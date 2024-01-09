The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between January 1 and 5.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/23/2570: Brew House, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Installation of an outside swimming pool, on a raised deck extending from the back of the property, with planters, flower borders and retaining walls (new plans sent 14/12/2023).

Ardingly

DM/23/3250: Land West Of Selsfield Road. Variation of condition nos. 2 and 11 relating to planning application DM/22/1575 - to replace existing plans with Access Plan - Ref 196651-002 Rev A Location Plan SK001 Rev B and Location Plan MP001 Rev B.

Balcombe

DM/23/1289: Washlands, Brantridge Lane. Create a new access gateway to field with new 5 bar gates and hardstanding area (Corrected ownership certificate received on 21 December 2023).

DM/24/0007: Land To The Front Of 18 And 19 Oldlands Avenue. 3 x lime Trees - trim growth back to pollard points.

DM/24/0011: Little Bretts, Haywards Heath Road. Re-roof main roof and roof to side extension. Replace guttering. Replace oak to edge of front/side elevation and gable end. Refix/replace vertical tiling between main roof and low level roof.

DM/24/0016: To The Front Of 13 Oldlands Avenue. 3 x Lime Trees - Re-Pollard.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/3222: 17 Beaconsfield Close. Single storey rear extension and loft conversion.

DM/23/3255: Land East Of Keymer Road And South Of Folders Lane. The proposed advertisements include 2 x Entrance monolith, 6 x Banner flag, 1 x Leaderboard monolith, and 2 x Monolith.

DM/23/3257: Land South Of 2,4,6,8 Stroudley Drive. Provision of turning head to serve plots 4, 6 and 8 Stroudley Drive on phase 1 of the Folders Grove Development.

Cuckfield

DM/24/0029: 9 The Brambles. To reduce crown in height on seven (7) Alders and two (2) Horse Chestnut trees.

Ditchling

SDNP/23/05317/FUL: Tara, Underhill Lane, Westmeston. Replacement of detached part single storey and part one 1.5 storey dwelling and associated landscaping.

East Grinstead

DM/23/3050: East Grinstead Tyres Ltd, 213 - 217 London Road. Conversion of first floor office to a one bedroom flat. (Updated plans and Planning Obligation Form received 04.01.2024).

DM/23/3118: 25 Sackville Lane. Proposed single storey wrap around extension.

DM/23/3119: 25 Sackville Lane. Proposed two storey side extension with internal alterations.

DM/23/3240: 46 Mindelheim Avenue East Grinstead West Sussex RH19 3UU. Proposed single storey side extension and garage conversion.

DM/24/0004: Saint Hill Farm, Saint Hill Green. Proposed demolition of existing commercial buildings (Use Class B8 and B2) and construction of replacement storage building (Use Class B8), new office building, conversion of former granary to offices (amendments to DM/19/2095), change of use of dwelling to trade counter, alterations to existing storage yard, construction of single storey replacement dwelling and detached garage, alterations to access, provision of additional vehicle parking and associated works and landscaping.

DM/24/0019: East Grinstead Sports Club, Saint Hill Road. Construction of 4-Padel Tennis Courts, to replace 2-Existing Netball Courts.

DM/24/0020: 19 York Avenue. Rear ground floor extension 3.0M deep 6.415M wide, with pitched roof.

Hassocks

DM/23/3223: 18 The Fairway. Proposed ground floor rear extension.

DM/23/3241: 79 Ockley Lane. First floor and single storey rear extensions and garage conversion, plus changes to fenestration (amended description).

Haywards Heath

DM/23/3163: 40 Allen Road. Single storey front extension.

DM/23/3230: Central Education Ltd, Barclay Court, Market Place. Conversion of the former educational facility to residential to provide 10no flats (Use Class C3), including roof extension and alterations.

DM/23/3234: 42 Greenhill Way. Proposed single storey front extension to extend existing kitchen/dining with roof windows, new door to utility room on side elevation.

DM/23/3243: 59 - 63 South Road. Insert 2 no. louvers to rear elevation.

DM/24/0003: 1 Norton Lees, 9 Oathall Road. Retrospective application for a garden office.

DM/24/0005: 23 Bolnore Road. Variation of condition nos. 2 and 7 relating to planning application DM/23/1674 - to allow for revised plans/documents.

Horsted Keynes

DM/24/0017: Southways, The Green. T1 Willow - Crown reduction by 50% to entire canopy to maintain size for given location.

Lindfield

DM/24/0012: 7 Finches Park Road. T1 Oak - reduce to ground level.

Newick

LW/23/0780: Sharpsbridge Farm, Sharpsbridge Lane. Two storey rear extension and alterations to rear fenestration.

Slaugham

DM/23/2903: 11 Cotsford, Pease Pottage. Ash Trees, Multi Stemmed, x 3 - Reduce Crowns by 2.5 metres.

DM/23/3041: Telecommunications Mast At Tq2610029400, Slaugham Park, Handcross. Upgrading of an existing 20m lattice tower with an open antenna headframe (antenna mean height 21.2m) and associated ancillary equipment housed within a fenced compound.

DM/23/3085: 1 Finches Cottages, Old Brighton Road South, Pease Pottage. Two storey side extension.

DM/23/3239: April Cottage, Spronketts Lane, Warninglid. Widening of existing vehicular access with wider gate, replacement of existing timber shed with timber car port in same location, permeable driveway and permeable hardstanding to car port.

West Hoathly

DM/23/3237: Burstow Cottage, Hammingden Lane, Ardingly. Demolition of existing chimney, first floor internal re-configuration, associated fenestration alterations and single storey rear extension.

DM/23/3238: Burstow Cottage, Hammingden Lane, Ardingly. Demolition of existing chimney, first floor internal re-configuration, associated fenestration alterations and single storey rear extension.

Worth

DM/23/3221: Stable Cottage, Crabbet Park, Turners Hill Road, Turners Hill. Replacement Dwelling.