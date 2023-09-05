The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between August 28 and September 1.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/23/2212: North Hall Cottage, Mallions Lane, Staplefield. Construction of new vehicular bridge and new parking with turning area.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DM/23/0941: Phase 2E, Keymer Tile Works, Kilnwood Avenue, Burgess Hill. Proposed erection of a block of 15 apartments with associated access, car parking, refuse and cycle storage in place of the health centre approved under planning permissions 09/03697/OUT and DM/16/2718. (Amended plan received 25th August 2023 showing elevational/design changes and updated drainage information). (Photo: Google Maps)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2269: Oak Tree Farm, Burgess Hill Road, Ansty. Variation of condition 2 relating to planning application DM/20/1760 - to swap external door and window arrangement. This only applies to Plot 1 of the proposed scheme.

Bolney

DM/23/2232: Nailards Wood, Cross Colwood Lane. Retention on site of four temporary buildings for on site administration and worker comfort.

DM/23/2234: Nailards Wood, Cross Colwood Lane. Retention of HGV parking area 55m x 5m for four rigid units and two trailers.

Planning applications

Burgess Hill

DM/23/0941: Phase 2E, Keymer Tile Works, Kilnwood Avenue. Proposed erection of a block of 15 apartments with associated access, car parking, refuse and cycle storage in place of the health centre approved under planning permissions 09/03697/OUT and DM/16/2718. (Amended plan received 25th August 2023 showing elevational/design changes and updated drainage information).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/1678: 6 Oak Hall Park. Ash, adjacent neighbouring boundary, remove forked limb overhanging neighbouring land back to trunk, and remove small lowest branch over garden. Field maple. Remove lowest, forked limb over garden. Oak, removal of lowest secondary limb over garden. Please note amended description.

DM/23/2215: 73 Valebridge Road. Proposed two matching dormer windows to the front elevation to replace the existing Velux roof windows.

DM/23/2240: Unit 5, 55 Victoria Road. Change of use of premises from general industrial use (Class B2) to mixed use consisting of brewery (Class B2), taproom (sui generis) and ancillary shop.

DM/23/2262: 28 Inholmes Park Road. T1 and T2 Chestnut - Crown reduction by 3 metres.

Chailey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LW/23/0484: The Rest, Station Road, North Chailey. Variation of Condition 1 (Plans) in relation to approval LW/21/0671 to amend design of proposed dwellings including alterations to roof and elevations.

Cuckfield

DM/23/2218: 22 Mytten Close. Replacement fence to the eastern boundary.

DM/23/2224: Merlewood, Copyhold Lane. Single-storey extension to the front elevation to form a porch. Fenestration alterations to the ground floor, two additional chimney pots and brickwork on all facades to be replaced by coloured render.

DM/23/2278: 2 Chilton House, Whitemans Green. T1 Maple and T2 Silver Birch - crown reduce by 1.5 metres.

East Grinstead

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2229: McDonald's, 165 London Road. Proposal to install two rapid electric vehicle charging stations within the car park of McDonalds. Two existing parking spaces will become EV charging bays, along with associated equipment.

DM/23/2230: 62 West Hill. Single storey rear extension and internal alterations.

DM/23/2270: 40 Heathcote Drive. T1 Oak - Reduce crown by 2m, thin crown 15% and remove epicormic growth.

Hassocks

DM/23/2221: Garden Cottage, 2A Damian Way. Variation of condition no 3 relating to planning application DM/22/3394 - to allow the installation of additional solar PV on the rear elevation.

Haywards Heath

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/1925: 7 Old Farm Close. Retrospective erection of a single storey rear extension with fenestrations (Revised plans received 28.08.2023).

DM/23/2183: 19 Oathall Road. Existing single storey side extension and outbuildings to be removed and replaced with a new single storey extension to the side and rear.

DM/23/2228: Amenity Area Rear Of Cilicia Mews, St Pauls On The Green. (T1) Cedar - Fell.

DM/23/2258: 16 North Road. Proposed two storey side extension, hip to gable roof extension and rear dormer and interior redesign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2261: 67 Sheppeys. Oak Tree - Reduce back to previous cut points, approx. 2m.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/2071: West Town Farm, Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint. Change of use from agricultural field to a dog exercise field.

Lindfield

DM/23/2204: 99-99A High Street. The replacement of the existing hanging sign (like for like) ,the installation of new fascia signage on the existing awning box, the installation of a new white awning with printed signage & the installation of new internal walls to facilitate the use of the shop unit as a bathroom showroom. Internal alterations - non structural.

DM/23/2237: 50 By Sunte. Ash tree (T1) - Remove down to ground level and grind out stump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2250: Tinkers, 133 High Street. Replacement of existing rooflights like for like.

West Hoathly

DM/23/2213: Old Coombe House, Station Road, Sharpthorne. Installation of garage doors to detached garage in the setting of a Listed Building, following removal of existing garage doors.

DM/23/2214: Old Coombe House, Station Road, Sharpthorne. Installation of garage doors to detached garage in the setting of a Listed Building, following removal of existing garage doors.

DM/23/2246: The Potters House, Selsfield Road. T1 Poplar - Cut back heavy branch above building by up to 3m. T2 Cherry - cut back heavy branch above drive way by up to 3m.

Westmeston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LW/23/0486 & LW/23/0487: Gallops Farm, Streat Lane. Replacement of existing single storey extension to north side elevation and west elevation, with extended single storey extensions to north and west elevations and provision of new dormer to remaining existing extension. General repairs and restoration to Listed Building.

Wivelsfield

LW/23/0350: Kelowna, 94 Valebridge Road, Burgess Hill. Change of use from ancilliary annex to residential dwelling house and retrospective permission for first floor accommodation and roof lights.

LW/23/0479: Lakedene, Theobalds Road, Burgess Hill. Variation of condition 1 (Plans) relating to approval LW/21/0724 - To include natural slate cladding and roofing and recycled timber/composite cladding, increase thickness of dormer roof, replacement roof structure, replacement wall insulation, insulation to ground floor, pool house floor lowered by 400mm.

Worth

DM/23/2103: St John The Evangelist Church, Church Road, Copthorne. Installation of a 56 panel Solar Voltaic array on the South facing roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2125: Paddock House, Sandhill Lane, Crawley Down. Part conversion of existing triple garage to form annex to host house with the addition of rear facing dormer windows. (Revised plan received 31.08.2023).

DM/23/2148: Holly Drive, Copthorne. G1 Mixed group comprising of Hawthorn, Hazel and Alder - Up to the height of 5.2m, cut back branches by 2m. Brook side only.

DM/23/2205: 27 Knowle Drive, Copthorne. Proposed additional floor above the existing dwelling.