The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between August 21 and 25.

Albourne

DM/23/2160: Truslers Well, Truslers Hill Lane. Part demolition of existing side single storey extension; proposed one new porch, two-storey side and rear extensions together with associated internal and external alterations.

DM/23/0140: 68 - 70 Church Walk, Burgess Hill. Redevelopment of an existing two storey commercial building to create a four storey mixed use building. Through the addition of new floors over the existing building footprint (with partial demolition of the existing 1st floor) to accommodate 10 No. flats over the top three floors, retaining the existing commercial/retail use at ground floor (Amended plans received 24 August 2023). (Photo: Google Maps)

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/23/2197: 21 Cedar Avenue, Haywards Heath. Proposed ground floor single storey side extension.

Balcombe

DM/23/2220: 15 Oldlands Avenue. Lime Tree (T57) - Re-pollard.

Planning applications

Bolney

DM/23/2133: Garden Lodge, Broxmead Lane. Construction of a garage and log store.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/2127: 37 Mill Road. Proposed dormer extension and roof lights.

DM/23/2138: 27 Bramble Gardens. Proposed garage conversion.

DM/23/2176: Hammonds Barn, London Road. Erection of a replacement garden side gate with a 6ft close boarded gate.

DM/23/2181: Top House, Keymer Road. Installation of replacement signs to include, 1x new pictorial panel to existing post , complete with 2x amenity boards fitted below, 1x wall mounted amenity board, 1x set of individual letters. 2x single sided [panel to existing posts, 1x car park sign, 1x house name panel to fence, 2x transom signs, 2x lanterns, 2x door plaques, 2x sets of signwritten house name and logos.

Chailey

LW/23/0490 & LW/23/0491: Annexe 2, Durrants, Chailey Green Road, Chailey Green. Replacement of windows and doors and installation of rooflight to a Grade ll Listed Building.

Cuckfield

DM/23/2088: Tyes, Tylers Green. Removal of existing single storey flat roof garage. Proposed single storey side extension with a pitched roof.

Ditchling

SDNP/23/02836/HOUS: 18 South View. Erection of porch to front and installation of septic tank.

SDNP/23/03465/HOUS: Old Rookery, 70 East End Lane. Retrospective application to retain below ground level plungepool with composite deck surround.

SDNP/23/03382/HOUS: Tara, Underhill Lane, Westmeston. Single storey side extension with ridge raising and hip to gable end roof, single storey first floor side extension with hip to gable end and fenestration alterations.

East Grinstead

DM/23/0990: Walnut Marches, Crawley Down Road, Felbridge. Demolition of the existing dwelling and erection of 6 dwellings with associated access, landscaping, garaging and parking.

DM/23/1694: 133 Orchard Way. T1 - Oak Tree to side of property - Remove lowest primary branch on west side back to main stem.

DM/23/2119: 51 Farm Close. Two storey side extension.

DM/23/2129: 5 Gleave Close. Replace existing steps with new steps and add a ramp with a platform and make the door a level threshold.

DM/23/2131: East Grinstead War Memorial, High Street. To install bespoke panels to hang and display poppy wreaths.

DM/23/2188: 31 The Old Convent. Proposed Erection of a timber and glass side extension, enlargement of an existing window to form a door, enlargement of the external paved area and erection of a single storey swimming pool building in the rear garden.

DM/23/2189: 31 The Old Convent. Proposed Erection of a timber and glass side extension, enlargement of an existing window to form a door, enlargement of the external paved area and erection of a single storey swimming pool building in the rear garden.

DM/23/2217: Trees South Of 5 Moor Place. T1 Sycamore - Fell. T2 Oak - Fell. T3 Oak - Fell.

Hassocks

DM/23/2005: 12 Ewart Close. Convert part of the existing garage into an office.

DM/23/2126: 36 Hurst Road. Erection of 1 No. dwelling house with car parking.

DM/23/2136: 4 Damian Way. Removal of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension.

DM/23/2156: 8 Wentworth Road. To extend the existing front and side garden fence forward and create two new access gates.

DM/23/2159: 4 Wentworth Road . Proposed garage conversion.

DM/23/2200: 46A Keymer Road. Proposed change of use of unit at first and second floor from vacant offices (E class) to dwellinghouses (C3) to create 2no one bedroom flats.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/2073: Little Haywards Farmhouse, Courtlands. Secondary glazing to be fitted to 15 casement windows and set of French doors in kitchen, door pane in bootroom, trim to be white, matching existing colour with the exception of 1 windows in bedroom 1 and kitchen and French doors which will have trim to match. 25 openers will be draught proofed with concealed brushes. A slimline double glazed unit is proposed to bootroom and rotten cills are to be restored for the dining room and sitting room snug.

DM/23/2128: 45 Oathall Road. Replacement windows and door.

DM/23/2140: 33 Wickham Way. Proposed new boot room and porch.

DM/23/2144: Moonrakers, 22 Paddockhall Road. Proposed double storey front extension with porch and double storey rear extension with associated roof works.

DM/23/2151: 11 Washington Road Haywards Heath West Sussex RH16 3HL. Installation of PVCU conservatory to rear of property.

DM/23/2182: 34 Dellney Avenue. Proposed single storey rear extension, with alterations to the existing, and a new hip to gable loft conversion extension, with rear dormer and new fenestration.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/1302: 43 Wilderness Road, Hurstpierpoint. Sub-divide the existing dwelling provide into 2 semi-detached residential dwellings (Amended plans received 14 July 2023 showing parking spaces and access) (Corrected plans received 14 August 2023).

DM/23/2134: 48 Kemps, Hurstpierpoint. Variation of condition No: 1 of planning application DM/21/2027 - to enable the substitution of plans to amend plan ref: 03 proposed elevations to be replaced with plan ref: 03A proposed elevations.

DM/23/2166: 140 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed side extension to replace existing conservatory and internal alterations.

DM/23/2168: 119 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Variegated Thuja (T1) - fell.

DM/23/2175: 35 Nursery Close, Hurstpierpoint. T1 and T2 Ash - sectional dismantle by 8m.

DM/23/2177: Oldways, West Furlong Lane, Hurstpierpoint. 1 x Tulip Tree - T1 - To prune by 3 metres to prevent more limbs from snapping out. 2 x Apple Trees - T2 and T3 - To re-reduce by 1.5 metres.

Lindfield

DM/23/2187: 5 Frederick Cottages, Lewes Road. T1- Silver Birch, reduce crown by 3 metres in height and 1-2 metres in width

DM/23/2219: Tree East Of 7 St Nicholas Court. T1 Horse Chestnut - Fell.

Lindfield Rural

DM/23/2163: 1 Downsview, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. Formation of rear dormer.

Newick

LW/23/0471 & LW/23/0472: 1 The Green. Retention of 4 condensers and housing units.

LW/23/0488: River Farmhouse, Fletching Lane, Fletching Common. Demolition and replacement of single storey rear extension.

Newtimber

DM/23/2149: Muddleswood Farmhouse, Brighton Road. Notification for Prior Approval for a Change of Use of Agricultural building into a Dwelling.

Slaugham

DM/23/2169: 13 Listers, Warninglid. Proposed loft conversion with dormer extensions to rear elevation, a velux window to front elevation and a window to north side elevation.

DM/23/2174: Slaugham Manor, Slaugham Place. Modification of Section 106 Agreement relating to application DM/16/2531 to remove Clause 4 of the first schedule so as to remove the requirement to pay the Affordable Housing contribution and to review the viability of the leisure. Community building and local community infrastructure contributions as set out in clauses 1 to 3 of the first schedule.

St John (Without)

SDNP/23/03383/HOUS: The Hermitage, Allington Lane, East Chiltington. Shepherds Hut for ancillary accommodation to the rear.

Streat

LW/23/0453: St Helena Farmhouse, St Helena Farm, St Helena Lane, Plumpton. Single storey extension to rear outbuilding with hip to gable roof extension and fenestration alterations, erection of free-standing rear garage and installation of an open-air swimming pool using existing building has a pool pump house.

Turners Hill

DM/23/2012: Land South Of Medvale Farm, East Street. Conversion of rural barn to one 3-bed dwellinghouse.

Twineham

DM/23/2042: The Coach House, Church Lane. Proposed half roof porch area to the front door and side of front door.

DM/23/2198: Park Farm Barns, Twineham Lane. Demolition of Dutch Barn, erection of garage, ground mounted solar panels, new access gate, extension of residential curtilage and change of use of approved professional kitchen to ancillary residential accommodation.

West Hoathly

DM/23/2202: Coneybury House, Hook Lane. To decommission and remove the 50kVA Pole Mounted Transformer (PMT) attached to pole no.614361. To install and commission a 100kVA PMT onto pole 614361. To run a new underground cable from pole 628303 to Coneybury House as shown on the plan.

Worth

DM/23/1983: 21 Pinetrees Close, Copthorne. Lowering of the curb and converting front garden to hardstanding for parking space.

DM/23/2123: Kilnwood Cottage, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. First floor extension, pool, plus gym and pergola structures.

DM/23/2125: Paddock House, Sandhill Lane, Crawley Down. Part conversion of existing triple garage to form annex to host house with the addition of rear facing dormer windows.

DM/23/2157: Woodlands, Vicarage Road, Crawley Down. Proposed two storey side and rear extension.

DM/23/2164: 27 Knowle Drive, Copthorne. Erection of 2 no. bungalows and associated landscaping following the demolition of the existing dwelling. (Amended description 24.08.2023).

DM/23/2178: Lockets Farm, Old Hollow, Copthorne. Proposed alterations to roofline incorporating rear dormer extension loft conversion with 3no. rooflights in front roof slope.