The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between August 7 and 11.

Ardingly

DM/22/3774: Greenfields, College Road. (Amended plans received 08/08/2023) Extensions to existing outbuilding.

DM/23/2023: Holly Tree House, Cuckfield Road, Burgess Hill. Demolition of existing dwelling. erection of replacement dwelling and annex building, 1no. dwelling house and detached garage, retention of existing vehicle access and creation of second access off Cuckfield road. (Photo: Google Maps)

Balcombe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/1761: Pemby, Oldlands Avenue. Single storey rear extension, garage conversion and partial infill under open porch.

DM/23/1978: New Barns, Brantridge Lane. Conversion of existing Barn to form single 4no. bedroom residential dwelling with associated parking provision and landscaping.

Burgess Hill

Planning applications

DM/23/0207: Broadlands, Keymer Road. Proposed single storey kitchen and utility extension to the west elevation. (Revised plans received 16.05.2023, 01.06.2023, 08.06.2023 and 13.06.2023. Revised description agreed 01.06.2023) (Proposed elevations received 08.08.2023).

DM/23/1647: Multi Installations, 27 Victoria Gardens. Retrospective installation of steel racking storage frame and powder coat oven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2023: Holly Tree House, Cuckfield Road. Demolition of existing dwelling. erection of replacement dwelling and annex building, 1no. dwelling house and detached garage, retention of existing vehicle access and creation of second access off Cuckfield road.

DM/23/2044: Land Between 4 Bough Beeches And Birchwood Grove County Primary School. T1 Oak - Remove 2-3 large,dead/dying branches south of ditch line on Western aspect (towards road), reduce height of Southeast corner stem only (over garage roof only) by 2m, south of ditch line and closest to and over garage roof. Reduce lateral spread/overhanging branches over driveway/caravan by 2m close to previous/historic points of reduction to clear back from property.

DM/23/2046: Woodlands Nursing Home, 23 Silverdale Road. T1- Norway Maple - Reduce crown on NE side by up to 2M.

DM/23/2066: Market Place Car Park, Station Road. 3no. banner advertisements for Market Place Shopping Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2070: Penbourne House, Portland Road. Magnolia- reduce crown by 2.5 metres. Pear- crown reduce by 1 metre. Plumb - fell. Eucalyptus - crown reduce by 3 metres. Fir trees x6 around perimeter of garden - crown reduce up 2 metres to clear telephone wires.

DM/23/2087: 14 Cornford Close. T1 Maple - cut back vegetation by 2m. T2 Hornbeam - cut back vegetation by 3m. T3 and T4 Oaks - cut back lateral spread by 1 metre.

DM/23/2092: 25 Coopers Close. Oak Tree (T36) - Reduce Crown by 3 metres and reduce branches extending into garden by 3 metres.

Chailey

LW/23/0452: Wilding Wood Farm, Markstakes Lane. Replacement dwelling, creation of short term let, and associated works.

Cuckfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2037: The Old Clergy House, Church Platt. (T1) Yew - fell. (T2) Weeping Ash - fell.

Ditchling

SDNP/23/03229/24BC: Ditchling Camping, Land to The West of The Drove. Use of land as campsite between the following dates: Weekends - Friday afternoon (3pm) through Sunday Morning from 28th July to 1st October, and continuous use between 1st August and 15th September.

East Grinstead

DM/23/2025: 12 Lambourn Close. Oak tree - crown reduce up to 2 metres. x2 Alder trees - crown reduce up to 3 metres.

DM/23/2028: 115 Dunnings Road. Dropped kerb.

DM/23/2043: 4 Chaucer Avenue. T1 Oak - crown lift by 2m.

DM/23/2047: Clays, West Lane. Proposed single storey side extension to loggia, rear extension to existing outbuilding, car port and greenhouse building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2050: 34 Stuart Way. Proposed garage conversion to include small single storey front extension, single storey infill rear extension.

DM/23/2062: 10 Milton Crescent. Single storey rear extension with roof terrace.

DM/23/2065: Jet East Grinstead Service Station, 147-149 London Road. Installation of 5m EV totem pole sign.

Hassocks

DM/23/1942: 2 Little Copse Road. Removal of existing conservatory and provision of a single storey side/rear extension and associated alterations.

DM/23/2009: 22 Church Mead. Single storey rear extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2064: 8 Kymer Gardens. English Oak - Dismantle and removal.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/1784: Greenwood, Franklands Village. Magnolia (T1) Reduce height and spread by 1-1.5 metres, Apple (T2) Reduce and reshape by 0.5metres. Pine (T3) Crown Lift by 5 metres.

DM/23/1816: 41 Oathall Road. Installation of three solar panels on roof.

DM/23/2045: West Mallion House, Colwell Road. Lime (T1) - Reduce crown by 2m and raise crown to 5m due to excessive shading and to clear branches from roadside that may effect high sided vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2056: Land At The Rear Of 2 Knight Close. Oak Tree (T01) - Reduction of crown by 3 - 3.5m and to carry out a resistograph report to ascertain levels of decay in the main stem at 500mm due to tree overhanging rear garden on No 2 Knights Close.

Horsted Keynes

DM/22/3806: Bluebell Railway Horsted Keynes Station, Station Approach. Reinstatement and re-opening of the former Horsted Keynes to Haywards Heath branch line, connecting to the existing freight line at Ardingly, construction of a new underbridge, a box tunnel under College Road and diversion of permissive path, associated permanent and temporary works. (Amended Plans and information received 2nd/3rd August 2023).

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/1847: 46 Hassocks Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed garden room.

DM/23/2001: Little Park Farm, Marchants Close, Hurstpierpoint. Removal of Condition No:14 of planning permission DM/22/0204.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2011: 62 Wickham Hill, Hurstpierpoint. Installation of new external wall and window to existing carport and garden store.

DM/23/2031: Little Pakyns, Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed demolition of existing extensions and replacement of a new single storey extension, including internal and external alterations.

DM/23/2039: Friday Ad Ltd, London Road, Sayers Common. Demolition of existing FM House buildings and development of New Porsche Centre for the sale and service of motor vehicles including workshop, parts storage, office accommodation and MOT testing facility.

DM/23/2061: Campions, West Furlong Lane, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Malus - remove branches overhanging house roof T2 Magnolia - to crown thin by 25% (height to remain the same).

Lindfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3177: Rose Cottage, Lewes Road. Proposed two storey side and rear extensions, removal of conservatory and replacement garage, together with associated alterations. Amended plans received 10.08.2023 showing revised design for the proposed rear extension.

DM/23/2021: 8 Compton Road. Proposed conservation roof lights to front roof slope and second floor window to side .elevation

DM/23/2051: 16 Chestnuts Close. Proposed ancillary Annex to replace garage store.

DM/23/2059: Malling Priory, 88 High Street. Change in colour to the front door, windows, quoins and banding and installation of security cameras and intruder detection sounders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2063: 27 High Street. T1 Tulip Tree - Remove four lower limbs back to trunk over numbers 25 and 29 High Street.

Slaugham

DM/23/2018: The Gate House, Old Park. Erection of an oak framed two bay detached garage with home office above and associated works.

Turners Hill

DM/23/2057: Tulleys Farm, Turners Hill Road. Variation of conditions 4 and 6 of planning application DM/19/1606 - to vary the opening hours and installation of floodlighting.

West Hoathly

DM/23/2048: 25 Hoathly Hill. Removal of existing porch/shed on east side and construction of new entrance porch.

Westmeston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/23/03203/FUL: Larchfield, Spatham Lane. Demolition of existing dwelling and replacement with a single storey, 3no. bedroom house with associated parking and landscaping.

Worth

DM/23/1927: Greenhedges, Felcot Road, Furnace Wood. Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of a replacement three bedroom dwelling.

DM/23/1982: 28 Kitsmead, Copthorne. Building works in association with a single storey rear extension.