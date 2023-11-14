The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between November 6 and 10.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/23/2399: Oak Tree Farm, Burgess Hill Road, Ansty. Variation of condition 2 relating to planning application DM/20/1760 - Re-organise areas of internal habitable space, converting the garage, provision of a new smaller garage and small rear extension with dormers. This only applies to Plot 3 of the proposed scheme. Amended Plans received 26.10.2023.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DM/23/2699: Land South And West Of Imberhorne Upper School, Imberhorne Lane, East Grinstead. Hybrid planning application seeking 1) outline planning permission for a mixed use development comprising up to 550 dwellings (Use Class C3), a care village of up to 150 dwellings (Use Class 2), land for a 2 form entry primary school (including early years provision and special needs education provision), mixed use neighbourhood centre, allotments, landscaping and sustainable urban drainage; and 2) full planning permission for playing fields, new sports pavilion, and running track associated with Imberhorne Secondary School, a Suitable Alternative Natural Greenspace (SANG) with associated car park, access from Imberhorne Lane, internal road to the SANG and associated landscaping and infrastructure. (Photo: Google Maps)

Balcombe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2820: Kibo House, Stockcroft Road. Installation of 14 solar panels to rear (south and west) faces of property. 6 on the flat roof and 8 on the pitched roof.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/2727: Trees On And Adjacent To 27 Foxglove Close. (T11) - Fell. (T12) - Reduce and re-balance crown by 2m. (T13) - Reduce and re-balance crown by 2.5m. (T14,15 and 16) - Reduce crown by 2m cutting back to secondary growth.

Planning applications

DM/23/2779: Southfields, Keymer Road. Proposed two storey extension to the southeast corner of the dwelling, a first floor extension to the southwest corner, a single storey side extension to the north, a replacement of the existing garage, as well as an increase in the existing roof ridge height. Existing glazing to be replaced with grey aluminium framed windows together with new floor to ceiling windows to the eastern, southern and western elevations.

DM/23/2780: 7 Commercial Road. Exterior insulation and smooth rendering on the side wall only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2784: Burgess Hill School For Girls, Keymer Road. (T0542) - Oak - Reduce in height by 4m, (T0548) - Hazel - Coppice Fell to ground level, (T0549) - Leyland Cypress - Fell.

DM/23/2842: Wickes, 255 - 269 London Road. 1 no. Built Up Wickes Sign Part illuminated, 2 no. Non-illuminated product trays, 1 no. Wickes Chevron Flex Part Illuminated, 1 no. Welcome Sign, 1 no. Totem sign.

DM/23/2845: 9 Farnlea. Part conversion of garage. New porch.

DM/23/2863: Birch Manor, 4 Oak Grange. Retrospective permission for a garden shed.

Chailey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LW/23/0624: The Oaks, Lower Station Road, Newick. Erection of 2.5 m high acoustic fence to North and West boundaries.

LW/23/0643: Little Lodge, Lane End Common, North Chailey. Replace existing timber fence and entrance gates with brick and wrought iron boundary and timber and iron gate, replace existing timber fence that between the staff facilities and garage with a 1.2m high brick wall, replace existing workshop/stable/store asphalt roof with a clay tile roof, addition of lean-to enclosure on the barn for a digger, addition of lean-to enclosure on the barn for a log store, single-storey extension to the staff facilities outbuilding, construction of a new glasshouse in the vegetable enclosure.

LW/23/0645: Kings Court, East Grinstead Road, North Chailey. Proposed conversion and extension of existing building used as offices and 2 residential flats to provide 9 residential flats.

Cuckfield

DM/23/2548: 2 Christina Cottages, Ardingly Road. Installation of an external heat pump to the front elevation of the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2859: 1 Manor Drive. Hornbeam (T2) - Fell. Sycamore (T3) Fell.

Ditchling

SDNP/23/04489/HOUS & SDNP/23/04678/LIS: 1-3 South Street. External repairs and alterations, replacement of conservation roof window.

East Chiltington

SDNP/23/04454/HOUS: Denes, Novington Lane. Installation of 7 solar PV panels to the existing garage pitched roof.

East Grinstead

DM/23/2699: Land South And West Of Imberhorne Upper School, Imberhorne Lane. Hybrid planning application seeking 1) outline planning permission for a mixed use development comprising up to 550 dwellings (Use Class C3), a care village of up to 150 dwellings (Use Class 2), land for a 2 form entry primary school (including early years provision and special needs education provision), mixed use neighbourhood centre, allotments, landscaping and sustainable urban drainage; and 2) full planning permission for playing fields, new sports pavilion, and running track associated with Imberhorne Secondary School, a Suitable Alternative Natural Greenspace (SANG) with associated car park, access from Imberhorne Lane, internal road to the SANG and associated landscaping and infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2724: Acorns, 173 Charlwoods Road. (T1) Oak - Raise the crown by 2-3m and reduce the lateral branches that are extending over the garage by 2-3m and re-balance.

DM/23/2836: Wicks Vintage Sweet Shop, 59A High Street. Change of use to form a take-away restaurant.

DM/23/2843: 3 Neale Close. (T1) Maple - crown reduction of approximately 1.5m.

DM/23/2844: 68 Blount Avenue. Proposed rear extension to form an enlarged kitchen and dining area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2850: 131 Imberhorne Lane. Conversion of roof space to form bedroom and ensuite shower room including front and rear dormer windows, together with internal alterations and demolition of existing conservatory.

DM/23/2877: Stoneleigh West, College Lane. Proposed new single storey 3 bed dwelling with new access and parking amenity for two cars.

DM/23/2884: Hillyfield, Lingfield Road. T1 Ash - Cut back overhang by 6m. T2 Beech - Crown reduction by 4-6m or 25%.

Hassocks

DM/23/2865: Land North Of Clayton Mills. Variation of Condition 9 relating to DM/21/2841 to vary the approved house type drawings for specific plots within Phase 2 as well as an altered site layout for Phase 2.

Haywards Heath

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2258: 16 North Road. Proposed two storey side extension, rear dormer and interior redesign. Amended Plans received 08.11.2023 showing design amendments and additional parking.

DM/23/2831: The Lodge, Bennetts Rise. Change of use from office (Use Class E) to dwellinghouse (Use Class C3).

DM/23/2849: Land East And West Of Redwood House, Hurstwood Grange, Hurstwood Lane. Demolition of a vacant shed and the construction of 7 new dwellings.

DM/23/2890: Bedlam Tap, 42 The Broadway. Variation of Condition 4 relating to DM/22/3617.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2766: 71 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Rear dormer, extension and internal alterations.

DM/23/2833: 185 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed loft conversion.

DM/23/2834: 185 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed rear and side pitched roof extension, raise the eaves at first floor with flat roof over.

DM/23/2846: Tennis Courts And Hut, South Avenue, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed variation of condition 3 of planning application 14/01793/FUL to allow the use of the tennis court floodlights on Saturdays and Sundays from 0800hrs until 2000hrs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2861: Hurstpierpoint College, College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed installation of roof mounted microgeneration solar photovoltaic on the following buildings; Workshop Building, Estates Office Building, Outdoor Pursuits Building, Climbing Wall Building and Drama and Dance Studio Building.

DM/23/2862: Hurstpierpoint College, College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Prior approval for the installation of microgeneration solar photovoltaic on the following buildings; Workshop Building, Estates Office Building, Outdoor Pursuits Building, Climbing Wall Building and Drama and Dance Studio Building.

Lindfield

DM/23/2827: 8 Hickmans Close. Partially demolish existing rear extension/garage/carport, add new single storey rear/side extension to enlarge kitchen, dining and utility room, single storey side extension to add new front door lobby, single storey side extension to add new garage/storeroom, remove existing front bay window and replace with new bay window and zinc canopy, replace upvc windows with timber windows, add white painted timber cladding to upper parts of elevations.

DM/23/2852: 36 Finches Park Road. Single storey front extension and single storey rear extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2872: The Garden Cottage, Old Place, High Street. T1 Silver Birch - Fell.

Plumpton

LW/23/0659: Kilwarren, Station Road, Plumpton Green. Replacement single storey rear extension, and conversion of internal garage with alteration to fenestration and associated landscaping (resubmission of

LW/22/0765).

SDNP/23/04519/CND: Laines Cottage, Plumpton Lane. Variation of Condition 2 (plans) related to Planning Approval SDNP/22/02147/HOUS to include various minor changes and replacement of existing clay tiles with black timber cladding.

Slaugham

DM/23/2840: Old Place, The Street, Warninglid. T1 Ash - Fell.

Turners Hill

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2762: Shamrock Cottage, North Street. 7 x Portuguese Laurel - Crown reduction 20%. 4 x Leyladii - Crown lift and height reduction by 2m. 1 x Ash - Fell.

West Hoathly

DM/23/2213: Old Coombe House, Station Road, Sharpthorne. Installation of new side hung timber garage doors to detached garage in the setting of a Listed Building, following removal of existing garage doors. Amended Plans received 03.11.2023.

DM/23/2214: Old Coombe House, Station Road, Sharpthorne. Installation of new side hung timber garage doors to detached garage in the setting of a Listed Building, following removal of existing garage doors. Amended Plans received 03.11.2023.

Wivelsfield

LW/23/0538: Summerdale, North Common Road, Wivelsfield Green. Drop kerb and driveway extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad