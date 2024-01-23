Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Albourne

DM/24/0135: Finches, The Street. 3 Yew trees - one on the corner of Northern boundary and the street, one 15 metres West of the street along Northern boundary, and one midway along Northern boundary with Bounty Cottage, reduce canopy by approximately 2-3 metres.

DM/23/2360: Francis Court, Borers Arms Road, Copthorne. Demolition of existing care home and construction of a 78-bedroom care home (Use Class C2), with associated access, plant, parking, landscaping and site infrastructure. (Amended plans received 10/01/2024 including revisions to windows, dormers, some reconfiguration of internal layout, revised Travel Plan and Ecology reports). (Photo: Google Maps)

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/24/0002: Ansty Village Centre, Deaks Lane, Ansty. Erection of two 4m tall poles to relocate car park LED lighting lamps from existing power pole as approval DM/22/0813. Poles to be located in the centre margin between the two car park sections.

DM/24/0127: Brantridge School, Staplefield Place, Handcross Road, Staplefield. 1 x Beech tree, to rear of school - fell as causing damage to drain and wall.

Burgess Hill

Planning applications

DM/23/2779: Southfields, Keymer Road. Proposed two storey extension to the southeast corner of the dwelling, a first floor extension to the southwest corner, a single storey side extension to the north, a replacement of the existing garage, as well as an increase in the existing roof ridge height. Existing glazing to be replaced with grey aluminium framed windows. (Amended description agreed 11.12.2023. Updated plans received 20.12.2023. Tree Report 20.12.2023) (Amended plans received 20.12.2023).

DM/23/3112: Hambrook School, Marle Place, 171 Leylands Road. Installation of multi-use games area, play area, trim trail, horticulture area, sensory garden, vehicular access security gate and fence, internal partition fences, perimeter security fences, soft/hard landscaping and associated works.

DM/24/0057: 12 Pangdene Close. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/24/0094: Summerlin, 5 Folders Gardens. Oak tree - Crown reduce by no more than 2 metres, remove epicormic growth, and crown lift to a height of 5 metres.

DM/24/0102: Tree Adjacent To 5 And 7 Park Road. (T1) Beech - Remove one dominant 4m branch that is growing towards number 5 and 7 Park Road and remove all other dead branches.

DM/24/0107: 4 Kings Head Court. Proposed loft conversion with Velux windows.

DM/24/0125: 17 Beaconsfield Close. 1 x Oak tree - to be felled as it has popped root ball and leaning over causing obstruction into neighbouring garden.

Cuckfield

DM/24/0089: Little Shaw, Copyhold Lane. Variation of condition no. 2 relating to planning application DM/22/3705 to amend the plans approved to include extension and alteration of single storey link extension and associated alterations.

DM/24/0105: Trees To The Rear Of 35 Buttinghill Drive. Ash (G1) - To fell group of Ash trees (only) located behind 35 Buttinghill Drive.

East Grinstead

DM/23/3256: Cedar Lodge, Hackenden Lane. Proposed demolition of existing shed and erection of detached garage.

DM/24/0115: Mount Noddy Recreation Ground, St Johns Road. General improvements to the existing park including resurfacing existing paths, creating new paths, creating an area for petanque and a new youth zone.

Hassocks

DM/24/0041: Flat 1 And 2 Bridge House, Station Approach East. Proposed extension of rear 1st floor dormer to flats 1 and 2 with velux windows. New fire escape off existing balcony.

DM/24/0059: 13 Abbots Close. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/24/0145: Principals House, 6 Ewart Close. 1 x Ash - Reduce spread on southern side by 1.5m.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/0353: 75 Harlands Road. First floor side and rear extension. (Amended plans received 10.01.2023. Revised description agreed 16.01.2023).

DM/23/3016: 8 Orchard Way. Proposed front two storey extension.

DM/23/3179: Haywards Heath And Beech Hurst Bowls Club Club House, Beech Hurst Gardens, Butlers Green Road. Proposed removal of existing timber shed, construction of larger concrete base and the installation of a new, larger timber shed.

DM/23/3212: 16 Heyworth Ride. Demolition of existing bay, construction of single storey rear extension together with associated internal and external alterations (amended plans received 19/01).

DM/24/0044: 15 Marylands. Proposed loft conversion with 2 dormer windows to the rear elevation and 2 roof light windows to the front elevation.

DM/24/0049: 26 Lucastes Road. T1 Oak - Cut back branches, impacting neighbours garage and footpath, by 7m and 3m. T2 Oak - Cut back branches, encroaching on to road, by 3m.

DM/24/0088: 100 Penland Road. Variation of planning condition No: 2 relating to planning application DM/23/1255 - amendment to reduce glazing on rear extension.

DM/24/0113: Victoria Park, South Road. General improvements to existing access into the park from South Road including a new set of steps. Improvements to the existing playground including new play equipment and improved access.

Lindfield

DM/23/3122: Oak Trees, Roundwood Lane. Oak (T1) - on east side, thin two heavily weight limbs by 25%.

DM/24/0076: St Nicholas Court. Walnut Tree : Reduce in height by 5 metres.

DM/24/0093: 2 Finches Gardens. Proposed loft conversion with rear dormer.

Plumpton

SDNP/23/04747/LIS & SDNP/23/05301/HOUS: Old Mill House, Plumpton Lane. Addition of 2no ground floor windows, subdivision of internal store to form additional bedroom.

Slaugham

DM/24/0063: Hawthorns, Warninglid Lane, Warninglid. Proposed rear two storey extension and front two storey extension. Resiting of front door with the addition of a front porch. Change hip of roof to gable. New 1.5m brick wall.

DM/24/0114: Finches Field Recreation Ground And Hemsleys Meadows, Old Brighton Road South, Pease Pottage. Improvements to public green space including new paths, tree planting, playspaces and improved drainage.

DM/24/0117: Chantry Gardens, The Green. Oak Tree - Reduce Canopy by 1 metre.

DM/24/0147: Pear Trees, Warninglid Lane, Warninglid. 1) Oak Tree, reduce and reshape crown by 3m. 2) Lime Tree, pollard to remove surplus branches.

Twineham

DM/24/0136: Land At Bob Lane And Wineham Lane. Battery Energy Storage System with associated infrastructure.

West Hoathly

DM/24/0121: Wickenden Manor, Chilling Street, Sharpthorne. Variation of condition No:2 of planning application DM/20/4179 to amend the approved plans to allow for design changes.

Worth

DM/24/0036: Greensleeves, Tiltwood, Hophurst Lane, Crawley Down. Outline application with some matters reserved for the proposed erection of two 3-bedroom chalet bungalow style dwellings on land to the rear/side of Greensleeves, including access driveway.

DM/24/0081: 40 Tiltwood Drive, Crawley Down. Proposed front porch, rear extension and side bay window.