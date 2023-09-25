The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between September 18 and 22.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/23/2406: Anstye Place, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Demolition of existing outbuildings/garages and construction of part-one, part-two storey detached family home.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DM/23/2336: 2 Greenlands Drive, Burgess Hill. Proposed new single storey two-bedroom dwelling on north/rear section of existing garden, with new vehicular access from adjacent Keymer Road and demolition of existing garden shed. (Photo: Google Maps)

Ardingly

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2429: 41 High Street. T1 Silver Birch - Crown reduction by 5m.

Balcombe

DM/23/2447: Abercorn, Stockcroft Road. 1 x Lime - Reduce height by 3m, 1 x Yew - Light trim, 1 x Goat Willow - reduce by 3m.

Planning applications

Bolney

DM/23/2387: Spronketts House, Spronketts Lane, Warninglid. Two storey extension, loft conversion with dormer window, glass canopy, extended canopy and external alterations.

DM/23/2440: The Coach House, Ryecroft Road. Erection of a single storey wrap around rear extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2442: Foresters Cottage, Cross Colwood Lane. Proposed erection of garage.

DM/23/2443: Foresters Cottage, Cross Colwood Lane. Proposed single storey side extension.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/1812: 5 York Road. Create 3 no external enclosures with secure external fencing for the use of a gas storage facility to the site (Amended plans and additional details received 20.09.2023).

DM/23/2329: 208 Chanctonbury Road. Rendering the outside of the building with very light grey acrylic render.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2336: 2 Greenlands Drive. Proposed new single storey two-bedroom dwelling on north/rear section of existing garden, with new vehicular access from adjacent Keymer Road and demolition of existing garden shed.

DM/23/2345: 73 Church Walk. Change of use from a former building society in to a micropub. Addition of 1 extra toilet and the installation of a refrigerated room and bar to the rear aspect of the main room.

DM/23/2346: 73 Church Walk. To install an illuminated sign above the spanning the entire frontage.

DM/23/2370: The Pavilion, St Johns Park, Park Road. Ground floor extension to the existing cricket pavilion to increase the size of the existing lounge and bar area and provide additional storage and toilet facilities. A new first floor within the existing roof space to provide a new community lounge, female changing facilities and further amenities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2404: Grace House, 26 Victoria Close. Erection of single storey rear extension.

DM/23/2412: 64 Kings Way. Group of Mixed Trees (including Oak ). Ground works and associated fibrous root pruning to install a root barrier (16m in length and 4m in depth), which will remove small fibrous roots and retain the trees.

Chailey

LW/23/0502: Bineham Garden, East Grinstead Road, North Chailey. Variation of Condition 1 (Approved Plans) in relation to approval LW/22/0236 to remove external stair tower and study, remove chimney stacks, alterations to fenestration at all elevations, relocation of bin store to NW elevation, reduce gross internal area, alter basement shape, internal layout changes with associated works.

LW/23/0526: Buckles Wood Field, Banks Road, North Chailey. Change of use from agricultural land to campsite including installation of 5no. glamping pods and associated works.

Ditchling

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/23/03794/HOUS & SDNP/23/03795/LIS: 8 High Street. Infill of porch, vertical sliding sash window and oak front door. Replacement of Crittall window to vertical sliding sash window. Retrospective permission for rear garden fence.

East Grinstead

DM/23/2352: Trees Adjacent To 2 And 23 Sister Ann Way. (T1) Pine - fell. (T2) Large Oak - reduce full crown by 2-3m along with major deadwood maintenance.

DM/23/2365: 14 Railway Approach. Change of use of the first floor of an existing mixed-use building, from office (class E) to residential, and conversion of the first and second floor into a single three bedroom flat. The ground floor will remain as office use.

DM/23/2409: 42 Estcots Drive. Proposed demolition of existing garage and sheds and erection of a 1 Bedroom Dwelling on the land adjoining 42 Estcots Drive with a dropped kerb to allow for parking arrangements.

Hassocks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2413: 8 Dale Avenue. Retrospective permission for single storey side extension, replacement windows, roof enlargement with four dormer windows, loft conversion and a garden office.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/2368: 35 Blunts Wood Road. Single storey rear addition. Ridge to main roof raised by 350mm. Solar panels on rear elevation roof slope

DM/23/2380: 35 Mill Green Road. Two storey rear and side elevation to a semi detached property. Side extension is an infill.

DM/23/2405: 70 Queens Road. Proposed ground floor rear extension and internal alterations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2411: Land To Front Of 50 To 60 Sheppeys. Various works to six trees detailed in the description given on the application form.

DM/23/2422: 12 Redwood Drive. 11x Sweet Chestnut - Crown reduction by 3m, to live secondary growth points. 1x Ash tree - Crown reduction by 2m, to live secondary growth points.

DM/23/2431: 94 Bentswood Road. Removal of existing single storey rear extension. Proposed new single storey extension to rear with pitched roof. Loft conversion into habitable space, with pitched roof dormers to front and rear roof pitches. Single storey front porch extension with pitched roof. Removal of existing timber carport to side of existing house. Three storey side extension.

DM/23/2434: Land To The North East Corner Of 9 Woodridge Close, Turvey Wood, Lewes Road. Sweet Chestnut - Reduce lateral canopy overhanging the garden on the southern side by 3.0m. Raise the crown by 3m. Remove three lowest co-dominant stems overhanging adjacent woodland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2439: 45 Blunts Wood Road. Rear single storey extension with a flat roof and a lantern rooflight. Partial rear garage conversion into utility room. New small side window to match existing windows. Installation of french doors with juliette balcony in place of rear first floor window.

Horsted Keynes

DM/23/0493: Hamsland Dairy, Lewes Road. Construction of a single-storey extension to the side elevation to form a double garage and a single-storey extension to the front elevation to form a porch. Erection of two single-storey extensions to the rear elevation to form additional accommodation and additional living space. Construction of an outdoor swimming pool to the south-east of the house and an adjacent pool house, with associated hard and soft landscaping.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/1790: Old Danworth Cottage, Danworth Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed two storey extension.

DM/23/2403: Wych House, Halton Shaws, Hurstpierpoint. Copper Beech - reduce crown by 2 metres. Hazel - reduce branches overhanging drive and steps in Halton Shaws by 2 metres. Holly - reduce crown by 1 metre. Lift up overhanging branches by 1 metre. Aborvitae (Pine) - reduce branches overhanging drive and steps in Halton Shaws by 2 metres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2407: 27 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Two storey side extension. Rear single storey extension. Loft conversion with dormer roof.

DM/23/2437: Shepherds Cottage, Stuccles Farm, Twineham Lane, Sayers Common. Existing barn used for domestic ancillary use. Building works carried out to facilitate continued domestic ancillary use. Repairs and maintenance to oak structure, render and brickwork. Introduction of windows, doors, floor and services to make the domestic ancillary use thermally viable.

Lindfield

DM/23/2298: 65 High Street. Proposed alterations to include replacement and changes to windows and door, removal of Porch and toilet addition, new heritage gutters, restoration of timber weather board and brickwork, roof restoration and repair, lathe and plaster restoration and repair, relaying rear hardstanding area, restoration of the shop front, removal of modern additions to include storage wardrobes and hardboard coverings and other internal alterations.

DM/23/2304: Humphreys Bakery, 65A High Street. Change of USE from Class E to C3 - (A1 to C3).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2424: Little Linden, 1B Linden Grove. Beech Tree (T1) Reduce Crown by 2.5-3 metres.

DM/23/2433: 13 Savill Road. Proposed ground and first floor extensions to dwelling.

Slaugham

DM/23/2398: Land To The West Of London Road, Handcross. Change of Use of Land from unused agricultural land to day care facility for Rooddog (Doggy Day Care) to include a reception timber cabin (3m x 6m) and 4 x timber cabins for dog shelters (3m x 4m each), re-use of the existing access gate and fencing to the perimeter of the site.

DM/23/2402: Springwood Farm, High Beeches Lane, Handcross. Retrospective application for variation to design of outbuilding permitted under DM/22/3292.

Westmeston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/23/03760/LDE: Hayleigh Farm, Streat Lane, Streat. Certificate of Lawfulness for an Existing Use (CLEUD) to Confirm the Use of Building and Yard as B8 Storage & Removals Business.

SDNP/23/03804/LDE: Hayleigh Farm, Streat Lane, Streat. Certificate of Lawfulness for an Existing Development (CLEUD) to Confirm the Lawful Retention and Siting of 20 Shipping Containers Used in Conjunction with the On Site B8 Use.

SDNP/23/03805/FUL: Hayleigh Farm, Streat Lane, Streat. Retrospective planning application for the retention of 32 storage containers located within B8 storage yard.

Worth

DM/23/1231: 25 Tiltwood Drive, Crawley Down. Erection of a timber framed single storey granny annexe, ancillary to the main dwelling. Description amended 18.09.2023 to include change of use of adjoining land to private garden. Amended plans received showing revised location of granny annexe and updated tree report received.

DM/23/2394: 27 Knowle Drive, Copthorne. Proposed single storey side extension.