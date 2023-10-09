The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between October 2 and 6.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/23/2484: Land At Wellingtonia Lodge, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. An application for Permission in Principle in respect of the erection of a single dwelling and associated works.

DM/23/2541: The Chingys, 1 Thorndean Drive, Warninglid. Detached double garage.

Ardingly

DM/23/2521: Bluebell View, Ardingly Road, Lindfield. Proposed single storey front extension.

DM/23/2551: 11 To 14 Hett Close. (T001) Silver Birch - Crown lift all round to 3m. (T002) English Yew - Crown lift by 1m over neighbouring brick wall and remove lowest branch over carpark. (T004) Group of 7 Cypresses - Fell to ground level and grind out stumps to re-instate paths. (T004) Group of 3 Cypresses - Fell.

Ashurst Wood

DM/23/2564: Nenthorne East, Hammerwood Road. Proposed canopy extension to north-east elevation.

Bolney

DM/23/1970: Hops House, Stairbridge Lane. Demolition of existing stables and erection of a garden house incidental to the enjoyment of the existing dwelling house. (Tree information, revised plans and updated Design and Access Statement received 29.09.2023).

Burgess Hill

DM/23/2536: 32 Wheelwright Lane. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Chailey

LW/23/0536: Bramleys, Jackies Lane, Newick. Subdivision of curtilage with erection of a two-storey dwelling and a detached garage, and creation of separate vehicle access from the highway.

Cuckfield

DM/23/2534: 13 Bylanes Crescent. Proposed works include a first floor rear extension above the existing ground floor to provide an additional bedroom and bathroom. Additional windows to existing bathroom and bedroom. All materials to match existing.

East Grinstead

DM/23/0810: Land South Of Crawley Down Road, Felbridge. Demolition of existing structures and erection of 200 no. 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes (30% affordable) with new vehicular accesses via Crawley Down Road together with associated car parking, open space and landscaping. (Amended plans and additional information received 25th July 2023 regarding transport, air quality, trees and drainage). (Amended plans and additional information received 29th September 2023 regarding drainage and ecology).

DM/23/2026: Little Cranfield Court, 18 Park Road. Variation of condition 3 of application DM/23/1126 to change the fascias from brown painted timber to white PVCu, and the insertion of glazed panels into the doors.

DM/23/2547: 86 Sister Ann Way. The addition of Velux windows to the front and rear roof to provide a bedroom and bathroom at loft level.

DM/23/2566: 26 Stephenson Drive. Proposed porch to side elevation.

Hassocks

DM/23/2363: 50 Friars Oak Road. Demolition of the existing garage (not attached to the house) and construction of an annexe with living space and bathroom. Proposal is for ancillary use to main dwelling.

DM/23/2565: 6 Bonny Wood Road. Erection of a single storey flat roof garage to the side of the property.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/2259: Land To The R/o Central House, 25 Perrymount Road. Erection of an 8 storey building comprising of 38 flats 21 x 1 bed and 17 x 2 bed) with associated landscaping, parking and refuse stores.

DM/23/2446: Pennington House, Franklands Village. T2 - Hornbeam - Fell in sections to ground level.

DM/23/2504: 30 Highbank. Proposed garage conversion to a habitable room at the rear and the front to remain as storage. Two windows to be added to external wall.

DM/23/2513: Maxwelton House, 41 - 43 Boltro Road. Proposed Non illuminated hoardings with (x2) flags and (2x) Non illuminated sign boards.

DM/23/2546: Lincoln Lodge, 8 Paddockhall Road. (T1) Apple - Fell (T2) Cherry - Fell.

Horsted Keynes

DM/23/2543: St Giles Church, Church Lane. Erection of annex, removal of boiler house stack and flue, and associated works.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/2506: Little Lower Ease, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Conversion of disused barn to a three bedroom residential dwelling within existing garden and expanded parking area.

DM/23/2507: Little Lower Ease, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Conversion of disused barn to a three bedroom residential dwelling within existing garden and expanded parking area.

DM/23/2530: Carys, West Furlong Lane, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Magnolia - reduce crown by 1m and remove primary limb on North side.

DM/23/2531: 166 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Oak (T1) - removal of declining branches on North East side back to stem / sound wood - reduce remainder of crown by 2m.

DM/23/2532: Trinity Court, Brown Twins Road, Hurstpierpoint. Oak (T1) - reduce crown by 2m, raise crown to 4m due to excessive shading.

DM/23/2549: Fairhaven, Abberton Field, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Lawson's Cypress x 3 - Fell. T2 Oak - Raise base of canopy by 1m and remove lowest branch extending SW over access road. Reduce canopy height by 8m and reduce canopy bulges next to house and in south and westerly directions by up to 3m. T3 Silver Birch - Reduce canopy height by up to 8m and reduce longest side branches by up to 3m. G1 Ash x 4 - Fell.

DM/23/2553: 3 Layton Fields Close, Hurstpierpoint. Erection of timber building in the rear garden of the property and provision of door at front of existing car port to create a garage.

DM/23/2557: Stanhope, 123 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Bay (T1) - pollard at approx 2m.

Lindfield Rural

DM/23/2524: 9 Teasel Way, Lindfield. Convert part of the existing garage to a sensory and safe room.

Newick

LW/23/0576: 17 West Point. Demolition of existing garage and replacement two storey side extension.

LW/23/0577: The Gables, Goldbridge Road. Demolition of rear detached existing garage/workshop and replacement with 2 storey garage/ancillary accommodation.

Slaugham

DM/23/2523: The Black Swan, Old Brighton Road North, Pease Pottage. Proposed minor external alterations including extended external seating area, increased garden space and reconfigured car park.

Twineham

DM/23/2369: Nightingales, Bob Lane. Proposed double sliding doors to North Elevation, and retrospective permission sought for alterations to pre-existing workshop, along with 6 rooflights.

DM/23/2374: Great Wapses Farm, Hurstpierpoint Road, Henfield. Proposed 50m by 20m sand school and installation of cladding and roller shutter doors to existing barn. Block Plan to show position of sand school added on 05.10.2023.

DM/23/2385: Twineham Court Farm, Bob Lane. Conversion of curtilage listed building to residential annexe to be used for purposes ancillary to the listed farmhouse. External alterations to the listed farmhouse including post and rail fence, refurbishment and replacement of existing windows, removal of existing porch, replacement guttering, roof repairs, painting external alterations, insertion of glazed screen to bread oven, provision of patio area adjacent southern elevation, extension to path to eastern elevation and installation of new boiler flue (part retrospective). Installation of below ground LPG tank, private foul water package treatment plant, and drainage mound.

DM/23/2386: Twineham Court Farm, Bob Lane. Conversion of curtilage listed building to residential annex to be used for purposes ancillary to the listed farmhouse External alterations to the listed farmhouse including post and rail fence, refurbishment and replacement of existing windows, removal of existing porch, replacement guttering, roof repairs, painting external alterations, insertion of glazed screen to bread over, provision of patio area adjacent southern elevation, extension to path to eastern elevation and installation of new boiler flue (part retrospective). Installation of below ground LPG tank, private foul water package treatment plant, and drainage mound.

West Hoathly

DM/23/1679: Fair Tye, Tyes Cross, Sharpthorne. Timber framed twin car port garage with enclosed garden store and home office / studio above. Supporting information received 04.10.2023.

Wivelsfield

LW/23/0572: 9 Baldings Cottages. Green Road, Wivelsfield Green. Demolition of side porch, conservatory and garden shed and replacement with a single storey side and rear extension.

Worth

DM/23/2519: Amberwood, Cuttinglye Road, Crawley Down. Two storey side extension, two storey front extension to provide new entrance porch and extend existing bedroom.