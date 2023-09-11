The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between September 4 and 8.

Balcombe

DM/23/2158: Robinshaw And Wayside House, Haywards Heath Road. Proposed erection of four dwellings, two semi-detached and two detached properties as well as 6 parking spaces and a single-storey garage structure to the existing house at Upper Stumble. The two semi-detached properties will replace the bungalow at "Robin Shaw" and an upgraded access created to the two new detached properties to the land at the rear (west).

DM/23/0828: Chester House, Harlands Road. Proposed redevelopment of existing car park to provide a 5 storey building to the west of Chester House, Harlands Road, for 14 dwellings, together with ancillary residential facilities, and including changes to parking, and additional bin and bike store provision. Flood Risk Assessment received 28th June 2023. Amended Plans received 4//9/2023 including revisions to the position of cycle store, changes to the parking layout, windows on the north-east elevation to be obscure glazed and changes to the size of windows on the southern elevation. (Photo: Google Maps)

Bolney

DM/23/2255: Oakwood Cottage, Stairbridge Lane. Proposed two storey side extension with balcony to first floor rear elevation.

DM/23/2294: Galatea, London Road. Retrospective application to demolish an existing garage and chimney and erect a new side and front extension and new porch.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/1901: 20 Windmill Drive. Replace existing porch and install two bay windows to replace existing windows to front of property.

DM/23/2272: Top House, Keymer Road. Re build of existing boundary wall and incorporation of picket fencing and arbor.

DM/23/2275: 321 Junction Road. Proposed x1 new dwelling.

DM/23/2287: 17 Park Road. Damson/Plum tree - fell.

DM/23/2328: 35 Longhurst. T1 Oak - Reduce lateral spread by approximately 2 metres, to include approx. 180 degrees of the crown, all growth overhanging buildings and garden. Remove 3-4 lowest branches, approx. 15-20 diameter, and stem epicormic growth. Blend sides into high crown, no height reduction to be undertaken.

Cuckfield

DM/23/2184: 5-8 Cherry Trees, Whitemans Green. Ash trees x 3 adjacent to boundary, reduce crowns by 2-3 metres.

DM/23/2311: Well Cottage, Ockenden Lane. T1 Beech - Reduce crown by up to 4m and thin by 15%.

East Grinstead

DM/23/2192: 96 Railway Approach. Two Storey one bedroom dwelling to the rear of 96 Railway Approach.

DM/23/2229: McDonald's, 165 London Road. Proposal to install two rapid electric vehicle charging stations within the car park of McDonalds. Two existing parking spaces will become EV charging bays, along with associated equipment.

DM/23/2263: The Old Convent, Moat Road. Installation of remotely monitored Fire Alarm System within the Chapel.

DM/23/2273: The Oaks, 42A Newlands Crescent. (T1) Oak - reduce crown by 2m all round. (T2) Oak - reduce crown by 2m all round.

Hassocks

DM/23/2165: 2 St Andrews Place. Partial garage conversion including new door and window and alterations to the steps down to the garden.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/0098: Princess Royal Hospital, Lewes Road. Extension to the existing Hospital building to provide a new endoscopy unit for a range of high volume, low complexity endoscopy procedures (Additional information received 8th September regarding noise, transport and justification for development).

DM/23/2248: 9 Parkfield Way. Proposed loft conversion.

DM/23/2265: 12 Farlington Avenue. 2 x front pitched roof dormers and enclosed bay with front porch.

DM/23/2266: 12 Farlington Avenue. Loft conversion rear dormer.

DM/23/2281: 17 Weavers Mead. Garage conversion.

Horsted Keynes

DM/23/2172: Land South Of The Old Police House, Birchgrove Road. The erection of 25 dwellings and associated access, car parking, landscaping, balancing pond, creation of biodiversity area and infrastructure works.

DM/23/2257: 2 The Barn, Cinder Hill Lane. Enlarge two existing windows ground and one first floor and provision of two new windows to the North East elevation ground floor.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/1302: 43 Wilderness Road, Hurstpierpoint. Sub-divide the existing dwelling provide into 2 semi-detached residential dwellings (Amended plans received 14 July 2023 showing parking spaces and access) (Corrected plans received 14 August 2023) (Amended plans received 4 and 5 September 2023.

DM/23/2297: Whistlers, Abberton Field, Hurstpierpoint. Replace existing pool house, construction of new extensions with associated internal alterations, installation of new rooflights and PV/Solar Panels, replace existing concrete tile roof with clay tile, re-configure existing hard landscaping and a new boundary fence.

Lindfield Rural

DM/23/2243: 41 Langmore Lane, Lindfield. Proposed dormer loft conversion for 2 en-suite bedrooms is being added to the rear of the property.

Slaugham

DM/23/2252: 22 Horsham Road, Pease Pottage. Proposed ground floor rear extension and loft conversion.

West Hoathly

DM/23/1973: Philpots Manor School, Hook Lane. Conversion of two existing barns (used as equestrian stables) to create two detached dwellings, together with associated car parking, landscaping and amenity space.

DM/23/2029: Philpots Manor School, Hook Lane. Erection of Equestrian and Land Management Centre (including ancillary living accommodation for a groom and site manager) for educational purposes to expand and improve the extra-curricular learning opportunities at Philpots Manor School, together with associated access.

DM/23/2199: Land North East Of Phipots Cottages, Hook Lane. Erection of a side extension to existing agricultural barn.

DM/23/2271: New Coombe Farm, Station Road, Sharpthorne. Retrospective application for the use of land for stationing a farm office/welfare building.

Worth

DM/23/2180: The Walled Garden, Land Adj. To The Bothy, Turners Hill Road, Turners Hill. The siting of 1 residential mobile home (retrospective) and the relocation of an existing driveway access.