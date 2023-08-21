The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between August 14 and 18.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/23/2060: 4 Buckeridge Way, Haywards Heath. Extend 2m out from front of garage and convert garage to play room, create another bedroom above garage.

DM/23/2098: The Oaks, Shipley Bridge Lane, Copthorne. The removal of existing commercial buildings and the erection of 6 dwellings with associated access and parking. All matters reserved except for access and layout. (Photo: Google Maps)

Balcombe

DM/23/1709: 15 Oldlands Avenue. Proposed new porch.

DM/23/2090: Little Colliers Cottage, Mill Lane. Change the window glazing bar pattern on windows, changed to horizontal bars only, to match the historic windows on the existing 17th Century cottage. Change the paint colour of all the timber windows from white to kitchen green. The existing dilapidated roof and the new roof to be tiled in reclaimed handmade peg tiles.

Bolney

DM/23/1811: Garden Lodge, Broxmead Lane. Retrospective application for a dormer extension to the rear loft conversion and formation of a chimney to serve a fireplace in the lounge of the property.

DM/23/2075: Hurst View, Broxmead Lane. Single storey rear extension, two storey side extension and detached out building.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/1993: 13 Ravenswood Road. Single storey, flat roof, rear extension incorporating roof light & internal alterations.

DM/23/2072: Woodbarton, Common Lane, Ditchling. Second storey extension and alteration to roof to existing side extension to accommodate additional bedroom.

DM/23/2107: 11 Johnson Drive. T1 Oak - Reduce crown by 3m and remove dangerous overhanging branches.

East Grinstead

DM/23/1694: 133 Orchard Way. T1 - Oak Tree to side of property - Remove lowest primary branch on west side back to main stem.

DM/23/2014: St Barnabas Church, Dunnings Road. Change of use from F1 (Church/Public Hall) to a mix of F1/F2 (Public Hall / Community Buildings).

DM/23/2121: Estcots Farmhouse, College Lane. T1 Yew - Reduce branches overhanging 17 Estcots Drive by up to 3m.

Hassocks

DM/23/2093: 17 Shepherds Walk. Proposed two storey rear extension and single storey front and rear extensions (amended description 17/08).

Haywards Heath

DM/23/2135: Karmel, 50 Lucastes Avenue. T1 and T2 Ash - Reduction in height by 10m. T3 Ash - Fell.

DM/23/2145: Franklands Village Housing Association, The Estate Office, Franklands Village. See schedule of proposed works for trees listed on the application form, (various locations within Franklands Village, positions of which are marked on accompanying site map).

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/2124: Whistlers, Abberton Field, Hurstpierpoint. Conifer (T1) - Fell. Sycamore (T2 and T3)- Reduce canopy height by up to 10m and reduce branches overhanging by approx 2m away from roof. Sycamore (T4) - Remove branch at fence level to avoid interference with fruit trees and hedge Line. Blue Spruce (T5) - Raise canopy by approximately 2m. Group of Sycamore and Holly (G1) - Reduce branches overhanging garden back to hedge line for health of hedge, shrubs and lawn.Group of Sycamore and Ash (G2) - Remove 4 lowest branches.

Lindfield

DM/23/2096: Land To The Rear Of Residents Parking Area, Lime Tree Grove. G1 Hazel, Hawthorn, Blackthorn and Elder - reduced and maintained as a hedge up to 5m high. T1 Oak - Thin crown by 15%, remove Ivy and damaged or diseased branches.

DM/23/2120: The Well House, 95 High Street. T1 Cherry - Fell.

DM/23/2139: 14 Old School Court. T1 and T2 Lime - To re-pollard for annual maintenance.

DM/23/2162: Lindfield Cricket Club, Lindfield Common Cricket Pavilion, Backwoods Lane. T1 Oak - Raise canopy by 3m and remove over extended limbs on house side.

Lindfield Rural

DM/23/1416: 18 The Platt, Lindfield. Proposed conversion of existing integral garage to provide habitable accommodation for disabled person and formation of new double garage. Amended Plans received 11.08.2023 showing revised doorway arrangement and accompanying Arboricultural Method Statement.

Slaugham

DM/23/2155: St Andrews Church, Cuckfield Lane, Warninglid. Oak Tree (T1) Crown Thin by 20%.

West Hoathly

DM/23/2086: The Conservatory, Duckyls, Selsfield Road. The retention of part of existing dwelling (due to be demolished under planning permission DM/22/2429) to create a car port and garden store to be used in connection with newly constructed dwelling.

Worth

DM/23/2114: Steton Works, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Change the use from Class E, previously B1, to Residential C3 use. The existing buildings, identified in the attached plans/drawings will accommodate 5 dwellings.

DM/23/2122: Oakmead Lodge, Copthorne Common, Copthorne. T1 Oak - remove largest lowest limb growing over vegetable patch and reduce crown by 1.5 metres. G1 Group of mature trees situated to the left and right of T1 - lift lower canopies to 4 metres in height from ground level over Oakmead Lodge site only. Shorten back long laterals to suitable growth points where necessary.