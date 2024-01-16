The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between January 8 and 12.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/23/3178: St Margarets, Brook Street, Cuckfield. Removal of lantern to allow for new roof over proposed side extension.

DM/23/3194: Eldridge Vale Caravan Park, Valebridge Road, Burgess Hill. Outline application (all matters reserved) for the erection of 9 dwellings. (Photo: Google Maps)

DM/23/3194: Eldridge Vale Caravan Park, Valebridge Road, Burgess Hill. Outline application (all matters reserved) for the erection of 9 dwellings.

Ardingly

DM/23/3250: Land West Of Selsfield Road. Variation of condition nos. 2 and 11 relating to planning application DM/22/1575 - to replace existing plans with Access Plan - Ref 196651-002 Rev A Location Plan SK001 Rev B and Location Plan MP001 Rev B.

Bolney

DM/24/0018: Farm Shop, Old Mill House Fruit Farm, Cowfold Road. Retrospective application for the change of use of a former agricultural building to a Taproom facility with kitchen facilities and outside drinking eating area. Cider taproom.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/2525: Shell Burgess Hill Service Station, 173 London Road. Side forecourt shop extension to accommodate a new food to go area and seating use class Ea and Eb, improved parking, relocated jet wash and associated forecourt adjustments.

DM/23/2677: DSA Driving Test Centre, William Way. Installation of external condenser serving the proposed VRV Daikin heating and cooling system as part of a decarbonisation project for the site & installation of a double stacked temporary modular accommodation (4 month period) to house the site team while the works are being undertaken.

DM/24/0014: 5th Burgess Hill Scout Group, Scouts Hall, Gordon Road. Sycamore - Reduce height by 15 metres.

DM/24/0032: Millstone, Keymer Road. T1 Ash - reduce to ground level. T2 Robinia - removed damaged branch. T3 Birch with damaged trunk - reduce to ground level. T4 Robinia with cavity halfway up trunk - reduce to ground level. T5 to T15 (Mix of Sycamore, Ash and Norway Maple) raise crowns by up to 3 metres, reduce branches over garden (South side) by up to 2.5 metres. T16 Ash and T17 Sycamore - Reduce to ground level.

DM/24/0071: Silverdale House, 22 Silverdale Road. Sycamores Trees (X6) - Fell and Yew Tree (X1) fell at rear of garden.

Chailey

LW/23/0789: Waldenbury, Haywards Heath Road, North Chailey. Replacement two storey detached garage.

Cuckfield

DM/24/0029: 9 The Brambles. To reduce crown in height on seven (7) Alders and two (2) Horse Chestnut trees.

Ditchling

SDNP/23/05454/ADV & SDNP/23/05455/LIS: The Bull, 2 High Street. Replacement of existing signage with branded signage, 1no externally illuminated signwritten letter sign, 3no non illuminated signwritten signs, 2 no externally illuminated wall and post swing signs and non-illuminated wall plaque.

East Grinstead

DM/23/3244: Land Rear Of 43 Hurst Farm Road. The erection of 4 residential dwellings together with the formation of a new vehicular access, car parking, amenity space and landscaping, following the demolition of the existing stables and outbuildings and the closure of the existing access.

DM/24/0035: Land At Schwaz Road. G1 Cherry's - Lateral reduction from gardens by 1.5 metres. T6 Lime - Crown lift lower branches by 2 metres and remove epicormic and basil growth. T1 Blue Cedar - Thin crown by 25%. W1 mixed species - Lateral reduction to provide a clearance of 1.5 meters from properties.

DM/24/0048: 129 Dunnings Road. Proposed single storey rear and side extensions.

DM/24/0060: Queen Victoria Hospital, Holtye Road. (G1) - Remove all scrub along fence line. 3m cut back from bin store to end of fence line, adjacent to theatres. Remove all dead and dying Ash Trees within 5m of fence line. (G2) - Clear slope and gated area of Buddlea, Willow and Ash etc. (G3) 3 x Goat Willow - Re-Coppice.

DM/24/0062: Weavers, Cricket Court. (T1-T4) English Oak Trees - Crown thin by 20-25%. Crown lift by 2m.

Hassocks

DM/23/2989: 3 Ockenden Way. A single storey, full-width, rear extension, loft conversion with rear facing dormers, elevation changes include new render finish and timber cladding to walls, demolition of existing chimney, new chimney, rooflights, and new glazing and doors throughout. (amended plans and description 11/01).

DM/24/0006: Communal Land At 2 To 18 Orchard Lane. 1 x Lime Tree - Reduce height by 3m, shorten lateral branches by 2m.

DM/24/0042: 5 Clayton Park. Proposed single storey side extension including a partial conversion of the existing garage to form an annexe ancillary to main dwelling, for a dependant relative. New porch to the front elevation of existing dwelling.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/0075: 27 Lucastes Avenue. Reduce canopy of two Sycamore trees by 10 metres.

DM/24/0083: 17 And 18 Manaton Close. T1 - Quercus robur - crown reduction by approximately 3m. T2 - Quercus robur - crown reduction by approximately 3m. T3 - Quercus robur - fell.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/24/0037: Flints, 11 Brown Twins Road, Hurstpierpoint. 2 Yew Trees - Fell.

Lindfield

DM/23/3109: Land Rear Of 67 Sunte Avenue. Demolition of existing outbuildings and erection of a detached 5no. bedroom two storey dwelling with roof light windows to the north elevation and roof solar panels to the south elevation. New detached outbuilding and detached bicycle shed and provision of 3 car parking spaces.

DM/23/3205: Trees Adjacent To 10 And 14 Summerhill Drive. Lime - remove lower limb. Ash - stem from a multi stem

DM/24/0034: 27 Beckworth Lane. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/24/0074: The Pavilion, Francis Road. Spruce tree - fell.

Slaugham

DM/24/0056: Orchard House, Hollingbury Court, Cuckfield Lane, Warninglid. T1 Ash - remove to ground level. T2 Pine - remove to ground level.

Turners Hill

DM/24/0030: Shamrock Cottage, North Street. Partial demolition and refurbishment of existing conservatory and other internal alterations.

DM/24/0031: Shamrock Cottage, North Street. Partial demolition and refurbishment of existing conservatory and other internal alterations.

West Hoathly

DM/23/3199: 21 Hamsey Road, Sharpthorne. Demolition of existing single-storey extension to rear of property and construction of new single-storey extension with flat roof and skylight.

Wivelsfield

LW/23/0792: Clearview (The Barn), Nursery Lane, Wivelsfield Green. Re-submission of LW/23/0648 - Erection of detached two bay, hipped-roof carport, removal of existing external timber staircase to side elevation with window replacing first floor entrance.

Worth

DM/23/3245: 4 Elger Way, Copthorne. A proposed side and rear extension to the existing bungalow and a loft conversion. Detached garden room including a new landscape scheme for the total plot.