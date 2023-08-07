The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between July 31 and August 4.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/23/1904: Meadow Cottage, Rose Cottage Lane, Staplefield. Removal of the external part of a chimney stack.

DM/23/0827: West Hoathly Brickworks, Hamsey Road, Sharpthorne. Full planning application for the demolition of existing structures and redevelopment of the site to provide 108 residential dwellings (Class C3) and associated works, including the provision of an on-site SANG, access, landscaping, parking and associated works. (Amended plans received 26th July 2023). (Photo: Google Maps)

Ardingly

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/1971: Kitfield Barn, Church Lane. T1 and T2 Beech - reduce crown on south side away from building by up to 3 metres to suitable growth points. T3 Yew - reduce crown on south east side away from building to give 2 metres clearance. T4 - Apple tree (storm damaged) - fell to ground.

Ashurst Wood

DM/23/1959: 75 Maypole Road. Removal of existing rear conservatory and replacing with rear flat roofed single storey extension.

Planning applications

Balcombe

DM/23/1980: Rose Cottage, Haywards Heath Road. Proposed side extension, loft conversion with rear dormer and front and side roof light windows. Removal of existing chimney and installation of new flue.

Bolney

DM/23/1563: The Roundel, Buncton Lane. Retrospective approval for garden room. (Amended Block/Location Plan received 04/07).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/1970: Hops House, Stairbridge Lane. Demolition of existing stables and erection of a garden house incidental to the enjoyment of the existing dwelling house.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/1874: 72 Cants Lane. Dropped kerb.

DM/23/1987: 2 Forge Way. Installation of a modular ramp to the front and widening of the existing paved path adjoining neighbours fence.

DM/23/2020: 80 Oak Hall Park. T1 - Oak , remove to ground level (Fell).

Cuckfield

DM/23/1534: Land East Of Copyhold Rise, Copyhold Lane. Erection of 1 no. detached dwelling house with garage and other ancillary buildings, and swimming pool. Vehicular access taken from Copyhold Lane. Desk-based Archaeology Assessment received 31st July and Ecological Appraisal received 20th July 2023.

Ditchling

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/23/02783/MPO: Fourfields Farm, Dumbrells Court Road. Discharge of section 106 Agreement related to Planning Approval LW/00/0959.

East Chiltington

SDNP/23/02932/FUL: Novington Manor, Plumpton Lane, Plumpton. Section 73A retrospective application for the erection of 1no cabin for the purposes of holiday let.

SDNP/23/02999/HOUS: 6 Hollycroft. Demolition of existing rear extension and porch to front and erection of replacement single storey rear extension and porch to front.

East Grinstead

DM/23/1977: 11 Hackenden Close. Infill to gap between rear extensions comprising new gutter and wall. New raised parapet to existing rear extension flank wall with concealed gutter. Replace existing rooflights to rear extension. New rear patio, side patio wall, patio garden steps and patio retaining wall with french drain to be replaced. New paved steps to side of house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/1998: Ashplats Lodge, Holtye Road. Erection of four dwellings; highway works with associated parking and landscaping.

DM/23/2007: 16 Station Road. Single storey rear extension.

Hassocks

DM/23/1905: South Bank Lodge, Brighton Road. Creation of two flats through the subdivision of lower ground floor flat and subdivision and extension of first floor flat.

DM/23/1999: 31 North Court. Scots pine (T1) Fell.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/1918: The Barn, Hurstwood Grange, Hurstwood Lane. External alterations to adapt existing building. Adapt existing door and window openings and addition of 2 no. new rooflights. Existing windows and doors to be replaced. Proposed canopy over a revised entrance and raised timber decking to rear.

DM/23/1924: 19 Lucastes Avenue. Holm Oak between 19 and 21 Lucastes Avenue - crown lift to 4 metres above ground level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/1972: 4 Blunts Wood Road. Proposed part single storey front and rear extension and part 2 storey front / rear and side extension.

DM/23/1981: 87 Haywards Road. Removal of existing lean-to structure and garden structure and erection of new single storey rear extension.

DM/23/1985: Brambletyne, 5 The Rushes. T1 Oak - Pollard down to a finished height of 10 metres.

Horsted Keynes

DM/23/1117: Annexe, Keysford, Treemans Road. Internal work creating additional floor, consisting of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms downstairs with stairs leading to first floor providing kitchen/dining area and sitting room. The proposal is for ancillary accommodation to the main house.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/1976: High Wickham, 63 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Sycamore - reduce by 6m but leave the main trunk (3m in height). Lime - pollard.

DM/23/1986: Oaklands Park Farm, High Hatch Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Conversion and extension of barn to create four bedroom dwelling.

DM/23/2000: Park Cottage, Manor Road, Hurstpierpoint. T1 and T2 Cherry - Crown reduction by 1m.

DM/23/2003: Gaybrook, High Hatch Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed rear dormer loft conversion.

Lindfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/1962: Wincote, 63 High Street. Proposed new windows and doors on the front and rear elevation.

DM/23/1963: Wincote, 63 High Street. Proposed new windows and doors on the front and rear elevation.

DM/23/1965: The Vicarage, 137 High Street. T1 Cypresses - Fell. T2 Willow - Crown reduction by 6m. T3 Hazel - Cut back limbs by 3m.

Lindfield Rural

DM/23/1932: The Granary, Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield. Change of use of stable yard and paddock and erection of gymnasium building and parking area to replace derelict stables and tack rooms. (Reposition of Gymnasium).

Plumpton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/23/02962/LIS: Plumpton Place, Ditchling Road. Alteration of previously approved gravel per planning approval SDNP/21/02842/LIS, changing from Breedon gravel to Cotswolds angular gravel, in association with application SDNP/23/02960/NMA.

Turners Hill

DM/23/1990: Kiln Cottage, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Conversion of flat roof over side extension to a pitched roof to tie into existing pitched roof.

West Hoathly

DM/23/0827: West Hoathly Brickworks, Hamsey Road, Sharpthorne. Full planning application for the demolition of existing structures and redevelopment of the site to provide 108 residential dwellings (Class C3) and associated works, including the provision of an on-site SANG, access, landscaping, parking and associated works. (Amended plans received 26th July 2023).

Westmeston

SDNP/23/03004/HOUS: Bushbaby House, Spatham Lane. Two storey extension to the North-Eastern elevation alongside refurbishment of the existing dwelling, relocation of existing garage, new hard and soft landscaping and new mechanical and electrical services including removal of oil tank and replacing with ground source/air source heat pump, installation of external lighting.

Worth