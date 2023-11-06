The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between October 30 and November 3.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/23/2130: Old Mill Cottage, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Retrospective application to replace white UPVC framed windows with black aluminium framed windows and add first floor / ground floor extensions.

DM/23/2794: Gatehouse Farm, Gatehouse Lane, Goddards Green. Construction of five detached dwellings with associated landscaping. (Photo: Google Maps)

DM/23/2726: 2 Council Cottages, Staplefield Road, Cuckfield. Construction of a VCO from a B-class road which incorporates one end of a lay-by, and also used as a country bus stop. Further construction of a driveway/parking.

Bolney

DM/23/2255: Oakwood Cottage, Stairbridge Lane. Proposed two storey side extension with balcony to first floor rear elevation. Supporting Flood Risk Assessment and Arcbirultural Report received 27.10.2023.

DM/23/2799: Cherry Tree Barn, Colwood Lane, Warninglid. Single storey front extension. Alterations to entrance hall and installation of rooflights and wood burner/ stove with external flue on northern elevation.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/2757: 15 Sycamore Drive. Velux-only loft conversion, creation of 1 x bedroom with en suite bathroom, within the existing roofline, 1x Velux window to the front roof, 2 x Velux windows to the rear roof, 1 x Velux window to the hip end.

DM/23/2793: 93 Valebridge Road. Loft conversion chalet bungalow with slate roof.

Chailey

LW/23/0400: Highbury Farm, Markstakes Lane. Approval of reserved matters relating to outline approval LW/22/0089 (Plot 4) - 3no. self build dwelling houses with all matters reserved except access and layout.

Ditchling

SDNP/23/03663/ADV: The Bull, 2 High Street. Replacement of existing signage with branded signage. 4no externally illuminated sign written letter signs, 2no externally illuminated wall and post swing signs and non-illuminated wall plaque.

SDNP/23/04466/HOUS & SDNP/23/04467/LIS: 8 High Street. Removal and replacement of side wall of porch and repainting, removal and replacement of Crittal window, first floor window and basement window, external repainting and retrospective permission for rear garden fence and gate.

East Grinstead

DM/23/2644: Sackville School, Lewes Road. 2 x Hazel - Coppice.

DM/23/2751: Pine Lodge, West Lane. (T1) - Oak - Remove dead branch shown in photograph and reduce crown by 1m. (T2) - Oak -Reduce crown by 4 to 5m. (T3) - Oak - Reduce overall crown by 6m.

DM/23/2804: St Margarets Loop, Maypole Road To The West Of 19-31 Crescent Road. T21 Ash - remove. T22 Dead tree (unknown species) - remove. T23 Sycamore - remove. T24 Ash - remove. T25 Ash - remove.

DM/23/2810: 26 Great House Court, Fairfield Road. T24 Sycamore - Reduce crown by approx 2m all round leaving a height of approx 15m and lateral width of 12m. Remove epicormic growth on the main trunk up to the height of 6m (bottom of the crown). Remove dead wood from crown. Lateral branches touching the side of the building and to allow more light into the garden.

DM/23/2825: Nationwide, 82 London Road. Replace 1no. Projecting signage with new 500mm. Replace 1no. Fascia and 1no. Logo with 1no. New blue fascia & 1no. New 385mm logo height. Replace 1no. ATM surround and decals with new. Replace statutory signage with new. Replace safety manifestation with new.

Hassocks

DM/23/2687: Woodside Grange, Woodsland Road. Outline application to include access, layout and scale for two dwellings. Amended Location and Site Plans received 02.11.2023.

DM/23/2741: White Lodge, Ockley Lane. Erection of detached 5 bed dwelling with new access from Ockley Lane and associated parking.

DM/23/2764: 10 Downs View Road. Removal of existing conservatory, erection of single-storey rear extension.

DM/23/2791: Land North Of Clayton Mills. Variation of condition 9 relating to planning reference DM/21/2841. The proposal seeks to vary the approved house type drawings for specific plots within Phase 2 of this development, in order to make window and door amendments.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/2481: 4 Ashenground Close. Garage conversion and single storey extension to the rear of the property. Front extension to gable to include rooms in the roof space, with a front window and rooflights. Re-positioning of windows and doors and removal of a chimney. (Revised plans received 23.10.2023 and 30.10.2023) (Revised description agreed 30.10.2023).

DM/23/2674: 11 Boltro Road. Variation of condition 2 of application DM/17/1697 for amendments to front elevation and two new roof lights to rear of ground floor apartment. (Please note amended address).

DM/23/2760: 99 Blunts Wood Road. Dormer extension to side elevation at first floor level.

DM/23/2772: 3 Oldfield Drive. Garage conversion including two new windows, rear extension with pitched roof, bifold doors, widened flat roof dormer window, velux rooflight to pitched roof and white painted timber cladding on all rear dormers.

DM/23/2777: 5 Willow Park. Oak tree - reduce by approx. 3m, remove deadwood and crown lift by 2.5m.

DM/23/2789: 39 Blunts Wood Road. Oak tree - fell.

DM/23/2807: 5 Foxwarren. T1 Oak - reduce the height and spread by 3.75m - 4m and raise low canopy to clear 4m, to maintain size and shape for given location and provide clearance.

DM/23/2812: Gemini Insurance Management Ltd, Gemini House, Mill Green Business Estate, Mill Green Road. Variation of Condition 6 (Approved Plans) relating to planning permission DM/21/1317 (added under non-material amendment reference DM/23/2675).

Horsted Keynes

DM/23/2813: Strouds, Church Lane. Reduce yew tree by 3 metres and crown raise to 5 metres of the ground. Cut back over hanging ash branches to the boundary. Remove two small pine branches.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/2567: The Old Bakery, 35A Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Installation of 7 solar panels on roof facing private road at side of property.

DM/23/2794: Gatehouse Farm, Gatehouse Lane, Goddards Green. Construction of five detached dwellings with associated landscaping.

DM/23/2821: Land To West Of Goldcrest Drive, Sayers Meadow, Sayers Common. Discharge of conditions 14,16,17,19 and 20 relating to planning application DM/22/2012.

DM/23/2824: 43 Highfield Drive, Hurstpierpoint. Removal of existing conservatory. Erection of new walls, installation of window/doors and roof.

Lindfield

DM/23/2600: Littlecote House, 28 Compton Road. Install roof light within the existing flat roof to allow for access to main roof and to fit access hatch internally in commercial area.

DM/23/2783: Wayside, 37 West Common. Beech Tree - remove two branches on NW side.

DM/23/2785: Marlow House, 107 High Street. Replacement front entrance door. This application seeks to amend the design approved under references DM/22/3694 and DM/22/3695, and the detailing subsequently approved under Discharge of Conditions references DM/23/1565 and DM/23/1605.

DM/23/2814: 54 Sunte Avenue. 1 x Horse Chestnut - Fell. Propose to replace and replant a Summer Red Acer or a Silver Birch.

Lindfield Rural

DM/23/2524: 9 Teasel Way, Lindfield. Convert part of the existing garage to a sensory and safe room. (Revised plans received 31.10.2023 and 01.11.2023).

DM/23/2763: Great Noven Farm, Warrs Hill Road, North Chailey. Two storey side extension replacing an existing single storey extension. Refurbishment and thermal upgrade of the existing building fabric. Hip to gable extension. New window openings to the existing dwelling. Infill first floor extension with cat slide roof. Enlarge south facing doors and window openings at ground floor. Enlarge existing dormer. New landscaping to driveway and pool area.

DM/23/2808: 6 Kidbrook, Lindfield. Proposed window and door changes.

Newick

LW/23/0639: Little Grange, Goldbridge Road. Variation of Condition 1 (Approved Plans) in relation to approval LW/22/0277 to reposition the south rear wall to rear extension and balcony above 620mm south, to accord with as-built foundation placed in error.

LW/23/0634: 9 Powell Road. Single storey bay window extension at front elevation, alterations to fenestration at side and rear elevations, with repositioning of soil vent pipe and flue at side elevation.

West Hoathly

DM/23/1973: Philpots Manor School, Hook Lane. Conversion of two existing barns (used as equestrian stables) to create two detached dwellings, together with associated car parking, landscaping and amenity space (Revised plans and Planning Statement received 30.10.2023. Sustainability Statement received 30.10.2023).

Wivelsfield

LW/23/0631: Land Adjacent To Moors Cottage, Slugwash Lane. Change of use and erection of 2no. dwellings, demolition of outbuildings and structures, partial demolition of stables, with associated landscaping including remodelling of existing sand school and repositioning of two partially retained stables.

Worth

DM/23/2477: 4 Sunnyhill Close, Crawley Down. Remove existing UPVC conservatory and build a new extension with pitched hip roof.

DM/23/2725: The Cannons, Furnace Farm Road, Furnace Wood. Change of use for dog day care and associated buildings.

DM/23/2732: Carriall, Copthorne Road, Copthorne. Demolition of an existing residential property & miscellaneous commercial activities. Proposed developing five new B8/B2 warehouse units with associated parking, drainage & external landscaping. The units will be constructed with steel frame and finished with insulated panels & timber cladding to blend with the adjacent Ancient Woodland incorporating PV panels, green sedum roofing and sky lights.