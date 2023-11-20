The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between November 13 and 17.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/3734: Great Thorndean Farm Gables, Slough Green Lane, Warninglid. Part retrospective planning application for a new garage and alternative surfacing to previously permitted driveway and the proposed provision of a new swimming pool. Amended plans and additional information including Heritage Statement received 20.07.2023, to show proposed swimming pool removed and to include change of use of adjoining agricultural land to private garden area. Additional plans received 14.11.2023 showing proposed changes to roof form of garage and replacement of roller shutter doors with side hung timber doors.

DM/23/0828: Chester House, Harlands Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed redevelopment of existing car park to provide a 5 storey building to the west of Chester House, Harlands Road, for 14 dwellings, together with ancillary residential facilities, and including changes to parking, and additional bin and bike store provision. Amended Plans received 13/11/2023 increasing the size of the 2nd bedroom windows on the south-western elevation and providing full length glazing on the lobby wall looking onto the undercroft area. (Photo: Google Maps)

DM/23/2060: 4 Buckeridge Way, Haywards Heath. Extend 2m out from front of garage and convert garage to play room, create another bedroom above garage. Amended Plans received 27.10.2023.

DM/23/2885: Beaumont House, Orchard Way, Warninglid. Proposed two bay Garage with storage space over.

Ardingly

DM/23/2895: Millennium Seed Bank, Wakehurst Place, Selsfield Road. Installation of solar PV equipment on the roof.

Balcombe

DM/23/2905: Network Rail London To Brighton Railway - Balcombe Station To Ouse Valley Viaduct, London Road. Retrospective application for the provision of a temporary access route followed by reinstatement planting in relation to emergency railway embankment stabilisation works to the South of Balcombe Station, West Sussex.

DM/23/2941: Annexe, White House, Brantridge Lane. Installation of a chairlift on a staircase in a Grade II Listed Building.

Bolney

DM/23/2923: Foresters Cottage, Cross Colwood Lane. Annexe to existing dwelling.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/2624: 44 The Warren. Front extension and rear extension. (Amended plans and description 08.11.2023).

DM/23/2896: 10 The Gattons. Proposed front porch extension with new Velux roof window, one new external wall being built central and over boundary line between No. 8 and No. 10 The Gattons.

DM/23/2911: Sixpenny Lodge, Keymer Road. Proposed ground floor alterations. Rear dormer and alterations at first floor level to create additional bedroom and shower room.

DM/23/2935: Burgess Hill School For Girls, Keymer Road. Common Oak - (T0542) Reduce in height to 4 metres, Hazel Tree (T0540) Coppice. Leyland Cypress (T054) - Fell. Group of trees (as shown on plan ref: MJC-23-0118-02 Rev: 0 ) reduce crowns overhanging rear gardens of No's: 5,7,9 and 11 Ferndale Road.

DM/23/2939: 79 Janes Lane. Proposed single storey and two storey rear extension. Conversion of existing garage into habitable accommodation. Fenestration alterations.

East Grinstead

DM/23/2870: Peacocks, Maypole Road. Double storey side extension and new external patio.

DM/23/2882: 12 Lambourn Close. 2 x Oak - Reduce branches on neighbours side by 3m.

DM/23/2932: Sackville College, High Street. (T1-T5) Beech Trees - remove. (G1) Sycamore, Hollies and Vegetation - remove.

DM/23/2944: The McIndoe Centre, Holtye Road. Installation of a Solar PV system on the Mcindoe Plastic Surgery Clinic. The system will consist of 722 Longi LR5-54HTB-430M 430watt panels and utilising Enphase micro inverters to create a system size of 310.5kW.

Hassocks

DM/23/2563: Adastra Hall, Keymer Road. Variation of condition number 2 relating to application DM/23/0771 to amend the approved plans with the alteration of the side entrance porch. Amended Plans received 14/11/2023 showing the proposed amendment to the side porch.

DM/23/2573: New Close Farm, London Road. Variation of condition No: 2 relating to Planning Application DM/20/1384 in order to allow for the substitution of plans to change the appearance and usability of the previously approved workshop.

DM/23/2837: New Close Farmhouse, London Road. 61 New solar panels to be sighted in the field of New Close Farmhouse, in the grounds of a listed building.

DM/23/2899: 45 Wilmington Close. Two storey extension to the rear of existing detached property, together with raised patio and detached outbuilding (home office) within rear garden.

DM/23/2900: 30 Wilmington Close. Proposed new pitched roof on existing extension, and incorporating amendments to existing first floor rear-facing windows.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/2509: 40 Lucastes Avenue. Alterations and extension of front porch and replacement of existing front windows. (Amended Plans received 10/11/2023 changes to porch).

DM/23/2743: 18 Trubwick Avenue. Proposed conversion of existing detached garage into habitable space and storage, with new window to side elevation.

DM/23/2812: Gemini Insurance Management Ltd, Gemini House, Mill Green Business Estate Mill, Green Road. Variation of Condition 6 (Approved Plans) relating to planning permission DM/21/1317 (added under non-material amendment reference DM/23/2675).

DM/23/2910: Chandos Lodge, 50 Paddockhall Road. Proposed reconstruction of existing front wall, topped with railings as previously when originally built, with electric gates to entrance.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/1790: Old Danworth Cottage, Danworth Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed two storey extension. Amended plans received 17.11.2023 showing amended roof form and chimney addition on extension.

DM/23/2846: Tennis Courts And Hut, South Avenue, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed variation of condition 3 of planning application 14/01793/FUL to allow the use of the tennis court floodlights on Saturdays and Sundays from 0800hrs until 2100hrs (in addition to the existing permitted hours of Monday to Friday from 0800hrs until 2100hrs plus a maximum of five days per calendar year when the floodlights may be used until 2200hrs) (Amended description 15.11.2023).

DM/23/2848: Hurstpierpoint College, College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Temporary permission for a four year period for structures including a 30 x 50m dining and sports hall, a 15 x 10m gym, a 15 x 10m golf simulator, and four containers related to transportation operations.

DM/23/2942: Streams Farm, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. 2 bay garage, hard-surfacing and revised residential garden curtilage associated with barn.

DM/23/2943: 20 Highfield Drive, Hurstpierpoint. Application for new dormer to rear, plus new garage, no new hardstanding.

Lindfield

DM/23/2909: Land North Of Pond On Area Beside Path Entrance To Nos. 21,23 And 25 High Street. Single Prunus (Flowering Cherry) - fell and grind stump.

DM/23/2922: Bay Pond Cottage, 8 High Street. Single storey rear extension.

Newick

LW/23/0668: 57 Western Road. Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of 2 storey dwelling and detached garage.

Slaugham

DM/23/2933: The Half Moon, The Street, Warninglid. Acer psudoplatanus-sycamore tree - remove.

Worth

DM/23/2907: Westlands, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Repair and maintenance to slate roof slopes including stipping the slates, salvaging approximately 50%, apply breathable felt to the roof and re-slate, clad inner roof pitch.