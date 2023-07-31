The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between July 24 and 28.

Albourne

DM/23/1919: Lanehurst Stables, Twineham Lane. Erection of four bay oak framed garage with workshop space following demolition of existing garage on a revised site.

DM/23/0810: Land South Of Crawley Down Road, Felbridge. Demolition of existing structures and erection of 200 no. 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes (30% affordable) with new vehicular accesses via Crawley Down Road together with associated car parking, open space and landscaping. (Amended plans and additional information received 25th July 2023 regarding transport, air quality, trees and drainage). (Photo: Google Maps)

Ansty And Staplefield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3734: Great Thorndean Farm Gables, Slough Green Lane, Warninglid. Part retrospective planning application for a new garage and alternative surfacing to previously permitted driveway and the proposed provision of a new swimming pool. Amended plans and additional information including Heritage Statement received 20.07.2023, to show proposed swimming pool removed and to include change of use of adjoining agricultural land to private garden area.

DM/23/0421: Stable Block, Borde Hill Garden, Borde Hill Lane, Haywards Heath. Extension and alterations to the existing Stables building to improve and expand the existing restaurant and café/tea house. Partial change of use of Stables from gym to new farm shop/ delicatessen with storage above. Change of use first floor from offices to 4 No. hotel rooms for visitor accommodation and associated parking and landscaping works (Amended plans, Design and Access Addendum, Bat Emergence Survey and Biodiversity Net Gain information received 20 June 2023).

DM/23/1902: Cuckfield Golf Course, Staplefield Road, Cuckfield. Full Planning Application to relay an existing track with new material (Part Retrospective) at Cuckfield Golf Club.

Planning applications

DM/23/1903: Cuckfield Golf Course Staplefield Road, Cuckfield. Proposed extension to the existing patio, the erection of a log store and a lean-to storage unit, adjacent to the existing building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/1937: 10 Cheales Close, Haywards Heath. Proposed ground and first floor rear and side extension, internal alterations and all associated works.

DM/23/1957: 10 Cheales Close, Haywards Heath. Proposed dormer, internal alterations, floor plan redesign and all associated works.

Ardingly

DM/23/1935: 57 High Street. (T1) Rowan - pollard to previous pruning points. (T2) Shrub (growing into the rowan) - fell. (T3) Holly - reduce by 1.5m. (T4) Yew - reduce by 1.0m. (T5 and 6) Holly x2 - reduce by 1.5m. (T7) Portugal laurel - reduce by 1.5m. (T8 and 9) Shrub x2 - cut back at the side of the shrubs.

Balcombe

DM/23/1659: Highley Manor Hotel, Crawley Lane. The use of land for the stationing of Portakabins providing offices (retrospective).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/1781: Cuckmere, Stockcroft Road. T1 Maple, T2 and T3 Beech, T4 and T5 Lime - raise canopy to 4 metres above ground level and reduce height by 2 metres. Crown thin all five trees by 5%.

DM/23/1923: Little Bretts, Haywards Heath Road. Replace/cover the existing painted concrete hearth.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/1043: Birch Manor, 4 Oak Grange. Proposed erection of a garden shed and the siting of an external heat pump unit. Noise Assessment received 27th July 2023.

DM/23/1706: Southlands, Keymer Road. Extend vehicle crossover by 1 metre and relay tarmac for 20m length including pedestrian pathway. Various works to repair existing surface water drain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/1899: 4 Woodcrest Road. Demolition of the existing garage and construction of a new garage in the same location.

DM/23/1926: 24 Oak Hall Park. Alterations to side extension to allow for a change of use to a separate 1 bed two person dwelling.

DM/23/1934: 29 Oak Hall Park. T1 Hornbeam - Crown reduction by 3.5m in height 2m in lateral growth. T2 Birch - Fell. T3 Birch - Fell. T4 Birch - Fell.

DM/23/1938: Former Music Block, The Burgess Hill Academy, Station Road. T1 Oak - reduce back to previous pruning points, approximately 2 metres to be removed. T2 Oak - Reduce only lateral spread growing towards garden back to previous points (approx 2 metres), no height reduction or radial reduction of limbs not affecting the garden of 4 Ash Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/1954: 6 Oakwood Close. Proposed single storey rear extension and two storey side extension.

Cuckfield

DM/23/1913: Broad Street House, Broad Street. Holly T3 - Fell.

East Grinstead

DM/23/0810: Land South Of Crawley Down Road, Felbridge. Demolition of existing structures and erection of 200 no. 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes (30% affordable) with new vehicular accesses via Crawley Down Road together with associated car parking, open space and landscaping. (Amended plans and additional information received 25th July 2023 regarding transport, air quality, trees and drainage).

DM/23/1861: 39 Blount Avenue. Demolish existing conservatory and replace with single storey rear extension. Garage conversion into habitable space and two storey rear and first floor side extension. New side door, bi-folding doors to rear and new UPVC windows. Replacement to existing raised patio.

DM/23/1908: Yew Trees, Stream Park. (T1) Oak - Fell.

DM/23/1915: 22 Portland Road. T1 Beech - Fell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/1916: 5 High Trees, Ship Street. T1 Oak - Reduce lateral branches which overhang or touch side of the house by 2m.

DM/23/1921: 5 The Meads. Conversion of the original house's loft space with the addition of a rear dormer.

DM/23/1922: 39 Fulmar Drive. Oak Tree (T1) Thin Crown by up to 20% and remove epicormic growth.

DM/23/1964: East Grinstead Town Council Council Offices, East Court, College Lane. T1 Magnolia - Crown reduction by 2m and crown lift by 1m.

Hassocks

DM/23/1911: 2 Parkside. Proposed two storey rear extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/1914: 6 Bonny Wood Road. Erection of a single storey flat roof garage to the side of the property.

DM/23/1928: Land To The Rear Of Friars Oak, London Road. Variation of condition 9 of application DM/21/2628 to updated plans to show sub station and new location.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/1235: 12 Gander Green. Single storey building in the rear garden. (Revised plans received 02.06.2023. Section received 24.07.2023).

DM/23/1262: 23-25 Bolnore Road. Variation of condition 2 of planning application DM/20/3310 - to allow for Internal reorganisation of the lower ground, ground, first and second floors to provide a more efficient and operationally more appropriate layout (Amended plans received 14 July 2023).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/1794: Allesley, College Road. Hip to gable enlargement and rear dormer.

DM/23/1860: Land Adj To North Colwell Barn, Lewes Road. Four bed detached dwelling.

DM/23/1898: Vail House, Gower Road. Construction of one additional storey to create 3No. new dwelling units - 3 x two bedroom flats with associated refuse, storage and cycle parking.

DM/23/1900: 14 Park Road. Proposed single storey side extension along with demolition of existing side extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/1925: 7 Old Farm Close. Retrospective erection of a single storey rear extension with fenestrations.

DM/23/1956: Maxwelton House, 41 - 43 Boltro Road. Proposed hoarding plus flags (x10) and stack boards (x2).

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/0525: Flat 4, Old Mill House, Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed conservatory to be built on front balcony. Amended plans received 21.07.2023 showing revised design to first floor extension. Amended location plan received 26.07.2023.

DM/23/1302: 43 Wilderness Road, Hurstpierpoint. Sub-divide the existing dwelling provide into 2 semi-detached residential dwellings (Amended plans received 14 July 2023 showing parking spaces and access).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/1917: 5 St Lawrence Way, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey side extension and new rooflights.

Lindfield

DM/23/1909: Hickmans Lane Pavilion, Hickmans Lane Recreation Ground, Hickmans Lane. Ground floor extension to the south of the existing build with a wrap-around terrace.

Lindfield Rural

DM/23/1912: Highdown Cottage, 8 The Vineyards, Scaynes Hill. Construction of Proposed Storm Porch on the front of the house.

DM/23/1939: 31A Orchard Close, Scaynes Hill. External cupboard for heat recovery/ventilation unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/1958: Orchard Farm, Nash Lane, Scaynes Hill. Single storey rear extension, groundworks for external access to basement, alterations to roof, replace all fenestration, additional fenestration and landscaping.

Worth

DM/23/1835: Little Frenches Farm, Snow Hill, Crawley Down. Retention of an existing disused former piggery building to be used for purposes incidental to the enjoyment of the dwellinghouse on land at Little Frenches Farm.

DM/23/1920: Land Adjacent To 49 And 51 Bridgelands, Copthorne. Oak tree (T74) (adjacent to number 51), shorten lateral branches that are overhanging boundary by approximately 4.5m, remove dead branches. Oak tree (T81) (adjacent to number 49), shorten lateral branches by approximately 2m, remove dead branches.