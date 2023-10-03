The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between September 25 and 29.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Albourne

DM/23/2325: Daisy Fields, Truslers Hill Lane. Change of use to part of the field from equestrian use to dog agility field.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning applications

Ardingly

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2282: Townhouse Farm Cottages, Church Lane. Demolition of two existing semi detached cottages and construction of 1No. detached four-bedroom 3 storey dwelling house (plus a basement) together with a detached two storey garage (garage below ground level) with home office over, associated landscaping and infrastructure.

Bolney

DM/23/2444: Foresters Cottage, Cross Colwood Lane. An additional storey aloft the original building only.

DM/23/2445: Nailards Wood, Cross Colwood Lane. Retention of existing advertisement/signage, of white board signage 2.44m wide x 1.22m high, erected on sawn wooden posts 1.4m off the ground.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/2319: Land At 177 Junction Road. Variation of condition numbers 2 and 3 in relation to planning application DM/20/2050, Condition 2 - to replace the external doors, including swapping the rear door and window on the South West elevation for bi-fold doors and moving the door on the North West elevation closer to the ground floor window on the external façade. Condition 3 - replace the existing Material Schedule with a new Material Schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2448: Multi Installations Ltd, 27 Victoria Gardens. Installation of dust extraction system, enclosure of centrifugal fan, steel racking, powder coating oven and replacement of windows to front offices.

DM/23/2483: 18 And 20 Folders Lane. 18 Folders Lane T1 Oak - Reduce overall canopy by 2m and reduce height by 2.5m. 20 Folders Lane T2 Oak - West side only canopy reduction by 2m. T3 Oak - West side only canopy reduction by 2.5m.

DM/23/2508: Bridge Farmhouse, Cuckfield Road. Single storey rear extension to provide accessible bedroom accommodation.

Ditchling

SDNP/23/03876/HOUS:90 East End Lane. Revised Erection of single-storey ground-floor rear extension, single-storey first-floor side extension, shed to front elevation, addition of canopy to front elevation, and replacement roof to existing car port.

East Grinstead

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2471: 39 Linden Avenue. Single storey rear extension with internal alterations.

DM/23/2026: Little Cranfield Court, 18 Park Road. Variation of condition 3 of application DM/23/1126 to change the fascias from brown painted timber to white PVCu.

DM/23/2192: 96 Railway Approach. Two storey one bedroom dwelling to the rear of 96 Railway Approach.

Hassocks

DM/23/1762: 10 Downs View Road. Removal of existing conservatory, raising of existing roof, addition of front and rear dormers. Amended Plans received 25.09.2023 showing revised design for the front and rear dormer additions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2478: 9 Fir Tree Way. Variation of Condition no. 2 relating to planning application DM/23/0981 - To amend the approved plans to comply with Southern Water's build-over requirements the corner of the extension has to move eastward by 1.5m.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/2397: Jireh Court, Perrymount Road. Works to various trees at Jireh Court. See detailed breakdown of proposed works on separate sheet marked "Reasons" submitted with application.

DM/23/2450: 4 Ashenground Close. Garage conversion and side extension.

DM/23/2452: 2 George Avenue. Proposed garage conversion and change to fenestration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2481: 4 Ashenground Close. Garage conversion and extension to the side of the property and single storey extension to the rear of the property. Front extension to gable to include rooms in the roof space, with a front window and rooflights. Re-positioning of windows and doors and removal of a chimney.

DM/23/2509: 40 Lucastes Avenue. Replace front porch and replacement of existing front windows.

DM/23/2515: 18 Swainsthorpe Close. T1 Horse Chestnut - Crown reduction by 2.5m.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/3857: Pickhams Cottage, Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Conversion and extension of existing barn to form a residential dwelling with swimming pool (amended plans received 19/09/2023 and 25/09/2023).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2432: Freeman Brothers, 126 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Rear ground, first and second floor extensions with enlarged rear dormer window. Change of use on first and second floors (to change Class E -Commercial, Business and Service to Class C3 Dwelling house. New re-surfacing to rear enclosed service yard and provision of new parking spaces + waste storage.

DM/23/2462: 14 Highfield Drive, Hurstpierpoint. Conversion of garage and installation of new hobby room.

DM/23/2474: Garden House, South Avenue, Hurstpierpoint. Variation of condition nos 2 and 3 of planning application DM/23/1745 - To change the materials from Heritage Clay tiles to slate tiles.

DM/23/2503: Northbrooks, Danworth Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Demolition of 2No. outbuildings and replacement garage outbuilding.

Horsted Keynes

DM/23/2495: 6 Rixons Orchard. Single storey rear extension.

Lindfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2512: The Garden Cottage, Old Place, High Street. Silver Birch - Overall crown reduce by 1.5 metres.

Lindfield Rural

DM/23/0755: Heather Place, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. Removal of existing conservatory and greenhouse. Erection of a rear and side double storey extension, incorporating a new roof and balcony to first floor south-west elevation. New dormer to inner side elevation, facing north-east. (Amended description and corrected/amended plans received on 24 May and 25 May 2023) (Amended plans received 22 September 2023).

DM/23/1416: 18 The Platt, Lindfield. Proposed conversion of existing integral garage to provide habitable accommodation for disabled person and formation of new double garage. Amended Plans received 23.09.2023 showing revised garage boundary layout and accompanying expanded Arboricultural Method Statement.

DM/23/2244: Home Wood, Slugwash Lane, Haywards Heath. Retention of existing part built frame and continuation of works to provide replacement machinery store/storage barn.

Newick

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LW/23/0473: 1 The Green. Retention of AC Units and changes to the colour of the shop front glazing and entrance, with installation of additional AC Unit to side elevation with housings and painting of the corner post and end panel to the shop front to match existing.

Slaugham

DM/23/2487: Land North Of Horsham Road, Pease Pottage. The proposed installation comprises of a new 20m high monopole to replace a nearby site, including 3 No. antennae at 19.55m, 3 No. antennae at 18.25m, 3 No. antennae at 16.60m and 2 No. 600mm dishes at 14.6m. The installation of 2 No. GPS nodes. Alongside, the installation and replacement of ancillary work.

Turners Hill

DM/23/2185: Land East Of East Stree. Change of use from Agricultural land to a secure dog walking field.

DM/23/2488: Timberstore, Rowfant Sawmills, Wallage Lane, Rowfant. Variation of condition 3 in relation to DM/23/0821 - Amended drainage details to include revised location of below ground water storage tank.

West Hoathly

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2489: Chiddinglye Farm, Selsfield Road. The building will be for the use of the farming activity at Chiddinglye Farm. Generally for storage of tractors, tools and other related equipment.

Wivelsfield

LW/23/0493: Clearwaters Farm, Clearwater Lane. Change of use from agricultural land into a dog walking compound, including erection of 6ft deer fencing enclosing site, creation of 2no. car parking spaces and pathway with associated landscaping.

Worth

DM/23/1707: Elwood House, Copthorne Bank, Copthorne. Proposed first floor extension above porch with new dormers to front elevation. (amended plans received 24/09).

DM/23/2360: Francis Court, Borers Arms Road, Copthorne. Demolition of existing care home and construction of a 78-bedroom care home (Use Class C2), with associated access, plant, parking, landscaping and site infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2454: Lockets Farm, Old Hollow, Copthorne. Proposed single storey rear extension, 2no. single storey side extensions.

DM/23/2486: Down Park Place, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Demolition of existing bungalow and garage and erection of a part two, part single storey replacement dwelling with attached car port. Material amendment to dwelling approved under application ref DM/23/0855.