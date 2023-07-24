The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between July 17 and 21.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/23/1845: Old Beech Farm, Staplefield Road, Cuckfield. Proposed kitchen extension following demolition of single storey kitchen/utility wing, and alterations to existing facade.

DM/23/1846: Old Beech Farm, Staplefield Road, Cuckfield. Proposed kitchen extension following demolition of single storey kitchen/utility wing, and minor alterations to existing facade.

DM/23/1852: Land To The West Of London Road, Handcross. Change of Use of Land from unused agricultural land to day care facility for Rooddog (Doggy Day Care) to include 2 shipping containers (12.2 x 2.5m each), 1 port-a-loo and fencing. (Photo: Google Maps)

Burgess Hill

DM/23/1483: 49 Petworth Drive. Proposed single storey front/side extension with flat roof, incorporating part of the existing garage as a habitable space.

DM/23/1834: 26 Valebridge Road. Drop kerb to the existing driveway at front of property.

DM/23/1836: 34 West Street. Proposed front wrap around side extension.

Planning applications

DM/23/1851: Glenroy, 24 Western Road. T1 Robinia - Reduce branches overhanging back to boundary.

DM/23/1865: 27 Coopers Close. (T1) Hornbeam (T2) Oak (T3) Hornbeam (T4) Oak (T5) Oak (T6) Oak - Reduce all by up to 3m.

DM/23/1867: Russet Lodge, Keymer Road. T1 Ash - Fell. T2 Ash - Fell. T3 Ash - Fell. T4 Sycamore - Crown lift to 5m.

DM/23/1871: 14 Golden Hill. Oak Tree's (x2) - Reduce Crown by 2-3 metres and remove over hang branches by 3 metres.

DM/23/1891: 45 The Oaks. Oak (T1) - Crown lift by 2m and Crown thin by 20%.

Cuckfield

DM/23/1838: Roseland Cottage, Broad Street. T1 Sycamore - Thin crown by 30% and reduce crown by 3m.

DM/23/1863: 6 Burrell Cottages, Whitemans Green. Proposed rear first floor extension.

Ditchling

SDNP/23/02753/CND: Downlands House, Underhill Lane, Westmeston. Variation of Condition 2 (Plans) related to Planning Approval SDNP/19/02125/FUL to include addition of a mezzanine level to create a third bedroom, along with 2no windows to rear elevation.

East Grinstead

DM/23/1164: Mobile Home, 2 Orchard Farm, Holtye Road. Demolition of the existing mobile home 2 on site, and replacing it with a new 2-storey 4-bedroom bungalow.

DM/23/1805: 80 West Street. The replacement of the balustrade to the porch, the removal of a window to the rear elevation and insertion of 2 rooflights to the roof at the rear. New patio area to the rear of the property. New post and rail fencing and gates to the side/rear access to form enclosure to the site from the access road, with provision for 3 vehicle parking and turning.

DM/23/1869: Dingley House, Lingfield Road. Deconversion of property from two separate flats (upper and lower) back into one dwellinghouse.

DM/23/1876: 9 Maypole Road. (T1) Oak - Remove the two overhanging boughs and reduce crown by 1m to alleviate overhang to car park area adjacent to property.

Hassocks

DM/23/0543: 12 Abbots Close. Proposed ground floor rear window amendments to provide 2 sets of bi-fold doors within existing openings on to garden. A loft conversion to provide additional bedrooms, inc. 2 juliette balconies to the rear, family bathroom and office space. Amended plans received 19.07.2023 showing revisions to scheme to include proposed increased in height of roof, new dormer window to front roof slope, reduction in size of dormer window to rear roof slope, removal of juliette style balconies and amendments to internal layout. New Replacement windows also proposed.

DM/23/1829: 8 Dale Avenue. Application for a Certificate of Lawful Existing Use for the erection of ground floor extensions and loft conversion.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/1643: 24 Pasture Hill Road. Rear and side single storey extensions.

DM/23/1712: 89 Penland Road. Demolition of the detached garage and workshop to construct a single storey rear and front extension, two storey side and rear extension and a storm porch together with associated internal and external alterations (Revised plan received 18.07.2023).

DM/23/1868: Brambles, Hurstwood Lane. Alterations to existing utility room and storage area.

DM/23/1875: Millstone, 71A Oathall Road. T1 Beech - Crown reduction by 2m.

Horsted Keynes

DM/23/1848: High Trees, Church Lane. Replacement of 3 sets of windows at the rear of the property using the same hardwood timber and singled glazed as original windows.

DM/23/1849: High Trees, Church Lane. Replacement of 3 sets of windows at the rear of the property using the same hardwood timber and singled glazed as original windows.

DM/23/1870: High Timbers House, Lewes Road. Conversion of roof to form two additional bedrooms and a shower room.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/1843: 46 Hassocks Road, Hurstpierpoint. Internal alterations and revised fenestration.

DM/23/1873: The Old Ride, High Hatch Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed garden shed.

DM/23/1885: 148 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Part single storey part two storey rear extension.

DM/23/1894: 20 Highfield Drive, Hurstpierpoint. Two storey front extension, single storey rear extension, new dormer and garage to side.

Lindfield

DM/23/1817: 31 Backwoods Lane. Proposed extension and alterations comprising a single storey extension to the rear, with roof windows and sun tubes, and insertion of roof window in the front roof slope, over the front door.

DM/23/1818: Malling Priory, 88 High Street. Installation of new gardens including pool, decking and parking.

DM/23/1819: Malling Priory, 88 High Street. Installation of new gardens including pool, decking and parking.

DM/23/1862: 3 Chestnuts Close. Hip to gable roof extension and an enlargement of an existing dormer to the rear. Three new side windows with obscured glass.

DM/23/1872: Malling Priory, 88 High Street. Hollies X2 (T1 and T3) - Fell, Yew Tree (T6) - Fell, Walnut x1- (T13) - Fell, Lime x1 (T17) - Fell.

Lindfield Rural

DM/23/0576: Massetts, Butterbox Lane, Scaynes Hill. Two detached single storey oak framed barns to replace an existing open barn and redundant stables in the same location on the site (amended description 21/07/2023).

DM/23/1890: Massetts, Butterbox Lane, Scaynes Hill. Two detached single storey oak framed barns to replace an existing open barn and redundant stables in the same location on the site (amended description 21/07/2023).

Slaugham

Turners Hill

DM/23/1854: The Old Manse, North Street. T1 Cherry tree - Crown reduce canopy back to previous pruning points. T2 Acer - Lightly prune back lateral spreads and height by no more than 1 metre. T3 Variegated maple - Reduce height and lateral spreads by no more than 1 metre and prune out as much reverted green as possible. T4 multi-stemmed conifer - Try to pull back and tie in subsided limb (south) over hedge and if not possible, remove subsided limb only.

DM/23/1864: 8 East Street. Proposed porch to front elevation.

West Hoathly

DM/23/1883: 3 Hoathly Hill, West Hoathly. Dormer to front elevation.

Wivelsfield

LW/23/0397: Shadycombe, Slugwash Lane. Two single storey rear extensions, infill extension at front elevation, garage conversion at side elevation with alterations to fenestration at all elevations.

Worth

DM/23/1797: 3 Knowle Drive, Copthorne. Flat roof garage to pitched roof (Tiled) to include external disability/handicapped covered access.

DM/23/1832: 45 Tiltwood Drive, Crawley Down. Proposed two storey rear extension, conversion and the addition of roof side dormers and an increase of the roof ridge height.