The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between October 9 and 13.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/23/1148: Soles Coppice, Brantridge Lane, Balcombe. Erection of a single storey side extension. Erection of an outbuilding incidental to the enjoyment of the dwellinghouse. Ecological report received 07.10.2023.

DM/23/2570: Brew House, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Installation of an outside swimming pool, on a raised deck extending from the back of the property, with planters, flower borders and retaining walls.

DM/23/2578: Furnival Cottage, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Proposed double storey side extension.

DM/23/2615: Home Farm, Slaugham Road, Staplefield. Change of use of agricultural floorspace to a flexible commercial use.

DM/23/2626: Paternosters, Slough Green Lane, Warninglid. Construct a 20m x 40m equestrian arena to include a cut and fill, new land drains, membrane, stone base, silica sand and fibre surface.

Ashurst Wood

DM/23/2560: 65 Hammerwood Road. 1 x Yew tree - Crown reduction by 2m, crown lifting from ground level by 4m, crown thinning by 20%, as approaching house with branches on the roof creating significant shading.

DM/23/2603: 85 Hammerwood Road. Proposed demolition of existing garage and replaced with studio/ garden room.

Balcombe

DM/23/2583: Midwicket, Redbridge Lane. Alterations to existing 'guest house' outbuilding within the curtilage of a Grade II listed dwelling to address water damage and improve energy performance. Strip existing spalled and damaged roof tiles, retaining sound tiles for reuse. Install breathable roof insulation to follow slope of roof. Re-tile roof. Install projecting gable-end canopy over entrance and replace existing windows.

DM/23/2584: Midwicket, Redbridge Lane. Alterations to existing 'guest house' outbuilding within the curtilage of a Grade II listed dwelling to address water damage and improve energy performance. Strip existing spalled and damaged roof tiles, retaining sound tiles for reuse. Install breathable roof insulation to follow slope of roof. Re-tile roof. Install projecting gable-end canopy over entrance and replace existing windows.

DM/23/2618: Wellgrove Cottage, Stockcroft Road. T1 Conifer - Fell.

Bolney

DM/23/2609: Dorton Demolition & Excavation Ltd, Nailards Wood, Cross Colwood Lane. Use of the land as a reclamation yard. Open storage and distribution of goods.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/1836: 34 West Street. Proposed front wrap around side extension. (Revised plan received 09.10.2023).

DM/23/2008: The Old Post Office, 30-32 Station Road. Comprehensive re-development of the site to provide a mixed-use scheme over ground +5 storeys comprising 41 Residential Apartments (Class C3) and replacement Commercial Space (Class E).

DM/23/2585: 56 Nightingale Lane. First floor side extension, new rear dormer and extended front elevation dormer.

DM/23/2599: 7 Starling Close. Remove existing conservatory and erect a single storey rear extension.

DM/23/2619: Hammonds Barn, London Road. H2 Laurel Group at North East corner of property - Reduce height approximately 1m to just below the fence height, leaving a residual height of 2m.

DM/23/2625: 44 The Warren. Single storey rear extensions.

DM/23/2633: 7 Langridge Way. 1 x Oak - Crown lift by 5m from ground. Crown reduction by 2m.

DM/23/2642: 44 Crescent Road. T1 Ash - Reduce lowest branches over lawn by 3-4 metres. T2 Purple Leafed Plum - reduce by up to 2 metres.

Chailey

LW/23/0575: Oakdene, Hazeldene Lane, North Chailey. Hip to gable roof extension to both side elevations with raising of pitch height and 3 No. dormers to rear, 2 No. dormers to front, replacement side extension.

LW/23/0592: Appledram, Haywards Heath Road, North Chailey. Erection of detached garage to front with associated landscaping.

East Grinstead

DM/23/2047: Clays, West Lane. Proposed single storey side extension to loggia, rear extension to existing outbuilding, car port and greenhouse building. (amended proposed plans received 04/09 and tree report received 09.10.2023).

DM/23/2426: Adjacent To 11 Dexter Drive. (T1) Sweet Chestnut (T2 and T3) - Sycamores - reduce back to 2m inside fence line.

DM/23/2529: Tree Adjacent To 26 Great House Court, Fairfield Road. (T16) Cupressus. Canopy lift by up to 2m.

DM/23/2572: 8 Moor Place. Proposed single storey side extension.

DM/23/2605: 18 High Street. Two entrance doors to access the retail units.

DM/23/2608: 38 London Road. Partial conversion of ground and first floor and upwards extension to existing building to provide 14 residential apartments.

DM/23/2643: Sackville School, Lewes Road. 2 x Oak - Cut back branches touching fence and 20% crown reduction.

Hassocks

DM/23/2573: New Close Farm, London Road. Variation of condition No: 2 relating to Planning Application DM/20/1384 in order to allow for the substitution of plans to change the appearance and usability of the previously approved workshop.

DM/23/2613: 21 Sunningdale Road. Proposed side extension projecting beyond rear elevation and new wall to replace existing fence.

DM/23/2623: 46 Grand Avenue. Demolition of existing garage and conservatory. Erection of single storey rear extension.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/2351: 2 Norton Lees, 9 Oathall Road. To replace 7 existing wooden windows with UPVC of the same design.

DM/23/2555: 45 Lucastes Avenue. T1 Bay - Reduce height of crown by 2.5m and width by 2m. T2 Lawsons Cypress - Fell.

DM/23/2591: 6 Orchid Park. Proposed pitched roof to existing ground floor flat roof extension.

DM/23/2601: 16 Franklands Village. Castlewellan Gold Conifer - fell.

DM/23/2604: 40 Sunte Close. Loft conversion with side dormer together with associated internal and external alterations.

DM/23/2611: 41 Lewes Road. Front porch and changes to the fenestration.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/2480: Little Pakyns, Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed demolition of existing extensions and replacement of a new single storey extension, including internal and external alterations.

DM/23/2505: The Manor House, 3 Albert Silsby Place, Hurstpierpoint. Construction of a hard porous surface tennis court with a 2.75 metre high chain link fencing surround.

DM/23/2590: 55 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Ash - Fell. T2 Oak - Thin by 30%, reduce crown sides by 1m and from the top 1.5m.

Lindfield

DM/23/2552: Malling Priory, 88 High Street. Change in colour to the front door, windows, quoins and banding and installation of security cameras and intruder detection sounders.

Plumpton

LW/23/0583: Land North Of The Old Brickworks, Station Road, Plumpton Green. Development of land to provide mixed use leisure and commercial park, including new commercial units, office hub, craft workshops and a wellness/fitness centre.

Slaugham

DM/23/2606: 59 Covert Mead, Handcross. Single Storey side and rear wrap-around extension in replacement of multiple existing extensions.

Turners Hill

DM/23/2631: Park Store, Nightingale Lane. Please see schedule of works.

West Hoathly

DM/23/1031: Upper Pendent, North Lane. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/23/1032: Upper Pendent, North Lane. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Worth

DM/23/2322: Gibbshaven Farm, Furnace Farm Road, Furnace Wood. Change of use of a section of land from agricultural to domestic use, to extend residential curtilage and for the erection of a garage.