension above existing garage.

DM/23/1828: Vine Yard Cottage, North Lane. Extension and alterations to existing property including formation of lower ground floor and landscaping proposals.

Westmeston

SDNP/23/02627/LDE: Flint Cottage, Lewes Road. Construction of yurt to rear.

Wivelsfield

LW/23/0344: Land Adjacent Magpie Ridge, South Road, Wivelsfield Green. To regularize the land currently being used as part of a contracting business - Class B2/B8.

LW/23/0386: 8 Coppards Close. Removal of existing rear conservatory, erection of hip to gable side roof extension and rear dormer.

Worth

DM/23/0660: Tamarind, Copthorne Common, Copthorne. Outline application for the erection of a new detached dwelling with associated detached garage. All matter reserved except for access. (Amended application form received 21.06.2023, revised location and block plans received 21.06.2023 and 23.06.2023) (Revised block plan with re-positioned garage received 29.06.2023).

DM/23/0676: Barns Court, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Application for approval of Reserved Matters following outline approval DM/20/4127 for the expansion of the existing commercial estate relating to Appearance, Landscaping, Layout and Scale. (Amended layout plan and additional drainage information received 10th July 2023).

DM/23/1611: The Birches, Felcot Road, Furnace Wood. Retrospective application for the erection of an 1.2m-1.5m horizontally slatted Venetian fence positioned approximately 2m back from the roadside edge of the property.

DM/23/1757: Ethlinden, Hophurst Hill, Crawley Down. Proposed single storey side extension.

DM/23/1767: The Platt, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Temporary access and haul road including crossover to access The Platt during construction works.